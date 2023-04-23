“Forever long-time friend”: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans get emotional as SF9’s Chani posts a heartfelt tribute for the deceased singer

It's been a few days since ASTRO’s Moonbin’s unfortunate demise, and the tributes continue to pour in for the deceased singer. A childhood friend of the ASTRO singer, SF9’s Chani, took to his personal Instagram to pen down a heartfelt tribute to his friend, ASTRO’s Moonbin, three days after his unfortunate demise.

For those unversed, ASTRO’s Moonbin, SF9’s Chani, and iKON‘s Chanwoo all starred in TVXQ‘s music video for Balloons, which aired in 2006 and was crowned with the title ‘Mini TVXQ.' They have been friends since then and maintained their friendship even in adulthood.

On April 23, SF9’s Chani shared a bunch of throwback pictures, showing off his ever-lasting friendship with the late Perfumer singer as a tribute to him. Notably, fans got emotional seeing their long-lasting friendship and SF9’s Chani’s tribute to Moonbin. @dbskfanbaseid wrote, “They are forever long-time friend."

19 years with TVXQ! @dbskfanbaseid



“Bin-ah, don’t get sick and be happy there!”



they are forever long-time friend. Mini DBSK Chanhee (Chani) and Balloons Chanwoo, best friend of dear Moonbin“Bin-ah, don’t get sick and be happy there!”they are forever long-time friend. Mini DBSK Chanhee (Chani) and Balloons Chanwoo, best friend of dear Moonbin❤️“Bin-ah, don’t get sick and be happy there!”they are forever long-time friend. https://t.co/j2c8uTH9lC

ASTRO’s Moonbin was childhood friends with SF9’s Chani and starred in many variety shows together

In his tribute to ASTRO’s Moonbin, SF9’s Chani shared a captionless post dedicated to his friend. The carousel post’s first slide was left empty, with just a white background and a bunch of adorable pictures in the subsequent second and third slides.

In the second and third slides, SF9’s Chani showed off his childhood friendship with the INCENSE singe by sharing a bunch of throwback pictures of them as young and aspiring toddlers.

Even though the post had no caption, fans could feel Chani’s profound love for ASTRO’s Moonbin. Unsurprisingly, fans got visibly emotional as they took to social media to share their heartwarming reactions to this tribute post.

D ⛅ @ijasikka It's so heartbreaking. Hope he gets all the time he needs to properly grieve. Hope he has someone to depend and rely on in this hard time. Take all the time you need, chani. Moonbin has become a star that will always be looking out for you. It's so heartbreaking. Hope he gets all the time he needs to properly grieve. Hope he has someone to depend and rely on in this hard time. Take all the time you need, chani. Moonbin has become a star that will always be looking out for you. https://t.co/PUpAZBFHeh

cekallll @wonsss06 sending hug & love for chaniiiee and fly high moonbin aaahhh🕊🥺🥺🤍🤍🤍 chani ig update with moonbin🥺sending hug & love for chaniiiee and fly high moonbin aaahhh🕊🥺🥺🤍🤍🤍 chani ig update with moonbin🥺😭 sending hug & love for chaniiiee and fly high moonbin aaahhh🕊🥺🥺🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/THx1a3qi5b

maddie - 🫶 @mochiemobts



No mention of what happened, the cause, the kpop industry, no pics of him and moonbin or other triggering things Syd 👅 Mrs. Lee 🌙🙏🏼✨ 📌wts @siSydsometimes noticed one acct in particular posted so many 🥲 maybe we can push down the overwhelming/triggering posts w more supportive ones instead? maybe choose chani or chani w sepgu or even just nature pics? i see some tajis have already started to do so — noticed one acct in particular posted so many 🥲 maybe we can push down the overwhelming/triggering posts w more supportive ones instead? maybe choose chani or chani w sepgu or even just nature pics? i see some tajis have already started to do so — https://t.co/4XoJ6RHG3y Idea: nature pic with words that comfort us at hard times. OR nature pic with hashtag ‘forchani’ and ‘chani’ and telling him how much he means to usNo mention of what happened, the cause, the kpop industry, no pics of him and moonbin or other triggering things twitter.com/sisydsometimes… Idea: nature pic with words that comfort us at hard times. OR nature pic with hashtag ‘forchani’ and ‘chani’ and telling him how much he means to us No mention of what happened, the cause, the kpop industry, no pics of him and moonbin or other triggering things twitter.com/sisydsometimes…

kate @_katiepiee chanwoo, chani, and moonbin :(( my fave trio :(( chanwoo, chani, and moonbin :(( my fave trio :(( https://t.co/EUDzob1oN3

Fans also noticed that SF9’s Chani removed his profile picture from Instagram and uploaded the post without a caption. ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans are guessing that the singer is really grief-stricken and taking time to heal from this unexpected tragedy.

Notably, ASTRO’s Moonbin, SF9’s Chani, and iKON’s Chanwoo are childhood friends and began their careers as child artists by appearing in various K-dramas and variety shows. In their preteens, they appeared together on talent shows like Star King and Little TVXQ. SF9’s Chani is friends with all the ASTRO members, as he was a trainee at Fantagio before moving to FNC Entertainment and debuting as a member of SF9.

In fact, the iconic moonwalk done by SF9’s Chani in Now and Never was taught by the late ASTRO member.

❤️ @zieszyyy the iconic moonwalk of Chani during SF9's Now and Never was taught by Moonbin.

https://t.co/r7ODkoPVJB 에라 @LEAPERAH CHANI INTERVIEW



: I was really bad at dancing and Moonbin hyung taught me how to do the moonwalk. I think it's safe to say that the moonwalk in <Now or Never> started with Moonbin hyung. (Laughs)



#SF9 #에스에프나인

#찬희 #CHANI

@SF9official [ENG] Our Stage Will ContinueCHANI INTERVIEW: I was really bad at dancing and Moonbin hyung taught me how to do the moonwalk. I think it's safe to say that the moonwalk in started with Moonbin hyung. (Laughs) [ENG] Our Stage Will Continue 📖 CHANI INTERVIEW😇: I was really bad at dancing and Moonbin hyung taught me how to do the moonwalk. I think it's safe to say that the moonwalk in <Now or Never> started with Moonbin hyung. (Laughs)#SF9 #에스에프나인 #찬희 #CHANI @SF9official https://t.co/EZxFS4Np8e the iconic moonwalk of Chani during SF9's Now and Never was taught by Moonbin.https://t.co/r7ODkoPVJB twitter.com/LEAPERAH/statu… 🥹❤️ the iconic moonwalk of Chani during SF9's Now and Never was taught by Moonbin.https://t.co/r7ODkoPVJB twitter.com/LEAPERAH/statu…

In 2006, ASTRO’s Moobin appeared in TVXQ's music video for Balloon as the child version of one of TVXQ's members, U-Know Yunho. In 2009, he appeared in Lee Min-ho starrer Boys Over Flowers as Kim Bum’s child version, So Yi-jung. He was 11 years old at the time.

As an adult, the ASTRO singer also pursued acting, appearing in critically acclaimed school dramas like Moments of Eighteen as Jung Oh-je, a closeted gay man who hides his suffering from his classmates. He appeared in The Mermaid Prince as well.

Actress Moon Ga-young paid a heartfelt tribute to ASTRO’s Moonbin via an Instagram post

SF9’s Chani wasn’t the only one to pay a heartfelt tribute to ASTRO’s Moonbin on Instagram. In addition, actress Moon Ga-young wrote a tribute to the deceased ASTRO member on Instagram.

In a carousel post with the accompanying caption:

“Our beginning and all the moments that I looked up at you are clear."

She posted a carousel of pictures similar to Chani's, where the first slide was a black screen and the second and third slides contained pictures of Moonbin. One is a sweet throwback photo of them as kids, and the other is a picture of them as young adults posing together.

Notably, they have previously posed for a reputable children's clothing brand. The two shared a screen in 2020's Food Avengers on cable channel tvN. Interestingly, she also worked with his bandmate Cha Eun-woo on the popular tvN drama True Beauty.

The late singer’s funeral procession was held on April 22nd and was kept private as per the bereaved family’s wishes.

Poll : 0 votes