How long is the USFL season? Examining games of the 2023 edition

The USFL season has a 10-week regular season, during which each of the USFL's eight teams will play division rivals twice and franchises of the opposite division once. The 2023 USFL season started on April 15, 2023, with two marquee games. The first was a matchup between the Philadelphia Stars and Memphis Showboats, while the second was between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions.

In this piece, we will highlight the rest of the games for the 2023 USFL season.

The full game list for the 2023 USFL Season

WEEK 1

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Philadelphia at Memphis (Memphis), 4:30 p.m. EDT (FOX)

New Jersey at Birmingham (Birmingham), 7:30 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Michigan at Houston (Memphis), 12 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Pittsburgh at New Orleans (Birmingham), 6:30 p.m. EDT (FS1)

WEEK 2

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Houston at New Orleans (Birmingham), 12:30 p.m. EDT (USA)

Memphis at Birmingham (Birmingham), 7 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Sunday, April 23, 2023

New Jersey at Pittsburgh (Canton), 1 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Michigan at Philadelphia (Canton), 7 p.m. EDT (FS1)

WEEK 3

Saturday, April 29, 2023

New Orleans at Birmingham (Birmingham), 12:30 p.m. EDT (USA)

Memphis at Houston (Memphis), 7 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (Detroit), 12 p.m. EDT (NBC)

New Jersey at Michigan (Detroit), 4 p.m. EDT (FOX)

WEEK 4

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Houston at Philadelphia (Detroit), 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Memphis at Michigan (Detroit), 7:30 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Sunday, May 7, 2023

New Orleans at New Jersey (Canton), 3 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Birmingham at Pittsburgh (Canton), 6:30 p.m. EDT (FS1)

WEEK 5

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Pittsburgh at Michigan (Detroit), 12:30 p.m. EDT (USA)

Houston at Birmingham (Birmingham), 4 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Sunday, May 14, 2023

New Jersey at Philadelphia (Detroit), 12 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Memphis at New Orleans (Birmingham), 3 p.m. EDT (FOX)

WEEK 6

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Pittsburgh at Memphis (Memphis), 12:30 p.m. EDT (USA)

Birmingham at Michigan (Detroit), 4 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Sunday, May 21, 2023

New Orleans at Philadelphia (Detroit), 12 p.m. EDT (FS1)

New Jersey at Houston (Memphis), 4 p.m. EDT (FOX)

WEEK 7

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Birmingham at New Orleans (Birmingham), 4 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (Canton), 9 p.m. EDT (FS1)

Sunday, May 28, 2023

Houston at Memphis (Memphis), 2:30 p.m. EDT (USA)

Michigan at New Jersey (Canton), 5:30 p.m. EDT (FS1)

WEEK 8

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Houston at Pittsburgh (Canton), 12 p.m. EDT (USA)

Philadelphia at Birmingham (Birmingham), 3 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Memphis at New Jersey (Canton), 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Michigan at New Orleans (Birmingham), 4 p.m. EDT (FOX)

WEEK 9

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Michigan at Pittsburgh (Canton), 12 p.m. EDT (FOX)

New Orleans at Memphis (Memphis), 3 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Birmingham at Houston (Memphis), 2 p.m. EDT (NBC)

Philadelphia at New Jersey (Canton), 7 p.m. EDT (FOX)

WEEK 10

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Pittsburgh at New Jersey (Canton), 1 p.m. EDT (USA)

Birmingham at Memphis (Memphis), 4 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Sunday, June 18, 2023

New Orleans at Houston (Memphis), 4 p.m. EDT (FS1)

Philadelphia at Michigan (Detroit), 7 p.m. EDT (FOX)

