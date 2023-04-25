On Wednesday, April 25, ASTRO’s Moonbin fans discovered more handwritten letters from his band members at his memorial. After members MJ and JinJin along with Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan posted their heartfelt letters, today AROHAs have discovered the first unofficial personal statements from members Cha Eun-woo and Sanha and additionally SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu.
Cha Eun-woo, who was in Los Angeles at the time of ASTRO’s Moonbin’s death, flew down to Korea and headed straight to the deceased singer’s funeral. Additionally, the group’s youngest member Sanha, who had formed a subunit with member Moonbin (MOONBIN & SANHA) too grieved the loss of his older band member’s death in his handwritten note.
Additionally, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, who was friends with ASTRO’s Moonbin, wrote a letter for him as well. The former was busy with the promotions of SEVENTEEN’s new album FML’s promotions and despite his busy schedule, came to pay tribute to the INCENSE singer.
“This really hurts”, @not_found_fff wrote on social media after seeing more tributes being poured for the late ASTRO singer.
ASTRO’s Moonbin’s friends mourn his death in first personal letters since his death
An unidentified ASTRO fan revealed that Cha Eun-woo, Sanha, and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu came together in the morning and left after writing letters.
Cha Eun-woo, who was around the same age as ASTRO’s Moonbin (Cha Eun-woo was born in 1997 and Moonbin in 1998) wrote that he misses him and couldn’t sleep at night, so decided to drop off at the company’s memorial to write to him letters. He hopes that the Perfumer singer will be happy in the moonland and that he loves him and will take care of everything he’s left behind.
Additionally, he wrote the lyrics of the song We Still, from their 2020 mini-album Gateway, a song dedicated to their deep love and commitment towards AROHAs. Notably, all the members of ASTRO participated in making the song. With the release of the song, the boy group had also debuted the first sub-unit of the group, MOONBIN & SANHA.
The group’s youngest member Sanha, also one half of MOONBIN & SANHA, wrote an adorable farewell note for his older brother, mentioning that he misses his hyung (older brother in Korean) and can feel ASTRO’s Moonbin’s presence around him. He promised to be happy and that he loves him so much.
SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu also wrote a heartfelt eulogy for ASTRO’s Moonbin, reminiscing about their friendship and good times together. Additionally, he shared that he hopes the deceased singer is at peace and that he loves him.
Previously, his bereaved sister Moon Sua, members JinJin and MJ, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, and Weki Meki’s Yoojung too wrote personal letters. They promised to always love him, cherish his good memories and apologize to him for not taking good care of him.
Additionally, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s agency Fantagio announced through the group’s fan cafe that the late singer’s memorial outside the company's headquarters will remain open until the end of this month.
Grieving fans can drop flowers, handwritten notes, eulogies, snacks, and drinks for the late singer and pray for his soul to be at peace. They also assured fans that their cherished gift items and personal letters dedicated to ASTRO’s Moonbin will be stored with care at Fantagio headquarters itself.
Friends, colleagues, and other K-pop idols took to their personal social media to share their sincere condolence messages, heartfelt notes, handwritten eulogies and tributes to the departed singer.
ASTRO's Moonbin's fans react emotionally to his friends writing heartfelt letters to him
Moonbin’s fans reacted emotionally as more of his loved ones revealed their personal and heartfelt letters dedicated to the late singer.
The deceased idol was reportedly laid to rest on Saturday, April 22, at a private funeral among family members and closest acquaintances.