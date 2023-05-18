GTA 5 sets new records by selling over 180 million copies worldwide

As per data provided by Take-Two Interactive Software, Rockstar Games' parent company, it has been revealed that Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) has sold over a whopping 180 million copies worldwide. The information comes from a recent earnings call held by Take-Two Interactive Software. Apart from GTA 5's record lifetime sales figures, the game has also sold in huge quantities during 2023's fourth Fiscal Quarter (Q4) itself.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, given the game's widespread popularity over the last decade. Rockstar has continued to provide regular content updates for it, which has contributed towards keeping it relevant. With that said, let's take a closer look at the information revealed in Take-Two's recent earnings call.

Take-Two earnings call reveals record worldwide sales figures for GTA 5

Take-Two Interactive Software held an earnings call on May 17, 2023, where it was officially announced that GTA 5 has sold more than 180 million units to date. Even by the standards of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, this is a huge number.

Additionally, five million units of the popular action-adventure game were sold in Q4 2023 itself, which comprises the last two to three months. Apart from Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption 2's sales figures were released as well. It amassed a sizeable 53 million copies sold in its lifetime, with three million units being sold in just the last few months.

Take-Two Interactive also believes that the upcoming fiscal year will set new standards for them and their peers alike. According to the gaming industry giants, they are anticipating a revenue of no less than eight billion dollars in Net Bookings come Fiscal Year 2025. It can be assumed that this is hinting towards the release of the much anticipated GTA 6.

If the sales figures of Grand Theft Auto 5 are any indication, coupled with the immense popularity surrounding the upcoming sequel, the anticipated gains for Rockstar and Take-Two in the near future are expected to be substantial.

Circling back to the recent earnings call, the release of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on Android and iOS devices is still on the cards. However, no tentative release dates have been provided as such.

