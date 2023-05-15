5 reasons why the GTA 6 leaked water physics will be a game changer

Despite the absence of an official release date, we are moving closer to the launch of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 every day. With so much time invested in the highly anticipated game's development, fans expect major changes and improvements on all frontiers. As per recent reports, Rockstar Games is allegedly developing unique water physics for their upcoming game that will simulate realistic water waves and collisions.

While Grand Theft Auto V's water physics aren't bad by any stretch of the imagination, the developers are known for going above and beyond with each new release. With that said, let's look closely at five reasons why the GTA 6 leaked water physics will be a game changer.

Revolutionized water exploration and four more reasons why GTA 6's leaked water physics will be a game changer

1) Massive visual improvement

Every new title presents an opportunity for Rockstar Games to reinvent how fans perceive video games. One of the best examples is their 2018 release, Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2), possibly the best-looking game of all time. There is a lot that GTA 6 should adapt from RDR2, and these elements are expected to be improved upon.

A few months ago, leaked footage of Rockstar Advanced Game Engine's (RAGE) latest iteration surfaced online. The video showcased the sequel's alleged water physics. If the clip turns out to be true, fans can expect massive visual improvements in seas, lakes, and other water bodies.

2) Revolutionzed water exploration

Till now, water exploration has been a subsidiary to everything else being offered in a game. While players have always been able to traverse water bodies in Grand Theft Auto titles, it is basically the same as driving but on uneven terrain. If the leaked GTA 6 water physics are authentic, it will be quite a refreshing experience.

Underwater exploration will most likely be a part of the next game as well. With new mechanics at work, this gameplay element is expected to pose a new type of challenge.

3) Influence other developers

When Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto III in 2001, they revolutionized the gaming industry. Despite all the technological limitations of the time, it was a game changer for Rockstar as well as their peers in the industry. The new GTA 6 water physics could conjure a similar ripple effect where other developers start reinventing water physics in their titles.

As mentioned earlier, water exploration has been a relatively insignificant part of most games. The change will benefit not only the Grand Theft Auto series but also other upcoming games.

4) New water-based activities

Although available in the franchise, water-based activities are far fewer in number compared to things one can do on land. The latest entry, Grand Theft Auto V, only features Jet-ski racing and swimming in terms of water sports. Players can go fishing in Red Dead Redemption 2, but that's about it.

However, Rockstar Games has the opportunity to include these activities and go even further with the next game. It is being reported that surfing could be a part of GTA 6. Since surfing is a popular activity in Miami, it would be a great fit in the game's rumored setting of Vice City.

5) New mission types

Players have long complained about the repetitive mission structure in Grand Theft Auto games. Since they expect Rockstar to revolutionize this area in the sequel, GTA 6's new water physics might just be the answer. As stated earlier on this list, realistic water wave simulation and collision effects will present a new type of challenge.

This could help introduce new types of missions involving boat chases, swimming, and other water-related activities. These new missions could easily replace the age-old tailing missions in the series.

