“Tears me up”: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans thank SHINee’s Jonghyun’s fans for placing sweetmeats and a handwritten at his memorial site

Fans of ASTRO’s Moonbin fans have found a strange sense of comfor in SHINee’s Jonghyun’s fans as the latter extended a warm hand towards AROHAs who are still processing the unfortunate demise of the Perfumer singer. On April 19, 2023, at 8:10 pm KST, ASTRO’s Moonbin was found dead at his Gangnam residence by his manager, who informed the local police.

Based on the immediate evidence, Gangnam Police concluded that the idol may have taken his own life, adding that they will be investigating the matter further. Soon after this, Fantagio released an official statement confirming ASTRO’s Moonbin’s tragic death and requested that fans not fall for speculative or malicious news reports.

AROHAs and K-pop fans worldwide have been devastated by this news and have flooded social media with eulogies, heartfelt tributes, and sharing their favourite moments featuring Moonbin. Fans are now placing flowers and presents at Fantagio’s headquarters, which has been converted into a memorial for the deceased K-pop star.

Among them, one thoughtful and heartwarming gesture by a SHINee’s Jonghyun fan went viral. @astrohaluv shared that an unidentified SHINee fan dropped a pack of chocolates with a sweet note for Moonbin, making K-pop fans emotional.

rin 아로하 @astrohaluv A SHINee Jonghyun's fan left chocolates at moonbin's memorial space 🤍🫂



and left a note:

"I'm a fan of Jonghyun.

I'm leaving chocolate here because I'm worried that there might be people who are skipping meals after stopping by to say hello. I've prepared enough, (cont.) A SHINee Jonghyun's fan left chocolates at moonbin's memorial space 🤍🫂and left a note:"I'm a fan of Jonghyun. I'm leaving chocolate here because I'm worried that there might be people who are skipping meals after stopping by to say hello. I've prepared enough, (cont.) https://t.co/adfPuBE93o

In response to this kind gesture @tyongeee wrote “Tears me up,” as they show their appreciation at the SHINee fan for their heartfelt gesture.

tyongeee @tyongeee @astrohaluv This is so sweet and also tears me up. Both were my favorite artists of all time. I cried so much. Thank you for what you've done for your fans.. @astrohaluv This is so sweet and also tears me up. Both were my favorite artists of all time. I cried so much. Thank you for what you've done for your fans..

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans thank Jonghyun’s fan for their kind and selfless gesture

On April 22, 2023, Twitter user @LZlZDO8aSJ4xSVl shared an emotional interaction with a fan of SHINee's Jonghyun. The interaction was translated by @astrohaluv and shared with international fans.

The fan shared a picture of a handwritten note taped to a brown paper bag, which started off with the line “I’m Jonghyun’s fan.” Additionally, the fan put some sweetmeat inside the brown paper bag with a heartfelt note, which read that they had come to bid ASTRO’s Moonbin farewell. The chocolates in the brown bag were for fans who might have skipped meals and requested that they share them with each other.

The complete note read:

“I'm a fan of Jonghyun. I'm leaving chocolate here because I'm worried that there might be people who are skipping meals after stopping by to say hello. I've prepared enough, so it'd be nice if you could take a handful to eat it throughout the day. If there is sunlight, I would be grateful if anyone could move it to the shadows.”

rin 아로하 @astrohaluv OP who posted this picture also thanked them and said that they ate the chocolate while looking at bin's picture.



"Bin.

Did you meet Jonghyun hyung?

Isn't he cool? Travel a lot with hyung"



☹️🤍🫂 OP who posted this picture also thanked them and said that they ate the chocolate while looking at bin's picture."Bin.Did you meet Jonghyun hyung?Isn't he cool? Travel a lot with hyung"☹️🤍🫂

However, the line that made fans emotional was in reference to ASTRO’s Moonbin and SHINee’s Jonghyun hanging out and traveling together in paradise.

“Bin, did you meet Jonghyunie-hyung? He’s so cool, isn’t he? I hope you and hyung go see a lot of places.”

As such, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans were deeply touched by SHINee’s Jonghyun’s fans’ kind gesture and have taken to social media to share their views on it.

Fly High Moonbin 🕊 @softestyeollie @astrohaluv I'm glad as a shawol and aroha that we have some fans and the members who can support Mj,jinjin, sanha, Rocky and eunwoo, and also help aroha who don't know how to cope. I'm happy to help anyone who needs it as I've been through it a lot and I equally loved Moonbin <3 @astrohaluv I'm glad as a shawol and aroha that we have some fans and the members who can support Mj,jinjin, sanha, Rocky and eunwoo, and also help aroha who don't know how to cope. I'm happy to help anyone who needs it as I've been through it a lot and I equally loved Moonbin <3

arskeeter1 @skeeter_ross @astrohaluv This IS the true heart of the KPOP Fandoms- All others that would dare separate these kinds of souls because of pointless competitive fan wars will NEVER be welcomed into this beautiful musical space @astrohaluv This IS the true heart of the KPOP Fandoms- All others that would dare separate these kinds of souls because of pointless competitive fan wars will NEVER be welcomed into this beautiful musical space✌️❤️🌹

🍊 @trufa3011 @astrohaluv No one but Shawol knows what AROHA is really going through🥺 @astrohaluv No one but Shawol knows what AROHA is really going through🥺

수고했어요 종현아. 사랑해요. 미안해요. 고마워요. @SweetMousona @astrohaluv Wish you know that you're loved. We are always here with you. If you want to talk, you can always DM me anytime. Sending tight hugs and love @astrohaluv Wish you know that you're loved. We are always here with you. If you want to talk, you can always DM me anytime. Sending tight hugs and love https://t.co/0b6Ac0zoGf

린니 ~♮ @myoatophiris @astrohaluv I’m a Shawol. When it happened none was there for me, I didn’t had kpopfan friends back then. I don’t want that for Aroha. That’s why I organised a vigil in memory of Moonbin in my city. I want Aroha to honour and mourn him, but not all alone. If you’re Aroha, please take care @astrohaluv I’m a Shawol. When it happened none was there for me, I didn’t had kpopfan friends back then. I don’t want that for Aroha. That’s why I organised a vigil in memory of Moonbin in my city. I want Aroha to honour and mourn him, but not all alone. If you’re Aroha, please take care💙

❤️‍🔥🩼 • æ-kami²⁶ VIU O NCT(8/26) | 1° ep. na bio @kamiiwave @astrohaluv if you guys need a light, we’re the shinee world. feel embraced because even being young, arohas embraced us when we lost our light. my little babies arohas, please remember to drink water, okay? and eat. everything will be okay and binnie is by jjong’s side right now. he’s safe. @astrohaluv if you guys need a light, we’re the shinee world. feel embraced because even being young, arohas embraced us when we lost our light. my little babies arohas, please remember to drink water, okay? and eat. everything will be okay and binnie is by jjong’s side right now. he’s safe.

Red⁷ is seeing Yoongi (ia) @party_party_97



A big hug to all fandoms, especially AROHA, let’s stay strong for our favs and pray for their safety, happiness and good health 🫂 🤍 @astrohaluv Wish this sweet moments would last forever but once a few weeks will past, fandoms will go overboard agian with fanwars just like before :(A big hug to all fandoms, especially AROHA, let’s stay strong for our favs and pray for their safety, happiness and good health 🫂 🤍 @astrohaluv Wish this sweet moments would last forever but once a few weeks will past, fandoms will go overboard agian with fanwars just like before :( A big hug to all fandoms, especially AROHA, let’s stay strong for our favs and pray for their safety, happiness and good health 🫂 🤍

SHINee’s Taemin and Key also paid their tribute towards ASTRO’s Moonbin. Taemin took to his personal Instagram stories to share a brief but heartfelt note against a black background. He wrote:

“I remember seeing you shining on stage. I hope you’re happy there, just as you’ve always been sparkling.”

tinysoobin @jeon_cookie77

🙁

TR: I remember seeing you shining on stage. I hope you’re happy there, just as you’ve always been sparkling.



#moonbin #taemin #astro #ASTRO_MOONBIN #MOONBIN_SANHA #AROHA #eunwo #SHINee taemin’s instagram storyTR: I remember seeing you shining on stage. I hope you’re happy there, just as you’ve always been sparkling. taemin’s instagram story 🙁💔TR: I remember seeing you shining on stage. I hope you’re happy there, just as you’ve always been sparkling.#moonbin #taemin #astro #ASTRO_MOONBIN #MOONBIN_SANHA #AROHA #eunwo #SHINee https://t.co/KcylXmK6id

Meanwhile, SHINee’s Key shared a long paragraph detailing his heartbreaking emotions on Jonghyun’s death. He confessed that he could not sleep at night after hearing the tragic news of ASTRO’s Moonbin’s unfortunate demise and hoped he was in a better place.

He further wished that the deceased singer was happy and that fans and his loved ones can cherish these happy memories and try to move on in their lives. He apologized for not knowing him any better and thanked ASTRO’s Moonbin for bringing joy into his fans lives.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans around the world host memorials for the deceased singer

It may be a couple of days since Moonbin's passed away, but fans are still grieving the unfortunate incident. As mentioned earlier, Fantagio announced that the company headquarters has been converted into a memorial where fans can drop flowers, handwritten letters, and sweetmeats for the late idol.

His funeral proceedings were held privately on April 22 in an undisclosed location as per the bereaved family’s wishes. Meanwhile, AROHAs all over the world hosted memorials for the deceased singer.

Sky's @youngvityy



Fantagio asked all the media not to get involved.



Goodbye Moonbin~aa🕊️

Rest in peace and be happy there



#RestInPeaceMoonbin #MoonBinWeLoveYou #MOONBIN The Fantagio agency has released a statement that Moonbin's funeral will be held tomorrow (Saturday, 22 April) in private.Fantagio asked all the media not to get involved.Goodbye Moonbin~aa🕊️Rest in peace and be happy there The Fantagio agency has released a statement that Moonbin's funeral will be held tomorrow (Saturday, 22 April) in private.Fantagio asked all the media not to get involved.Goodbye Moonbin~aa🕊️💔Rest in peace and be happy there❤️#RestInPeaceMoonbin #MoonBinWeLoveYou #MOONBIN https://t.co/T3CyZI77Je

AROHAs in London, Thailand, the Philippines, Dallas, Texas, Denmark, Macau and Australia, among others, left notes, flowers, and Moonbin’s favorite snacks and drinks at the singer’s memorial. Additionally, they gathered to say prayers for him and to let his soul rest in peace.

Poll : 0 votes