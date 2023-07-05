8 Jungkook and Mingyu moments that every ARMYCARAT should know

It's no doubt that Jungkook and Mingyu have one of the most adorable friendships between the members of the two K-pop groups, SEVENTEEN and BTS, and the duo go way back. While SEVENTEEN only recently joined HYBE LABELS, which also houses BTS, the two have been interacting with each other since 2016. Additionally, given that the idols were both born in 1997, they have managed to glue together well.

Though fans have mostly only seen occasional interactions between them on award shows and photos released by them when the '97 liner K-pop idols hang out together, the two have been specifically spending a lot of time with each other recently.

From attending each other's concerts, participating in dance challenges during each other's comebacks, to even appearing on Weverse lives together, Jungkook and Mingyu's relationship has surely grown to be one of the sweetest friendships in the industry.

8 adorable Jungkook and Mingyu moments that every ARMYCARAT sobs over

1) Jungkook and Mingyu's two-minute Weverse live

The first and most recent interaction between the two K-pop idols was when Mingyu appeared on Jungkook's Weverse Livestream on July 4, 2023. The live was broadcast around 4 am KST, and while Jungkook is known for his extensively long broadcast sessions, this live was considerably short.

The BTS member started off the live stream by announcing that he has a guest, which was Mingyu, and as the latter laid his head on Jungkook's shoulder, the two talked to fans for a little while. Soon after, they decided to take their leave and ended the broadcast. Since the background looked like it was Jungkook's house, fans are happy to know that they are having a good time hanging out with each other.

2) Jungkook and Mingyu in their own world amidst a crowd of idols

megs⁷ @bunnyjjk13 IM SOOO SOFT still thinking about this gyukook moment when mingyu approached jungkook then talked to him, pating his shoulder, touch his hair and look fondly at himIM SOOO SOFT still thinking about this gyukook moment when mingyu approached jungkook then talked to him, pating his shoulder, touch his hair and look fondly at him 😭 IM SOOO SOFT https://t.co/8ALQEiVFLm

During the 1028 MBC Gayo Dajeon Awards, several K-pop groups had gathered at the podium as the MCs went ahead with bringing the curtains down for the event.

Naturally, there were many idols who began to talk about themselves, and Jungkook and Mingyu were among them. Fans couldn't quite get over how cute the two looked as they seemed to be in their own world.

3) Mingyu winking at Jungkook during an award show

Jungkook and Mingyu at the 2017 Golden Disc Awards (Image via Twitter/@naeviscalinn)

Another Jungkook and Mingyu moment that came out of an award show is at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards.

As the groups were seated in the audience arena, SEVENTEEN and BTS were made to sit diagonally across each other. During one moment when Jungkook made eye contact with Mingyu, the latter smiled widely and even winked at him before Jungkook shyly turned away.

4) Jungkook supporting Mingyu by attending SEVENTEEN's concert

Fai ♡ svtxt @gyucheol_txt Dk and Mingyu waving to Jungkook and Jungkook cheering in tiny plus vibing to svt' heaven's cloud. brb i need a moment 🥹 Dk and Mingyu waving to Jungkook and Jungkook cheering in tiny plus vibing to svt' heaven's cloud. brb i need a moment 🥹 https://t.co/Zdnbbn0F96

One of the many ways in which K-pop idols with friends from different groups showcase their love and support for each other, is by attending the group's concerts.

Following this tradition, Jungkook attended SEVENTEEN's Be The Sun concert, which was held in Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, on June 26, 2022. At one point during their show, Mingyu and DK spotted Jungkook, and they waved at the idol who was enjoying the song, Heaven's Cloud, that was being performed.

5) MC Mingyu patting Jungkook after BTS' performance

az freetag @outrokmg ok at least we got this little moment of jungkook and mingyu THANK YOU ok at least we got this little moment of jungkook and mingyu THANK YOU https://t.co/cao7pF4tpI

Given their wholesome inteactions during public events, more Jungkook and Mingyu moments from awards shows appear on the list, with this specific one being from the SBS Super Concert held in 2018 in Taipei. The seven-piece K-pop boy group rolled out some of their then-recently released tracks like Fake Love, DNA, and Anpanman.

As the group finished their performance, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, who was hosting the show alongside Red Velvet's Irene, entered the stage and sneaked in a pat on Jungkook's hand as though it meant to convey a "good job" message to the BTS member.

6) Jungkook and Mingyu's SEVENTEEN Super Dance Challenge

Irene @Iriska__Iriska We waited for this moment and it turned out amazing, I'm thrilled Jungkook gets so high when he dances, I remembered his instagram dance videos, I miss them...

#JK #Mingyu #Seventeen #Super WowWe waited for this moment and it turned out amazing, I'm thrilledJungkook gets so high when he dances, I remembered his instagram dance videos, I miss them... Wow 🔥 We waited for this moment and it turned out amazing, I'm thrilled 💛 Jungkook gets so high when he dances, I remembered his instagram dance videos, I miss them... #JK #Mingyu #Seventeen #Super https://t.co/4i0ytVm9qL

Another recent Jungkook-and-Mingyu moment that landed on the internet is when the two filmed a dance challenge to SEVENTEEN's latest comeback, Super. While dance challenges are usually filmed in studios or agency buildings, fans found it hilarious that the challenge was filmed with bad lighting and in the middle of nowhere.

Many even made fun of how bad the quality of the video was, but regardless, they cherished the collaboration and found the interaction between the idols too cute.

7) Jungkook interacting with Mingyu at ISAC 2017

Jennyfer Leepez™ @DIA_NGG #BTS Oh! I just realized Mingyu, Jungkook n The8 became friends on ISAC. I think they started on last 97liner stage #SEVENTEEN Oh! I just realized Mingyu, Jungkook n The8 became friends on ISAC. I think they started on last 97liner stage #SEVENTEEN #BTS https://t.co/OM3Qz1eEus

On tracing back to the initial days of Jungkook and Mingyu's friendship, fans would surely remember ISAC 2017 (Idol Star Athletics Championship).

During this event, ARMYCARATs got a glimpse of not just the two's blossoming friendship but witnessed the two groups interacting with each other in a friendly manner. Throughout the event show, the two '97 liners were constantly in each others' company, which surely warmed fans' hearts.

8) Mingyu posting about his movie night with Jungkook and the '97 liners

JungkookUSA (Fan Account) @JeonggukUSA Mingyu from Seventeen also posted this vid of them watching Shallow performance from A Star is Born in his instagram and wrote ‘97’s~’ so Jungkook also with them watching the movie and they eat together after that Mingyu from Seventeen also posted this vid of them watching Shallow performance from A Star is Born in his instagram and wrote ‘97’s~’ so Jungkook also with them watching the movie and they eat together after that ♥️ https://t.co/XNGKhHfWOT

On March 2019, Mingyu took to Instagram to post a story about his movie night with his fellow same-aged K-pop idol friends, aka the '97 liners.

The video showcased a scene from the movie, A Star Is Born, where the Shallow performance was being planned, and the voice of the '97 liners singing to the song could be heard in the background. Fans could easily guess that Jungkook was also part of the same and were quite happy to learn about the same.

As Jungkook and Mingyu's friendship continues to grow, fans are excited to witness all the cute and interesting content that the two will put forth for their fans. Additionally, ARMYCARATs also hope to see the two join hands for a music project in the future.

