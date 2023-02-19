WATCH: "You F*cked up" chants hijack surprising segment as 57-year-old legend attacks Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens made a huge return after Elimination Chamber's main event that saw Roman Reigns retain his title against Sami Zayn. KO was attacked by Paul Heyman, leading to NSFW chants from fans in attendance.

Owens last appeared at Royal Rumble when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He couldn't dethrone The Tribal Chief and was subjected to a brutal beatdown by The Bloodline following his match.

This monstrosity towards Owens prompted Sami Zayn to protect his best friend and betray Roman Reigns, starting his feud with The Bloodline.

Kevin Owens returned the favor tonight at Elimination Chamber when he walked out to a massive pop after the main event. Roman Reigns was busy brutalizing Sami Zayn despite winning the match when Owens decided to make his presence felt.

He attacked Jimmy Uso on the ramp and went straight for Roman Reigns, subjecting The Tribal Chief to a devastating Stunner. Seeing him helpless, Paul Heyman decided to take matters into his own hands and attacked Kevin Owens from behind.

Abhishek @AbhishekPW



Kevin Owens Stuns Paul Heyman and he sold it nicely. OHKAY WHAT THE HELL PAUL HEYMAN WAS TRYING TO DO HEREKevin Owens Stuns Paul Heyman and he sold it nicely. #EliminationChamber OHKAY WHAT THE HELL PAUL HEYMAN WAS TRYING TO DO HERE 😂😂Kevin Owens Stuns Paul Heyman and he sold it nicely. #EliminationChamber https://t.co/kfjTiM88Pc

The spot was immediately met with "You F*cked up" chants from WWE fans in the audience as Owens turned around and stared into Heyman. He then delivered another epic Stunner, laying the Wiseman of The Bloodline to waste inside the ring.

Owens left the ring without saying a word to Sami Zayn. The two real-life best friends looked at each other, teasing a potential reunion after Elimination Chamber. However, there is a lot that they will have to sort out amongst themselves before joining forces against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

