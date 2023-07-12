"Thank you for your service": Fans swoon over shirtless Woozi, thanks to SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

SEVENTEEN’s fandom is in celebratory mode after being treated to a picture of Woozi being shirtless in a pool, all thanks to Mingyu. On July 11, 2023, the latter posted several photos of him having fun at a pool. The sixth picture in the photo dump included a shirtless Woozi. Fans' response immediately made the photos go viral as they gushed over how they finally saw the producer-member bare his abs for the first time in nearly eight years.

The group’s fandom, known as CARAT, couldn’t stop talking about the nearly once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon. They also continuously thanked Mingyu for giving their eyes a treat. Since SEVENTEEN members do not frequently share revealing pictures of themselves, and Woozi has an introverted personality, fans were also quite taken aback with Mingyu’s Instagram post.

Fans learn that SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu posted Woozi’s shirtless picture without permission, members reveal more photos

The CARAT fandom had a field trip on July 11, 2023, when SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu posted pool photos on Instagram. Fans swooned over receiving yet another set of shirtless pictures of him, but it was Woozi who snatched all the attention. For the first time in nearly eight years, a bare photo of his upper-body made it to the public domain.

While fans were still reeling after seeing Woozi’s pool picture, SEVENTEEN’s usual banter followed on the Weverse platform. Following a fan’s questioning, the producer hinted that Mingyu did not take permission from him before posting the picture. Mingyu later commented under the reply as well, talking about the indirect permission he had taken from Woozi. However, the latter also gave up and posted one more shirtless picture of himself on Weverse.

(I'm) Uploading a pic we took together?..



(he asked like that lol) mi원우지☁️ @miwon17_ this dude is so excited

whatever it happened anyways so here take this



whatever it happened anyways so here take this



THE8 made the day more interesting by posting a funny photo of Woozi inside the pool. While the latter was shirtless in it too, his expression made the picture hilarious. Another member, Hoshi, also teased the member-producer in his own way.

With two members almost ganging up on him and fans going crazy over his shirtless picture, Woozi even asked people, in bewilderment, about the kind of day he was experiencing. Check out the members’ banter and fans’ reactions to it all below:

it’s like i’ve become sonwoozi (t/n: super lyrics)

what is today for me or something? minghao on weverse with wooziit’s like i’ve become sonwoozi (t/n: super lyrics)what is today for me or something? minghao on weverse with woozi🌟 🐸 it’s like i’ve become sonwoozi (t/n: super lyrics)🍑 what is today for me or something? https://t.co/YFjweHbIe3

when was your competition again?



(t/n: probably joking that woozi’s training for a bodybuilder or mma competition) hoshi commented on woozi’s weverse postwhen was your competition again?(t/n: probably joking that woozi’s training for a bodybuilder or mma competition) hoshi commented on woozi’s weverse post 🌟🐯 when was your competition again?(t/n: probably joking that woozi’s training for a bodybuilder or mma competition) https://t.co/PGRdYdC7sa

drives you crazy, the night changes? does it ever just how fastdrives you crazy, the night changes? https://t.co/ND6AXz0N35

hannie ☻ @minghaocheol_ ON PH NEWS?!? my dad calling me immediately to look at the tv because seventeen's on the news and it's woozi and mingyu shirtless....ON PH NEWS?!? my dad calling me immediately to look at the tv because seventeen's on the news and it's woozi and mingyu shirtless.... 😭 ON PH NEWS?!? 😭 https://t.co/FRTrvPX83w

Ahgase Zone @j00n_bug mi원우지☁️ @miwon17_ After 8 years Woozi's 1st shirtless appearance is on MIngyu's ig... After 8 years Woozi's 1st shirtless appearance is on MIngyu's ig... https://t.co/D8iXzIWpdM Woozi is now like SEE THIS IS WHY I DON'T LEAVE MY ROOM WITH YOU FOOLS twitter.com/miwon17_/statu… Woozi is now like SEE THIS IS WHY I DON'T LEAVE MY ROOM WITH YOU FOOLS twitter.com/miwon17_/statu…

D🎨 @suho_jinyoung ‍ good morning i guess… shirtless mingyu and woozi WOAHgood morning i guess… shirtless mingyu and woozi WOAH 😵‍💫 good morning i guess… https://t.co/3ZcoefXGFz

Recent updates on SEVENTEEN

After making an explosive comeback with 10th EP FML and its double title track Super and F*ck My Life, the 13-member K-pop group has continued to give out multiple engaging content to fans. The singers recorded a never-seen-before feat in the K-pop industry by recording a whopping 6.2 million sales of FML in just over three months.

Meanwhile, Chinese member JUN recently made his solo comeback with the single PSYCHO on July 4, 2023. Most recently, the 13-member group will be holding a two-day concert in Seoul titled Follow. The singers will perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome on July 21 at 7 pm KST and July 22 at 6 pm KST. The concerts will be livestreamed on both the days.

