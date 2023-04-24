“Tears me up”: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans thank SHINee’s Jonghyun’s fans for placing sweetmeats and a handwritten at his memorial site

Fans of ASTRO’s Moonbin fans have found a strange sense of comfor in SHINee’s Jonghyun’s fans as the latter extended a warm hand towards AROHAs who are still processing the unfortunate demise of the Perfumer singer. On April 19, 2023, at 8:10 pm KST, ASTRO’s Moonbin was found dead at his Gangnam residence by his manager, who informed the local police.
Based on the immediate evidence, Gangnam Police concluded that the idol may have taken his own life, adding that they will be investigating the matter further. Soon after this, Fantagio released an official statement confirming ASTRO’s Moonbin’s tragic death and requested that fans not fall for speculative or malicious news reports.
AROHAs and K-pop fans worldwide have been devastated by this news and have flooded social media with eulogies, heartfelt tributes, and sharing their favourite moments featuring Moonbin. Fans are now placing flowers and presents at Fantagio’s headquarters, which has been converted into a memorial for the deceased K-pop star.
Among them, one thoughtful and heartwarming gesture by a SHINee’s Jonghyun fan went viral. @astrohaluv shared that an unidentified SHINee fan dropped a pack of chocolates with a sweet note for Moonbin, making K-pop fans emotional.
ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans thank Jonghyun’s fan for their kind and selfless gesture
On April 22, 2023, Twitter user @LZlZDO8aSJ4xSVl shared an emotional interaction with a fan of SHINee's Jonghyun. The interaction was translated by @astrohaluv and shared with international fans.
The fan shared a picture of a handwritten note taped to a brown paper bag, which started off with the line “I’m Jonghyun’s fan.” Additionally, the fan put some sweetmeat inside the brown paper bag with a heartfelt note, which read that they had come to bid ASTRO’s Moonbin farewell. The chocolates in the brown bag were for fans who might have skipped meals and requested that they share them with each other.
The complete note read:
“I'm a fan of Jonghyun. I'm leaving chocolate here because I'm worried that there might be people who are skipping meals after stopping by to say hello. I've prepared enough, so it'd be nice if you could take a handful to eat it throughout the day. If there is sunlight, I would be grateful if anyone could move it to the shadows.”
However, the line that made fans emotional was in reference to ASTRO’s Moonbin and SHINee’s Jonghyun hanging out and traveling together in paradise.
“Bin, did you meet Jonghyunie-hyung? He’s so cool, isn’t he? I hope you and hyung go see a lot of places.”
As such, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans were deeply touched by SHINee’s Jonghyun’s fans’ kind gesture and have taken to social media to share their views on it.
SHINee’s Taemin and Key also paid their tribute towards ASTRO’s Moonbin. Taemin took to his personal Instagram stories to share a brief but heartfelt note against a black background. He wrote:
“I remember seeing you shining on stage. I hope you’re happy there, just as you’ve always been sparkling.”
Meanwhile, SHINee’s Key shared a long paragraph detailing his heartbreaking emotions on Jonghyun’s death. He confessed that he could not sleep at night after hearing the tragic news of ASTRO’s Moonbin’s unfortunate demise and hoped he was in a better place.
He further wished that the deceased singer was happy and that fans and his loved ones can cherish these happy memories and try to move on in their lives. He apologized for not knowing him any better and thanked ASTRO’s Moonbin for bringing joy into his fans lives.
ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans around the world host memorials for the deceased singer
It may be a couple of days since Moonbin's passed away, but fans are still grieving the unfortunate incident. As mentioned earlier, Fantagio announced that the company headquarters has been converted into a memorial where fans can drop flowers, handwritten letters, and sweetmeats for the late idol.
His funeral proceedings were held privately on April 22 in an undisclosed location as per the bereaved family’s wishes. Meanwhile, AROHAs all over the world hosted memorials for the deceased singer.
AROHAs in London, Thailand, the Philippines, Dallas, Texas, Denmark, Macau and Australia, among others, left notes, flowers, and Moonbin’s favorite snacks and drinks at the singer’s memorial. Additionally, they gathered to say prayers for him and to let his soul rest in peace.