USFL vs XFL: What is the difference between USFL and XFL in 2023?

The USFL and XFL seasons are about to begin, and the two feeder American leagues are getting set for a battle for supremacy. That comes at a great time, as the most popular American football league, the NFL, is on a break.

So now, both the USFL and XFL can take center stage if they play their cards right. However, thinking that the leagues operate similarly would be far from accurate. In this article, we will highlight the major differences between the two leagues in 2023. Keep reading to find out.

What makes USFL different from XFL?

Here are a few aspects:

#1 History

The United States Football League is significantly older than the XFL. The USFL was founded in 1982 and proceeded to have a three-year run before going on an indefinite hiatus. The league returned in 2022, ending an over 30-year absence.

Meanwhile, the XFL is newer, founded in 2001. Vince McMahon founded it as a direct competitor to the NFL, but that lasted only a short time. It lasted only one year following its inception and went on an almost two-decade-long break. However, it returned in 2018 and played its first season in 2020.

#2 Budget

The USFL has the second-largest budget in American football, only behind the NFL. The USFL has a reported budget of $150 million for the next three years, funded by its broadcasters, Fox Entertainment.

Let's have a look at XFL's budget. A consortium headed by Dwayne Johnson purchased the league for a rumored $15 million.

#3 Rules

The USFL uses a system of rules hybrid between the National Football League and College Football, with the only true difference being in the rules regarding stopping the clock. The USFL doesn't make things too complicated, and a casual fan of the NCAA or NFL won't get lost following an USFL game.

However, the XFL is known to get very creative regarding its rule book. A unique aspect is the football's placement at the start of the game. Rather than the coin toss that decides which team will have possession of the ball at the jump, one player from each team is placed at the 30-yard mark with the ball at the 50-yard mark. Whoever reaches the ball first gets the possession.

The XFL is known for going the extra mile in terms of creativity, so it will be fun to see the route they take in 2023 and beyond.

