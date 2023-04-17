How much do USFL tickets cost in 2023? All you need to know about ticket prices this season

The USFL is an American Spring Football League that sees some of the best non-NFL players battle on the gridiron. It features some standout talents in the twilight of their careers and others beginning to build a name for themselves.

The league is a decent stopgap between the NFL postseason and the new season. In this article, we inform you about the ticket prices for the United States Football League this season. So without further ado, let's get to the ticket prices.

Prices vary, but the average is $8-40 for single-game tickets; the best seats during an early season game can cost up to $40-50. Season tickets cost from $30-120, which includes access to six games of the selected team. Most of the season tickets have already been sold.

According to USFL organizers, season tickets will be significantly heavily discounted with extra value at each host stadium. The following are special incentives:

Access to all regular season games

Option to buy additional tickets for family and friends at their designated season ticket holder price

Option to purchase tickets at other USFL stadiums at their designated season ticket holder price

Accessibility to NFT team tokens that unlock more benefits for fans

Premium ticket access to Stadium Clubs, if available.

Option to post on the secondary market to recoup the money when fans can't attend.

Option to take tickets from a game that will be missed and have double the seats for another game.

2023 USFL regular season ticket pricing at each USFL host stadium

Here are the 2023 USFL regular season ticket costs for each allocated United States Football League franchise.

Detroit Ford Field: Host of the Philadelphia Stars and Michigan Panthers

Season tickets for nine games (including five Panthers games)

$100: Club Season Tickets

$75: Sideline Season Tickets

$25: End Zone Season Tickets

$40: Club Individual Game Ticket

$25: Sideline Individual Game Ticket

$10: End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Canton Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium: Host of the New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers

Season tickets for 11 games

$120: Midfield Season Tickets

$90: Sideline Season Tickets

$30: End Zone Season Tickets

$40: Midfield Individual Game Ticket

$25: Sideline Individual Game Ticket

$10: End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Birmingham Protective Stadium: Host of the Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers

Season Tickets for ten games (including six Stallions games)

$120: Club Season Tickets

$90: Sideline Season Tickets

$30: End Zone Season Tickets

$40: Club Individual Game Ticket

$25: Sideline Individual Game Ticket

$10: End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Memphis Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium: Host of the Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers

Season Tickets for ten games (including six Showboats games)

$120: Midfield Season Tickets

$90: Sideline Season Tickets

$30: End Zone Season Tickets

$40: Midfield Individual Game Ticket

$25: Sideline Individual Game Ticket

$10: End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Postseason tickets are sold separately and will likely come at a higher price.

