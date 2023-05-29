"OMG": SEVENTEEN's Dino drops a new Danceology video with Mingyu, sending fans into a frenzy

On May 29, 2023, SEVENTEEN's Dino unveiled a new Danceology video in which he showcased his new choreography to Josef Salvat's Call on Me alongside Mingyu. In the latest video, the duo synchronized their dance steps and grooved to the rhythm of the music in an empty auditorium.

Dino's Danceology, featured on SEVENTEEN's YouTube channel, showcase his dance covers with routines he has crafted himself. This video series highlights his exceptional skills as a versatile dancer, emphasizing his ability to create distinct choreography tailored to each song, further amplifying his talent.

As soon as fans saw the two members dancing to Josef Salvat's Call on Me with perfectly synchronized steps, they couldn't contain their excitement and immediately took to social media to express their feelings.

Fans can't get enough of Dino and Mingyu's chemistry in the recent Danceology video

SEVENTEEN fans were captivated by Dino and Mingyu's impeccable synchronization. It's a well-known fact that Dino is a versatile dancer, and watching him groove and sync his steps with fellow group member Mingyu has fans over the moon. Fans showered the duo with compliments for their understanding of each other and for providing new content amidst their busy schedule.

Netizens also noticed that despite performing the same steps, both Dino and Mingyu focused on different parts of their bodies. The SEVENTEEN members also took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, to share a photo of themselves giggling while looking at their phones, leading fans to speculate that they were watching their latest video.

🍰 @minegyu_ like he's tall TALL but he doesn't look awkward dancing despite his height + HIS SMOOTH MOVES AND STAGE PRESENCE he's really born to be on stage. if i see one more tweet calling this man untalented

cindy #FML @r1de_w_svteeN dino’s danceology just proved svt 13 main dancers mingyu’s fluidity with dino’s clarity are so good!!!



Tori🍂 @hrtcoups Do i even need to say more abt dino? THIS MAN BEAT IS CRAZY, he never fails to impress me with all those hitting and let me tell u, he did it WELLL compared to every idols i seen, theres just no dancer that could hit like dino, usually they used “force”



Meanwhile, Dino has previously covered many other songs in his Danceology series. So far, he has created routines for songs including Charlie Puth's Cheating On You, Post Malone's Hollywood Bleeding, 5 Seconds of Summer's Thin White Lies, Avicii's Feeling Good, and more.

He has previously dropped Danceology videos with the two other SEVENTEEN members including Vernon and Seungkwan as well. Fans are now waiting for him to collaborate with other members including Dokyeom, Jeonghan, Minghao, Hoshi, and others.

More about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is a boy band hailing from South Korea formed under the management of Pledis Entertainment. Comprised of 13 talented members, namely Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, S.Coups, Vernon, Jeonghan, Joshua, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, and Dino, the group has captivated the hearts of the Korean audience since their debut. The group has achieved remarkable success, solidifying its position as one of the prominent names in the K-pop industry.

On December 9, 2022, SEVENTEEN, accompanied by Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, was honored with the Building K-cultural Bridges: Culture Ambassador Award during the LA3C festival at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. This prestigious accolade recognized the group's significant contribution to fostering cultural exchanges between Korea, Asia, and the United States.

SEVENTEEN members are currently stationed in Tokyo, Japan, for their ongoing schedule. After they completed their scheduled activities, Jun, Dokyeom, Mingyu, and Dino made an appearance on the Japanese TV show Poka Poka. Meanwhile, Vernon and The8 enjoyed their time sipping tea at a local teahouse. Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, and Seungkwan spent time together, while Joshua visited the Spotify x SEVENTEEN FML Pop-Up Experience along with Dino and Jun.

- mingyu, dokyeom, dino went to eat tendon seventeen in tokyo today:- jun, dokyeom, mingyu, dino appeared on poka poka (japan tv show)- vernon, the8 tea time- joshua, jun, wonwoo, seungkwan hangout together- joshua, jun, dino went to spotify x seventeen fml pop up experience- mingyu, dokyeom, dino went to eat tendon twitter.com/i/web/status/1… seventeen in tokyo today:- jun, dokyeom, mingyu, dino appeared on poka poka (japan tv show)- vernon, the8 tea time- joshua, jun, wonwoo, seungkwan hangout together- joshua, jun, dino went to spotify x seventeen fml pop up experience- mingyu, dokyeom, dino went to eat tendon twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pzuBL7eGzR

SEVENTEEN's two final "2023 JAPAN FANMEETING 'LOVE'" shows took place in Tokyo on May 27 and 28 respectively.

