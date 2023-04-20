"Let's honor the life of Moonbin": The New Frontier Theater establishes a memorial space for fans to pay their respect to ASTRO member

The New Frontier Theater took to social media on Thursday, April 20, 2023, to announce that they would establish a memorial space for ASTRO's Moonbin. They announced that they would establish the space for fans to pay tribute and respect to the idol via messages, flowers, and candles. The theater is located in Cubao, Quezon City in Manila.

Our PH AROHAS, you can now visit Astro's Moonbin Memorial space here at the Malvar St. side of the New Frontier Theater until April 22 - 12MN. You may write your messages for him, offer flowers and candles (should be in a glass). Together, let's honor the life of Moonbin 🙏🏻🤍

ASTRO's agency, Fantagio announced on Wednesday that Moonbin had passed away and asked fans not to make any speculative statements about his death. The idol passed away on April 19, 2023. The Seoul Gangnam Police station had initially said that it was presumed that the idol took his own life and ruled out the possibility of murder.

The idol had previously visited Manila on March 25, 2023, with group member Sanha at the New Frontier Theater. This is why fans want to pay their condolences to him in that particular place.

Fans continue to pay tribute to the ASTRO's Moonbin at the Malvar St. side of the New Frontier Theater

Fans flocked to the Malvar St. side of the New Frontier Theater to pay their final tribute and condolences to ASTRO's Moonbin. The Astro fandom, Arohas, has been offering candles, flowers, white and purple balloons, and letters, and lighting candles in front of his picture as they pay their respects to him.

The place can be seen filled with Filipino fans, some of whom are in tears as they express their shock and disbelief at the idol's death. Many fans who were keeping up with the updates on the internet wished they knew what they could do to deal with the idol's death.

LOOK: A memorial space was set up by the management of New Frontier Theater here in Cubao, Quezon City to honor and remember Moonbin - member of KPop group Astro, who died yesterday April 19. Moonbin's last visit in Manila was March 25 for his fanmeet with co-Astro member Sanha…

rest in paradise binnie🤍thank you for making us smile

Filo-Arohas or Pinoy fans of the group Astro brought and offered candles, flowers, balloons and some wrote letters of sorrow, sympathies and thank you's to Moonbin for the love he has shared to his Filipino fans. Some are in tears and still in shock after hearing the…

우리 빈아 Memorial Space at New Frontier Theater. Rest in Love, Moonbin

Many fans in Indonesia, the United States, and other countries, have also set up memorial spaces for the ASTRO member to pay respects to him.

The memorial space for the United States is located in Los Angeles at Choice Music. Fans are bringing in handwritten notes, flowers, lightsticks, and photos of the idol to pay their condolences. Meanwhile, some fans are holding small memorials of their own to remember him.

The memorial spaces are decorated with ASTRO's official colors, purple and white. Fans have also added purple balloons, handwritten and printed messages that convey their feelings about the critical situation. Many fans who do not live near the memorial site have been asked by their fellow fans to send their letters to them so that they can print them out and put them on the memorial site.

ASTRO members mourn over the demise of Moonbin

Fathdam @Kshy56 Currently, the late Moonbin is buried at Asan Central Medical Center, while his younger brother, Moon Sua, is reported to be the chief mourner for his brother's funeral. Currently, the late Moonbin is buried at Asan Central Medical Center, while his younger brother, Moon Sua, is reported to be the chief mourner for his brother's funeral. https://t.co/sYrg3eQyfL

Fantagio has announced that members are reaching out to Moonbin's family and flying from the US after hearing about the demise of the member.

Cha Eun-woo arrived in South Korea after a thirteen-hour flight. Jinjin and Sanha have been with the idol's family since the morning, while MJ has taken an urgent and special leave from his mandatory military service.

There has been no update on Rocky as he left the group recently, and fans are waiting to hear from him soon. The idol's younger sister Moon Sua is the chief mourner for her brother's funeral.

The late idol's body is currently buried at Asan Central Medical Center. However, it will be cremated on April 22, at 8 am KST.

Fans will be allowed to visit ASTRO's Moonbin Memorial Space at the New Frontier Theater until April 22, Friday and it will be open 24 hours.

