Roman Reigns sends a six-word message to Sami Zayn after Royal Rumble 2023

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent a bold message to Sami Zayn after the events of Royal Rumble 2023.

The finish to Royal Rumble 2023 saw The Tribal Chief launch a brutal beatdown on Sami Zayn after the latter attacked him with a steel chair. The emotional climax resulted in fans showering Reigns with chants of "F**k you Roman."

Roman Reigns has now reacted to the final moments of Royal Rumble 2023 with a message to Sami Zayn.

"You're either Bloodline, or you're not."

You can check out the tweet below:

How did fans react to Roman Reigns' message to Sami Zayn?

Reigns has now become the biggest heel in sports entertainment after his vicious beatdown on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The live crowd didn't mince their words while expressing anger towards Reigns. Wrestling Twitter also wasn't an exception, judging by the responses to WWE's tweet.

Sami Zayn has worked incredibly hard to become a part of The Bloodline stable. He was made a member of the faction by Reigns himself.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The Honorary Uce talked about being a member of the decorated faction and what it means it him. He stated that the only person he thought he needed to convince was Paul Heyman because he is old school.

“I mean, if I’m being brutally honest here, maybe Heyman is the one I felt I had to convince because I think he’s old school. Roman’s his guy, and Brock was his guy, and he is very familiar with the top of the card. For him to be able to buy into me being a part of the act that’s at the top of the card, I don’t want him to be one of those guys that’s grabbing Roman and going like, ‘Look, you can’t work with him. He just did this stuff with [Johnny] Knoxville’, or whatever.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Zayn's short-lived run with The Bloodline ended tonight at the Royal Rumble event. It remains to be seen what's next for The Honorary Uce now that he's no longer a member of The Bloodline. One also wonders if Roman Reigns is done with Zayn or if more punishment is on the horizon.

What was your reaction to the final moments of Royal Rumble 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes