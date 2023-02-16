"I wanted to oversell it" - 6-time champion got a standing ovation backstage after an infamous WWE segment with The Usos in 2019

Vince McMahon and other WWE personnel gave a standing ovation to former RAW Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler during their previous stint with the company.

Speaking on FTR with Dax, Harwood recalled the "ucey hot" segment between FTR (formerly known as The Revival) and The Usos back in 2019.

The current AEW star enjoyed himself to the fullest and wanted to oversell during the segment.

"It was hilarious then too, we thought it was funny. I knew going into it, I was going to make the absolute most of out of it and I wanted to oversell it and I wanted to show them, 'Hey dude, we are more than what you think and even if you try to embarrass us until we leave, we are going to have fun doing it.'"

Harwood further detailed the backstage reaction to the angle:

"And after that, as soon as we got to the back, the last thing we did on stage was I did this forward role and I barrel rolled all the way through the curtain to the back and when we got to the back and stood up, we got a standing ovation from everybody, Vince included." [55:12 - 55:52]

Former WWE star Dax Harwood also spoke about The Usos' Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu

During the same edition of FTR with Dax, Dax Harwood spoke about Jacob Fatu, a popular wrestler on the independent circuit and a member of the Anoa'i family.

The former WWE star explained how Fatu is able to balance realism and believability. Harwood said:

"I haven't necessarily watched a whole match of his, but I've seen clips and highlights of it. I've heard great stories about him from what I've seen, the snap that he has on all of his offense, you know, being able to balance that line of realism and believability and being an incredible athlete, being able to fly through the air, he tows that line very well."

Harwood, a six-time champion in WWE, is currently signed to AEW. However, he is currently on hiatus from TV alongside his tag team partner Cash Wheeler.

