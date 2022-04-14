All you need to know about USFL 2022: Season schedule, players, coaches and more

The USFL is officially back. In its early days, the league was touted to be one of the top competitors to the NFL. The league is nowhere near that level, but everyone loves football and fans will get plenty of it in the spring and summer.

For those who may not know, the USFL season begins soon and features plenty of familiar faces. So what details should the fans be familiar with? Let's break everything down as football is set to return to the airwaves this spring.

2022 USFL schedule info and breakdown

The new-look USFL features eight teams in two divisions with some familiar names among the coaching ranks.

North Division:

Michigan Panthers (Jeff Fisher)

New Jersey Generals (Mike Riley)

Philadelphia Stars (Bart Andrus)

Pittsburgh Maulers (Kirby Wilson)

South Division:

Birmingham Stallions (Skip Holtz)

Houston Gamblers (Kevin Sumlin)

New Orleans Breakers (Larry Fedora)

Tampa Bay Bandits (Todd Haley)

Jeff Fisher is easily the most notable name on the list, along with Todd Haley and Kevin Sumlin. Yet all eight coaches are likely hoping they can use the USFL for a launch back into the college or NFL ranks.

So how will the schedule work? As fans can see, there are a total of eight teams. 10 weeks of regular season action will be followed by a four-team playoff starting June 25th. The championship game will take place on July 3 in Canton, Ohio.

Play begins on April 16th with a showdown betweethe Newew Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions. Games will also be broadcast on NBC and FOX networks, along with fuboTV.

Notable players in the USFL

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

The USFL, like most new leagues, had a draft to fill out the rosters of each team. The first pick in the draft was former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson, who is staying home with the Michigan Panthers. Former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was next off the board to the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Fans may also recognize Patterson's backup, former NFL first-round pick Paxton Lynch. Unfortunately, he could not earn a starting job in the USFL.

Scooby Wright is one of the top names fans may recognize, as he is a former Cleveland Browns draft pick and Arizona Wildcats standout. Meanwhile, former Georgia defender Davin Bellamy was the first defensive player off the board, joining the New Orleans Breakers.

Former FAU player B.J. Emmons was the first running back off the board, while former Oregon State wideout Victor Bolden Jr. was the first receiver drafted.

Fun facts about the all-new USFL

USFL @USFL



First up: An Overtime like you've never seen before Rules are HEREFirst up: An Overtime like you've never seen before Rules are HERE 🔥First up: An Overtime like you've never seen before ⬇️ https://t.co/6aGRsUalGt

So what is the league doing to set itself apart from the NFL? One cool thing is allowing teams to go for one, two, or three points following a touchdown. The difference here is that the three-point attempt will come from the 10-yard line.

Overtime is also getting a fresh start, as teams will engage in a best-of-three shootout from the two-yard line. If still tied, it is down to sudden death.

The league is not going to overtake the NFL in popularity. But as long as the finances are in order, there is no reason why it can't be a regular spring league along with the XFL in the near future.

Also Read: What is the USFL? All you need to know about the league looking to rival the NFL

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar