“You’re my lifelong pride”: Seungkwan pens a lengthy, heartfelt letter for Moonbin reminiscing time together as close friends

SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan’s close friendship with the late singer Moonbin of ASTRO was known to the world. When the news of the latter’s untimely death on April 19 surfaced, the former’s agency announced his non-participation in his comeback pre-recording on April 21 due to health reasons.

Days later, the Super singer uploaded an Instagram post dedicated to Moonbin, along with a lengthy emotional letter to the late singer. The idol talked about the memories they shared, how the late ASTRO member was always a pillar of support for him, how he monitored him for his performances, and many more things.

In the letter, Seungkwan called the late ASTRO member his “lifelong pride” and asked him to monitor his comeback performance this time as well. He also posted multiple photos and videos, which showed the two idols enjoying their time on outings. One of the pictures was a group photo with their ‘98 liner friends.

Seungkwan of SEVENTEEN shares with the world his close friendship with Moonbin

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, one of the ’98 liner friends of ASTRO’s Moonbin, shared an emotional post on his personal Instagram account on April 28. The duo have shown off their friendship to the world on multiple occasions, whether through tagging each other on Instagram or calling each other for help on variety shows.

One of the many people fans were concerned for after Moonbin’s death was Seungkwan. It grew multifold when the singer was reported to be unable to participate in SEVENTEEN’s latest comeback, FML. However, people spotted his letter to the ASTRO member at his memorial.

A few days after the unfortunate news, Seungkwan posted several pictures of his time with the late ASTRO member. The pictures were reminiscent of the years-long friendship the duo shared. Pictures ranged from their solo hangouts to the duo drinking with other SEVENTEEN members.

The photo that left many emotional was the one that was clicked on Moonbin’s 25th birthday. The ASTRO member had posted a photo of himself with the fruit cake on his Instagram account and tagged Seungkwan.

However, it was only till the SEVENTEEN member posted their photo together did fans discover that they spent it together.

Read the English translation of Seungkwan’s emotional letter below:

i love you both seungkwan and moonbin, so so much. i hope you’re resting well, bin, and i hope you are healing little by little, seungkwan. ‍🩹 here is an easier, full read.i love you both seungkwan and moonbin, so so much. i hope you’re resting well, bin, and i hope you are healing little by little, seungkwan.‍🩹 here is an easier, full read. i love you both seungkwan and moonbin, so so much. i hope you’re resting well, bin, and i hope you are healing little by little, seungkwan. ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/x9Jr0md6Zu

Meanwhile, Fantagio, ASTRO’s agency, announced on April 28 that they were relocating the singer's memorial. They added that the memorial space would be open to the public until June 6. The initial space was located at the front door of Fantagio’s building. It will gradually move to the rooftop.

As for SEVENTEEN, the 13-member group made their much-anticipated comeback with 10th mini-album FML on April 24. As one of the hottest K-pop groups currently, the singers set historical records by becoming the group with the highest first-day sales in K-pop’s history.

They also beat BTS’ nearly three-year record set with Map of The Soul: 7 and achieved 3.9 million sales on the first day itself. FML also broke the record set by Adele’s 2015 album, 25.

