“We understand”: SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan’s agency announces that the grieving singer will not be participating in certain comeback promotions for FML

On April 29th, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, said that the singer will not be participating in certain comeback promotions for their recent album FML, including their fan signing event, as he is "currently feeling unwell."

It can be correctly assumed that the talented singer is grieving the death of his close friend and ASTRO’s Moonbin, who was found dead in his apartment on April 19th in Gangnam, Seoul, at 8:10 pm KST. The local police ruled out the possibility of murder and revealed that it seemed like a suicide.

Ever since ASTRO’s Moonbin’s death, his family, close friends, band members, and legions of fans across the world have mourned his unfortunate demise and paid tribute to him via sweet handwritten letters, heartfelt condolence messages, remembering their friendship, and visiting his memorial.

Notably, @caratlovezone wrote, "We understand," assuringly to let SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan grieve his friend’s death peacefully.

carat love zone @caratlovezone Pledis just informed that Seungkwan will not be participating in some of the album promotions. They also said that they will be supporting and assisting Seungkwan.



Don't need to apologize, we understand! Take all the time you need, Kwan! Pledis just informed that Seungkwan will not be participating in some of the album promotions. They also said that they will be supporting and assisting Seungkwan. Don't need to apologize, we understand! Take all the time you need, Kwan! https://t.co/EwEvtY1m7E

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan’s fans send him messages of assurance and understanding amidst him taking a break

SEVENTEEN Billboard! @svtbillboard @pledis_17 Take your time as much as you need, don't forget your vitamins seungkwan. We love you @pledis_17 Take your time as much as you need, don't forget your vitamins seungkwan. We love you ♥️♥️ https://t.co/nwjifgHXTA

PLEDIS Entertainment released a brief statement announcing that SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan would be sitting out some of their upcoming activities for the 10th mini-album FML, including their much-awaited fan-sign event, as he is “currently feeling unwell."

They apologized to the fans and asked for their generous understanding on this matter. They also assured CARATs that they will be providing every form of assistance and support to the Super Singer for his speedy recovery.

Fans assume that SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan is grieving ASTRO’s Moonbin’s death and needs time and space to cope with this heartbreaking loss. CARATs have offered messages of love, support, and assurance to the Super singer during this difficult time.

Fathdam @Kshy56 On the 21st, the agency Pledis announced on Seventeen's official Twitter, "It was difficult for member Seungkwan to participate in the pre-recording for Seventeen's Mnet 'M Countdown' scheduled at 7:40 pm today due to poor physical condition." On the 21st, the agency Pledis announced on Seventeen's official Twitter, "It was difficult for member Seungkwan to participate in the pre-recording for Seventeen's Mnet 'M Countdown' scheduled at 7:40 pm today due to poor physical condition." https://t.co/dyjtmgn0cd

Cam || SUPER @starsinsvt



@pledis_17 #SEVENTEEN #Super I am just now seeing what happend with Seungkwan and i am literally in tears but i hope he can feel better soon I am just now seeing what happend with Seungkwan and i am literally in tears but i hope he can feel better soon@pledis_17 #SEVENTEEN #Super https://t.co/pSKjAopXUk

j.una ◡̈ @kdramaanyeong



REST WELL URI BOO

We will be waiting 🫶 Thank you PLEDIS for taking care of kwannie 🥰REST WELL URI BOO #SEUNGKWAN We will be waiting 🫶 Thank you PLEDIS for taking care of kwannie 🥰REST WELL URI BOO #SEUNGKWAN We will be waiting 🫶 https://t.co/2Ne4uwmu0S

Rayne @SunshinesRain_ @Kshy56 I’m so glad seungkwan can sit out I’ve been worried about it being too soon for him. Never thought I’d say this about peldis of all companies but Bpm u better start taking notes @Kshy56 I’m so glad seungkwan can sit out I’ve been worried about it being too soon for him. Never thought I’d say this about peldis of all companies but Bpm u better start taking notes

Cam || SUPER @starsinsvt



@pledis_17 I am just now seeing what happend with Seungkwan and i am literally in tears but i hope he can feel better soon I am just now seeing what happend with Seungkwan and i am literally in tears but i hope he can feel better soon @pledis_17 https://t.co/49Wk9QrbKa

Aiz 💖💙💎 | FML OUT NOW! 🤘🏼 @aaizhaeshua Seungkwan please take your time 🥺 please rest well.



Pledis thank you for this, thank you for taking care of him Seungkwan please take your time 🥺 please rest well.Pledis thank you for this, thank you for taking care of him https://t.co/9TE2JPU8wZ

Previously, SEVENTEEN released their 10th mini-album FML on April 24, with double title tracks FML and Super alongside other tracks like I Don’t Understand but I love you, April Shower, Fire, and Dust. The EP set a new record with over 4 million sales a day, setting the record for the largest first-week album sales in one day.

The 13-member boy group has been heavily marketing their new album by participating in interviews, appearing on music shows, and posting about it on social media. The same day, they also appeared on MTV Fresh Out Live and debuted a sensational performance of their new power-packed title track Super, marking their fourth overall appearance on the show.

ja @janicskim



"even if my life repeats thousand of times, i will go to you"

"seungkwan-ah don't get hurt during promotion"



WE LOVE YOU SEUNGKWAN!!!! 🧡

@pledis_17 gyuhan reading carats' messages for seungkwan in svt street 🥹 im soft for thissssss"even if my life repeats thousand of times, i will go to you""seungkwan-ah don't get hurt during promotion"WE LOVE YOU SEUNGKWAN!!!! 🧡 gyuhan reading carats' messages for seungkwan in svt street 🥹 im soft for thissssss "even if my life repeats thousand of times, i will go to you""seungkwan-ah don't get hurt during promotion" 💎WE LOVE YOU SEUNGKWAN!!!! 🧡@pledis_17 https://t.co/FFYUiNEQQi

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan performed on stage with the utmost professionalism with the rest of his group on the April 28 broadcast of KBS2's Music Bank. He also penned a detailed and heartbreaking post dedicated to ASTRO’s Moonbin, breaking his silence for the first time since Moonbin’s death on April 19th.

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan penned a heartbreaking post for the late ASTRO’s Moonbin

🖊️ @svtranslation seungkwan’s ig post with moonbin. full translation below 🤍 seungkwan’s ig post with moonbin. full translation below 🤍 https://t.co/zyZ7uPUItU

On April 28th, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan penned a heartbreaking post for the late ASTRO’s Moonbin. For those unversed, the two have been friends for a long time, and they are also part of the ’98 liners, including other idols like members of VIVIZ and iKON’s Chan.

Almost ten days after Moonbin’s demise, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan penned a letter mourning his friend’s death and celebrating their lifelong friendship and bond via a long heartfelt post.

He reminisced about the good times they shared, their long walks, drunk singing sessions, and how Moonbin would always charge the April Shower singer’s phone for him.

He also shared how Moonbin always encouraged him to do his best, exercising on rainy days together and making fun of each other’s bloatedness.

The Pretty You singer talks about the good times and some tough times they shared and how they cherished their beautiful friendship.

“If there is something you’d like to ask of me, please appear in my dreams and promise that we’ll be friends again in our next lives. I’ll see you when I get there! I’ll give you a big hug when I see you. I love you so much, Bin. You’ve done so well.”

Fans can read Seungkwan’s letter on his Instagram - @pledis_boos.

Poll : 0 votes