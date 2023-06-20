"His smile dropped so instantly": Fans react as SEVENTEEN's Mingyu shows dissatisfaction after getting filmed during his private schedule

On June 20, 2023, an Instagram user chs_095 posted videos of SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Jeonghan, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, and MONSTA X's Hyungwon outside a restaurant together. The user posted several videos and posts of the K-pop idols on their Instagram story as well, which soon went viral online.
While some fans were elated that the user was lucky enough to see the idols in person, others felt SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's discomfort as he seemingly noticed that he was being filmed during his private schedule. As soon as he noticed this, he seemed disappointed and immediately stepped into his car.
As fans noticed his dejected reaction, they took to social media to express their thoughts on the same.
Fans believe that Mingyu, Cha Eun-woo, and other idols' privacy should not be invaded
As the user posted the videos of Mingyu, Jeonghan, Cha Eun-woo, and Hyungwon online, many netizens believed that fans should not invade their privacy. Mingyu's disappointed reaction when he noticed that fans were recording him during his private schedule did not go unnoticed. While some believed that the situation was uncomfortable for him, others thought it was normal since he is a celebrity.
Many fans felt sad that Mingyu could not enjoy his private time with his friends because of certain groups of fans who invaded his privacy. Others were angered and asked netizens not to call the user who took the videos a lucky fan as they invaded the idol's privacy, which should not be encouraged.
Every time the privacy of a K-pop idol is compromised, fans take to social media to express their frustration about the time. This time as well, netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment with a fan filming the rapper. during his private schedule.
Fans also asked others not to capture idols' private moments and not to approach them when they are enjoying their private schedule. They believed that this uncrouches upon their privacy and that idols will have a bad impression of the fandom.
This is not the first time the SEVENTEEN member has been spotted enjoying his private time with idols. He was earlier spotted with ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and BTS' Jungkook on a dinner date in April and shared pictures from the outing on Instagram. He is close friends with the two idols and the trio is famously known as the 97 liner squad.
More about the idol
Mingyu, a talented South Korean rapper, is affiliated with Pledis Entertainment. He is the lead rapper of the renowned group SEVENTEEN, and he is widely recognized as the face of the group. Additionally, he is also a member of the Hip-Hop Unit within the group.
Commencing his training journey in 2011, he even made appearances in music videos alongside his label-mates and was seen in NU'EST's Face. Finally, on May 26, 2015, he officially debuted as a member of SEVENTEEN with the group's mini-album titled 17 Carat.
He belongs to the esteemed 97 liners, a group of notable individuals in the K-pop industry.