5 viral moments of SEVENTEEN's Mingyu that had CARATs falling for him all over again

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu has been the talk of the town on multiple occasions for a variety of reasons. CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom) found themselves falling for the 97 liner several times, swooning over his sweetness, mesmerized by his charisma. With SEVENTEEN currently performing for their Be the Sun world tour, fans have witnessed a few more moments that they can't stop talking about.

Mingyu, who's part of SEVENTEEN's Hip-Hop team, is known for his captivating stage presence, impressive dance skills, and soothing voice that fans love. Apart from his qualities as a K-pop idol, Mingyu has also proven himself to be the ideal man on numerous occasions, and he often goes viral for the most random things.

5 times SEVENTEEN's Mingyu went viral, becoming the talk of CARAT land

1) Fancam of him chugging water

Ever since SEVENTEEN kickstarted their Be The Sun world tour, one thing fans were obsessed with was Mingyu's outfit during a particular section of the concert. As the K-pop idol performed the song Crush in a shiny-sheer tank top, fans were thrown into a frenzy. However, to their surprise, something else also caught their attention.

Though his outfit was of much interest to CARATs, the moment that went viral was him chugging down water while donning the same outfit. While some found it hilarious how Mingyu, who chugged the entire bottle in seconds, seemed to have practically inhaled the water, fans also couldn't ignore the fact that it was also insanely attractive.

2) Walking down the street

If Mingyu going viral for drinking water was surprising, another moment is here to top that. When the K-pop idol left Inkigaya after his schedule as an MC on the show back in 2018, he went viral as he strutted down the street. The idol has often been given the label of a model by his fans, and this fancam cemented the same.

nana @thelilacwoo he really went viral for walking damn he really went viral for walking damn https://t.co/zHfZjPghIJ

He was seen wearing a gray coat with the wind in his hair as he walked towards his car. The video received over 1.3 million views, and fans couldn't quite wrap their heads around how one can be this attractive without any effort.

3) Sweet gesture towards ITZY's Yeji

The next viral moment of the idol had fans swooning over his gesture towards ITZY's Yeji, once again proving him to be a gentleman. Going back to his time as an Inkigayo host once again, the K-pop idol held many interviews with several K-pop artists, and one of them was ITZY.

nana @thelilacwoo when he went viral for his sweet gesture towards yeji when he went viral for his sweet gesture towards yeji https://t.co/xP0kyrERdV

As the members were engaging in the interview, explaining the details of their then-comeback, Yeji, who was standing beside Mingyu, moved her stance slightly. The SEVENTEEN idol, who thought she was losing her balance, raised a protective arm behind her and fans found his reflex quite heartwarming.

4) Instagram photos of him at a restaurant

The SEVENTEEN singer is known for his boyfriend-material pictures on Instagram, and with every post, he only manages to further delight his fans. While CARATs savor all his Instagram posts and vent about his good looks, there was one specific Instagram post that they were hooked on.

nana @thelilacwoo everyone say THANK YOU YOON JEONGHAN everyone say THANK YOU YOON JEONGHAN https://t.co/3F9wH4m3Z4

During his visit to the restaurant with his fellow member Jeonghan, the latter took many photos of Mingyu seated at the table with his arm muscles flexing hard. The K-pop idol later revealed in an interview with Elle Korea that the picture was taken right after his workout, and he was also happy with how they came out.

5) GAM3 BO1 fancam

A cherry on top of Mingyu's viral moments, his GAM3 BO1 performance fancam is the last, but definitely not least, on the list. GAM3 BO1 is a song by SEVENTEEN's Hip-Hop unit, from their eighth mini-album, Your Choice. The song received a lot of love from fans, given its captivating choreography and melody.

When it comes to performances, the K-pop idol never fails to raise the expectations of his fans, and always puts up an exciting show for the audience. The GAM3 BO1 fancam during their Be the Sun world tour is no exception. The idol wore a black vest with silver jewelry and had slicked-back hair, and fans couldn't seem to get enough of his facial expressions.

As SEVENTEEN progresses with their world tour and other schedules, CARATs are on the lookout for more moments from Mingyu to add to their "obsessed" list.

