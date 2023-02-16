Vince McMahon heavily criticized current AEW stars for having the "worst wrestling match" in history

Vince McMahon was heavily critical of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's match against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at the 2018 Royal Rumble event.

During Harwood and Wheeler's time in WWE, they shared the ring with several top tag teams. The duo known as FTR (formerly The Revival), faced The Usos and The Good Brothers on plenty of occasions.

Speaking on the latest edition of FTR with Dax, the current AEW star described the backstage incident surrounding FTR and The Good Brothers.

"We had a match at Royal Rumble... whatever and we come to the back and Vince [McMahon] is waiting for us, all four us and we thought the match was good. It was like, you know, eight minute match or whatever, we came to the back, he said, 'Well, that is absolutely the worst wrestling match I've ever seen in my entire life.' The worst wrestling match he's ever seen Matt, the worst. This man has been in the business for 50 years. This is the worst match he's ever seen in his entire life," said Dax Harwood. [52:46-53:24]

Vince McMahon gave a standing ovation to FTR backstage

During the same edition of FTR with Dax, Dax Harwood also spoke about the "ucey hot" segment with The Usos from 2019.

The current AEW star recalled receiving a backstage ovation from Vince McMahon after the segment.

"It was hilarious then too, we thought it was funny. I knew going into it, I was going to make the absolute most of out of it and I wanted to oversell it and I wanted to show them, 'Hey dude, we are more than what you think and even if you try to embarrass us until we leave, we are going to have fun doing it,'" Harwood said.

He continued:

"And after that, as soon as we got to the back, the last thing we did on stage was I did this forward role and I barrel rolled all the way through the curtain to the back and when we got to the back and stood up, we got a standing ovation from everybody, Vince included."

Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently working in AEW, where they have previously won the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The duo is currently on hiatus.

