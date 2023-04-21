"Why can't you all just send prayers": Fans slam circulation of ASTRO Moonbin's cause of death as a stroke

On April 19 at 8:10 pm KST, ASTRO’s Moonbin was reportedly found dead at his Gangnam residence. It was speculated that he died by suicide. However, Gangnam Police, who are in charge of the investigation, revealed that they are still investigating the matter and cannot say anything for certain.

Shortly after the initial news reports, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s agency, Fantagio, confirmed that the singer had indeed passed away and that the incoming news reports about his death were true.

K-pop fans were shocked by the singer’s sudden passing and took to social media to share their sincere condolences. However, a section of fans started investigating the cause behind his untimely demise on their own, and soon enough, rumors began circulating that the singer had a stroke and died because of it.

However, AROHAs have taken it upon themselves to call out such attention-seeking fans and request that they respect the grieving family by not speculating on the cause behind ASTRO’s Moonbin’s death.

@woojongexe wrote, “Why can’t you all just send prayers," in response to the speculations.

Moonbin's fans request other fans to not speculate and simply pray for the idol's soul (Image via Twitter)

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s untimely demise sparks unverified speculations online, leaving AROHAs enraged

mics🐰 @cheokkuma OFFICIAL STATEMENT:



According to Moonbin's family statement, he died of a stroke. It is also

He has recently suffered from high blood pressure and heart problems. All other rumors are not true, stop circulating them out of consideration for the feelings of his family, OFFICIAL STATEMENT: According to Moonbin's family statement, he died of a stroke. It is also He has recently suffered from high blood pressure and heart problems. All other rumors are not true, stop circulating them out of consideration for the feelings of his family, https://t.co/0jDvP8LXcM

On April 19 at 8:10 pm KST, ASTRO's Moonbin passed away at his home in Gangnam, a posh neighborhood in Seoul. His manager found him there and immediately called the Gangnam police

At the time of the initial investigation, Gangnam Police revealed that it seems “Moonbin took his own life” and that they are discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the specific cause of death.

The past day has been spent dedicating heartfelt and sorrowful condolences and eulogies to the deceased ASTRO star. With fans and members of the K-pop fraternity mourning his death, fresh speculations over the cause of his death have arisen.

A K-pop fan who goes by the username @torky_mero claimed that Moonbin’s family has released a statement confirming that the singer died of a stroke as he had high blood pressure and heart problems off-late, which resulted in him having a sudden stroke and losing his life.

Additionally, fans dismissed reports of an alleged suicide by the singer and requested other fans to do the same.

Certain Moonbin fans are claiming that the singer suffered from stroke (Image via Twitter)

However, other ASTRO fans have alleged that the bereaved family has made no such statements publicly and that fans must not circulate lies or myths based on speculation as it may hurt the grieving family even further.

관 @alwaysboos @cheokkuma where did you get this info? source? is this really the official statement? please stop spreading fake informations. @cheokkuma where did you get this info? source? is this really the official statement? please stop spreading fake informations.

b ☁️ | 원 | fan account @sebongietonin 🏻‍♀️ @cheokkuma hi, I think you could refrain from doing something like esp if it’s not officially confirmed, no sources are linked, and it’s against the wishes of binnie’s family. as a fellow carat pls don’t forget your @, un, and dp carry svt and carats. kindly delete if possible.🏻‍♀️ @cheokkuma hi, I think you could refrain from doing something like esp if it’s not officially confirmed, no sources are linked, and it’s against the wishes of binnie’s family. as a fellow carat pls don’t forget your @, un, and dp carry svt and carats. kindly delete if possible. 🙇🏻‍♀️

Michelle🤍 @mw_ksw I hope an official source can soon confirm if Moonbin really did pass away from a stroke or not because people speculating just goes wild rn



:( poor Moonbin I hope an official source can soon confirm if Moonbin really did pass away from a stroke or not because people speculating just goes wild rn:( poor Moonbin

Wonie🎀 @stayengene_1 @cwsana The fact that they recorded Eunwoo coming back to Korea for Moonbin and not giving the members or Moonbins family time to grieve is sick. Instead people get on social media and spread a bunch of rumors for fake with is disgusting. @cwsana The fact that they recorded Eunwoo coming back to Korea for Moonbin and not giving the members or Moonbins family time to grieve is sick. Instead people get on social media and spread a bunch of rumors for fake with is disgusting.

Jessica @Kpopluvr96 @Trunaxc Where is your proof? No one has said anything @Trunaxc Where is your proof? No one has said anything

Immediately after the initial reports, ASTRO’s agency released a statement confirming the Perfurmer singer's death and that they were deeply shocked and saddened by the singer’s untimely demise.

Additionally, they expressed the grieving family's request for a funeral procession without the involvement of the media, paparazzi, or any outsiders.

“They wish for the entire process of the funeral from the wake to the departure of the funeral procession to be carried out privately from the reporters, and the bereaved family members do not want coverage of those who are mourning. We sincerely ask that you make his last journey beautiful, and we earnestly ask for your deep condolences.”

Furthermore, Fantagio requested the media not to write speculative and malicious articles regarding the Perfumer singer's death and fans to exercise caution and not buy into vindictive speculations, rumors or news reports and only believe in statements officially released by the agency themselves.

Luv ♡ Kvariety @knowingbrothers Moonbin posted this when he missed boo while he is busy on their bets NA tour



"I can go anywhere if its with Boo Seungkwan" Moonbin posted this when he missed boo while he is busy on their bets NA tour"I can go anywhere if its with Boo Seungkwan" https://t.co/LYIyNstbyt

His family is busy with his final rites at the moment, with his sister, Billlie’s Moon Sua, chosen as the chief mourner for the funeral procession. Notably, all ASTRO members are present with the bereaved family.

MJ, who was serving in the military, took special leave to attend the late singer's funeral, and members Rocky, JinJin, and Yoon Sanha guarded the mortuary to avoid invading the press and fans. Cha Eun-woo immediately flew down from Los Angeles last evening and headed straight to meet the grieving family.

Meanwhile, according to the latest investigation reported by Gangnam Police, no suicide note was found at his residence, and there are no signs of murder or other criminal charges.

Fathdam @Kshy56 Police believe Moonbin made an extreme choice as there are no signs of murder or other criminal charges. Also, no suicide note was found.



Meanwhile, Moonbin's exhausted appearance during a live broadcast is attracting attention again. While on a world tour in Bangkok, Thailand Police believe Moonbin made an extreme choice as there are no signs of murder or other criminal charges. Also, no suicide note was found.Meanwhile, Moonbin's exhausted appearance during a live broadcast is attracting attention again. While on a world tour in Bangkok, Thailand https://t.co/7GyCxVML1c

ASTRO’s Moonbin was reportedly unwell in early April

waffle @inmypixelworld April 7: Fantagio announced Moonbin missed a flight to Bangkok for tour bc he was feeling unwell. He still went and performed. April 7: Fantagio announced Moonbin missed a flight to Bangkok for tour bc he was feeling unwell. He still went and performed.

The deceased singer was reportedly unwell in early April and had shared it with fans on Weverse as well. Additionally, on April 7, Fantagio announced that the INCENSE singer had missed a flight to Bangkok for a tour because he was feeling unwell; however, the deceased idol still went and performed.

The ASTRO member was planning to hold a concert, 2023 MOONBIN & SANHA Fan Con: [Diffusion], at the Broadway Theatre in Macau on Saturday, April 22, which now stands canceled.

The 2023 MOONBIN & SANHA Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta, which was scheduled to take place on May 13, has also been postponed owing to "unforeseen circumstances." Fans will be refunded their tickets in due course of time.

An official statement from Fantagio is awaited by fans.

Poll : 0 votes