“I hope you are doing well”: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans react to former member Rocky’s heartfelt letter for the deceased singer

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s unfortunate death has left a deep void in the hearts of AROHAs, ASTRO members, and the K-pop industry in general. After members MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun-woo, and Sanha posted their personalized letters to the late singer, former member Rocky also visited ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memorial at Fantagio, where he also wrote a heartfelt tribute note to his former bandmate and expressed his deep condolences.

An unidentified fan saw one of ASTRO’s managers put up a note at the memorial, and it was none other than former member of the group Rocky. Notably, Rocky and Moonbin were both ASTRO’s main dancers, and fans of the group are deeply touched to see Rocky pay tribute to his former bandmate despite leaving the group and agency earlier this year.

“I hope you are doing well,” @aroha_km wrote in reaction to Rocky writing a letter for ASTRO’s Moonbin.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s former bandmate Rocky mourns his unfortunate demise in a heartfelt letter

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s former bandmate Rocky mourns his unfortunate demise in a heartfelt letter dedicated to the deceased singer. The two main dancers have always shared a close bond, and his love and deep friendship for Moonbin was palpable in his letter.

An unidentified AROHA circulated a picture of Rocky’s heartfelt letter to ASTRO’s Moonbin on social media. In the letter, Rocky referred to himself as Minhyuk (his real name) and hoped that Moonbin could visit him in his dreams. He recalled their 13-year-long friendship and credited Moonbin for easing him out during tough times.

Rocky further shared that he can’t believe he won’t have the Perfumer singer around to reminisce about the good old days together and smile during tough times.

Check out the full translation of the letter below.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans took to social media to react to Rocky’s letter for the deceased singer.

It can be noted that Rocky left ASTRO and Fantagio earlier this year, on February 28, following the expiration of his exclusive seven-year contract with the agency and the group.

The agency also announced at the time that the rest of ASTRO members will be continuing activities as a five-member group, and members will be focusing on solo activities and sub-unit activities.

Rocky also released a personal letter from his end, apologizing to fans and seeking their good wishes on embarking upon his own solo journey. This is notably Rocky’s first unofficial statement post his departure from Fantagio and ASTRO.

Additionally, it was reported that at the time of ASTRO member Moonbin’s demise, Rocky rushed to console the deceased singer’s grieving family and offered moral support to his bandmates as well. He also attended ASTRO member Moonbin’s final rites.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s death is mourned by his loved ones through heartfelt letters and tributes

ASTRO member Moonbin passed away on April 19 at 8:10 pm. His manager found him at his residence in Gangnam, Seoul. Shortly after this, Fantagio confirmed his death in an official statement and requested that fans not fall for speculative or malicious media reporting and allow Moonbin’s family and loved ones to grieve his death in peace.

Shocked fans took to social media to grieve his death and also set up memorials for the singer in various parts of the world. All the ASTRO members—MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun-woo, Rocky, and Sanha—visited Moonbin’s memorial at Fantagio and posted their heartfelt letters to pay tribute to the deceased singer.

Additionally, the singer’s sister Moon Sua, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, Mingyu, Woozi, Wonwoo, S. Coups, DK, SF9’s Chani, SHINee’s Key, Taemin, BTS’ RM, and Moon Ga-young have also written and posted heartfelt eulogies for ASTRO’s Moonbin.

Fantagio announced through the group’s fancafe that the late singer’s memorial outside the company's headquarters will remain open until the end of this month.

Fans can drop flowers, handwritten notes, eulogies, snacks, and drinks for the late singer and pray for his soul to be at peace.

