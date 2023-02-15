"I've heard great stories about him" - Former WWE Superstar praises Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has been at the top of his game for Major League Wrestling. A member of the Anoa'i family, he is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Fatu was recently praised by former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion and current AEW star, Dax Harwood. Speaking on the latest edition of FTR with Dax, Harwood discussed numerous subjects surrounding the Anoa'i family tree.

One-half of FTR detailed Fatu's in-ring abilities and spoke about his athleticism. He even briefly mentioned how the 30-year-old wrestler is able to balance realism and believability.

"I haven't necessarily watched a whole match of his, but I've seen clips and highlights of it. I've heard great stories about him from what I've seen, the snap that he has on all of his offense, you know, being able to balance that line of realism and believability and being an incredible athlete, being able to fly through the air, he tows that line very well." said Dax Harwood [19:35-20:01]

How did Jacob Fatu react to Jey Uso's actions at the Royal Rumble PLE?

Jacob Fatu had a stern warning for Jey Uso after he walked out on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Following Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns, Jey opted to simply walk out on his family members, instead of joining the beatdown of the now-former Honorary Uce.

Taking to Twitter, Fatu had a short message for Jey, as he wrote:

"BLOOD IN OR BLOOD [email protected] @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @WWEUsos JEY YOUR OUT BLOOD"

After being absent from The Bloodline's corner, Jey finally returned to SmackDown to team up with his brother Jimmy Uso for their Tag Team Championship match with Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

Would you like to see Jacob Fatu join The Bloodline at some point in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

