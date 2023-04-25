On Wednesday, April 25, ASTRO’s Moonbin fans discovered more handwritten letters from his band members at his memorial. After members MJ and JinJin along with Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan posted their heartfelt letters, today AROHAs have discovered the first unofficial personal statements from members Cha Eun-woo and Sanha and additionally SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu.

Cha Eun-woo, who was in Los Angeles at the time of ASTRO’s Moonbin’s death, flew down to Korea and headed straight to the deceased singer’s funeral. Additionally, the group’s youngest member Sanha, who had formed a subunit with member Moonbin (MOONBIN & SANHA) too grieved the loss of his older band member’s death in his handwritten note.

Additionally, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, who was friends with ASTRO’s Moonbin, wrote a letter for him as well. The former was busy with the promotions of SEVENTEEN’s new album FML’s promotions and despite his busy schedule, came to pay tribute to the INCENSE singer.

“This really hurts”, @not_found_fff wrote on social media after seeing more tributes being poured for the late ASTRO singer.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s friends mourn his death in first personal letters since his death

An unidentified ASTRO fan revealed that Cha Eun-woo, Sanha, and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu came together in the morning and left after writing letters.

Cha Eun-woo, who was around the same age as ASTRO’s Moonbin (Cha Eun-woo was born in 1997 and Moonbin in 1998) wrote that he misses him and couldn’t sleep at night, so decided to drop off at the company’s memorial to write to him letters. He hopes that the Perfumer singer will be happy in the moonland and that he loves him and will take care of everything he’s left behind.

"Bin, it's a night I miss you, you bad guy. i couldn't sleep so i went on a walk and came here together with sanha. are you sleeping well? why do i miss and regret all things i did with you, even small things… be hundreds and hundreds (cont.)

Additionally, he wrote the lyrics of the song We Still, from their 2020 mini-album Gateway, a song dedicated to their deep love and commitment towards AROHAs. Notably, all the members of ASTRO participated in making the song. With the release of the song, the boy group had also debuted the first sub-unit of the group, MOONBIN & SANHA.

"Even after we passed by many seasons together like this we still, we still still we are together

"Even after we passed by many seasons together like this we still, we still still we are together

even if we meet again in any other time still we still, we still the confession that won't change, i'll protect you."

The group’s youngest member Sanha, also one half of MOONBIN & SANHA, wrote an adorable farewell note for his older brother, mentioning that he misses his hyung (older brother in Korean) and can feel ASTRO’s Moonbin’s presence around him. He promised to be happy and that he loves him so much.

"Hyung. are u doing well? i miss u a lot.

I still can see u in front of me. I know if i'm being like this, you'll scold me but please let this slide for now. Like u said, i'll make sure to be happy, i promise.

"Hyung. are u doing well? i miss u a lot.

I still can see u in front of me. I know if i'm being like this, you'll scold me but please let this slide for now. Like u said, i'll make sure to be happy, i promise.

a lot, I love you a lot & i love you"

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu also wrote a heartfelt eulogy for ASTRO’s Moonbin, reminiscing about their friendship and good times together. Additionally, he shared that he hopes the deceased singer is at peace and that he loves him.

"Bin, hi.

"Bin, hi.

i got to visit your company, thanks to you. The biggest memory for me is when we talked together until morning. Do you remember! To u who had so many thoughts and worries.. all i could say was there's no idol who does everything (cont.)

Previously, his bereaved sister Moon Sua, members JinJin and MJ, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, and Weki Meki’s Yoojung too wrote personal letters. They promised to always love him, cherish his good memories and apologize to him for not taking good care of him.

Additionally, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s agency Fantagio announced through the group’s fan cafe that the late singer’s memorial outside the company's headquarters will remain open until the end of this month.

Grieving fans can drop flowers, handwritten notes, eulogies, snacks, and drinks for the late singer and pray for his soul to be at peace. They also assured fans that their cherished gift items and personal letters dedicated to ASTRO’s Moonbin will be stored with care at Fantagio headquarters itself.

Friends, colleagues, and other K-pop idols took to their personal social media to share their sincere condolence messages, heartfelt notes, handwritten eulogies and tributes to the departed singer.

ASTRO's Moonbin's fans react emotionally to his friends writing heartfelt letters to him

Moonbin’s fans reacted emotionally as more of his loved ones revealed their personal and heartfelt letters dedicated to the late singer.

i really sorry for moon sua, i can't imagine how you are now, but please stay strong, big hug for you and for mj, jinjin, cha eunwoo, rocky, sanha, seungkwan, chanwoo, sin b and all moonbin friends too 🫂 sending my deepest condolences to his family & friends 🕊i really sorry for moon sua, i can't imagine how you are now, but please stay strong, big hug for you and for mj, jinjin, cha eunwoo, rocky, sanha, seungkwan, chanwoo, sin b and all moonbin friends too 🫂 sending my deepest condolences to his family & friends 🕊i really sorry for moon sua, i can't imagine how you are now, but please stay strong, big hug for you and for mj, jinjin, cha eunwoo, rocky, sanha, seungkwan, chanwoo, sin b and all moonbin friends too 🫂❤️ https://t.co/ifLhIgQGVU

"You worked so hard and you are really precious to me. I'm sorry that I spent my vacation crying until the end. I'll go see you often. I love you, Bin.



"You worked so hard and you are really precious to me. I'm sorry that I spent my vacation crying until the end. I'll go see you often. I love you, Bin.

I cried a lot because of you ^^"

Pjm @pncss_13 Thinking how hard to aroha's this 2023 1st rocky didn't renew his contract to fantagio so astro will remaining 5 members, Cha Eun woo is busy to his own schedule, jinjin was sick, MJ is serving military, and moonbin and sanha are having a comeback, but now moonbin passed away... Thinking how hard to aroha's this 2023 1st rocky didn't renew his contract to fantagio so astro will remaining 5 members, Cha Eun woo is busy to his own schedule, jinjin was sick, MJ is serving military, and moonbin and sanha are having a comeback, but now moonbin passed away...

BongBongie💗💙 @Imyuha_05 Take care @astrohaluv I wish someone gives him a warm hug... He's staying strong..like other members...Even though i keep failing in staying strong..this makes me want to try more .There are still heartbroken arohas ik but I hope all rohas can take strength from these messagesTake care @astrohaluv I wish someone gives him a warm hug... He's staying strong..like other members...Even though i keep failing in staying strong..this makes me want to try more .There are still heartbroken arohas ik but I hope all rohas can take strength from these messages 💜Take care

kyungcha @kyungchaaa @astrohaluv i got teary everytime read their message for moonbin @astrohaluv i got teary everytime read their message for moonbin😭

RICKY P04 🍒 #ThankYouMoonbin @youngumis Rocky left astro like less than a month ago and now Moonbin has passed away... I cannot imagine how terrible this must be for Jinjin, Eunwoo, Sanha and MJ but Rocky too. And of course Sua. Rocky left astro like less than a month ago and now Moonbin has passed away... I cannot imagine how terrible this must be for Jinjin, Eunwoo, Sanha and MJ but Rocky too. And of course Sua.

The deceased idol was reportedly laid to rest on Saturday, April 22, at a private funeral among family members and closest acquaintances.

