"Blood in or Blood out" - Jacob Fatu declares that Bloodline member is out of the family after WWE Royal Rumble

Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu has reacted to The Bloodline's saga with Sami Zayn that occurred at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Amid Zayn's betrayal of the faction and Roman Reigns, Jey Uso decided to walk out on his family, as he was too conflicted to pick a side.

Taking to Twitter, Fatu reacted to The Tribal Chief's short message after the Royal Rumble. He declared that Jey is no longer a part of the group and the family:

"BLOOD IN OR BLOOD [email protected] @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @WWEUsos JEY YOUR OUT BLOOD" wrote Jacob Fatu

Check out Jacob Fatu's tweet below:

Jey Uso has had his fair share of issues with Reigns in the past. During the pandemic era, Jey unsuccessfully challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship.

For the majority, he was tormented by Reigns, who even set his sights on Jimmy Uso during his clash with Jey inside the Hell in a Cell.

Roman Reigns' six-word message to Sami Zayn after his betrayal of The Bloodline

Roman Reigns sent a short message to Sami Zayn after The Bloodline's segment at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Taking to his TikTok handle, Reigns delivered a clear-cut statement and reacted to him destroying the now-former Honorary Uce. Reigns said:

"You're either Bloodline, or you're not."

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse This was the moment where Roman Reigns realised that he got tricked again. Sami Zayn turned on him like Seth Rollins did.



But this time, he deserved it. This was the moment where Roman Reigns realised that he got tricked again. Sami Zayn turned on him like Seth Rollins did.But this time, he deserved it. https://t.co/1vlryFSLsd

In the main event of the Royal Rumble PLE, The Head of the Table successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event.

The Prizefighter put up a good fight but wasn't able to dethrone his arch-rival. Reigns turned the match completely in his favor during the closing stages of it. A final spear from Reigns was enough to put away Owens.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns cross paths with Sami Zayn in the near future? Sound off in the comment section

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes