SEVENTEEN Wonwoo’s emotional letter to Moonbin at his memorial makes fans teary-eyed

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo left a heartfelt letter to the late ASTRO member, Moonbin, at his memorial. Fantagio, the latter’s agency, opened a place for the idol actor’s public memorial. The ASTRO singer passed away on April 19, 2023, and the world of K-pop has been mourning his loss ever since. A Twitter user @boo_221024 spotted the SEVENTEEN member’s letter at the location on April 25, 2023, and posted it online.

The tweet currently has 4.4 million views. Several English translations of the letter have been doing the rounds on the internet. However, two specific lines in it moved fans to tears.

Those lines were, as per translation via @inkofparadise:

“When hyung was falling apart, you ran to me first. But when you were falling apart, I didn't know it, I'm sorry… You saw hyung's mother at her funeral, right? My mother will lead you well up there…”

Fans get emotional after reading SEVENTEEN Wonwoo’s letter for Moonbin

As mentioned earlier, ASTRO member, Moonbin, passed away on the night of April 19, 2023. Since then, fans across the globe have been sending in condolences in the form of several memorials put up for him. His agency, Fantagio, organized an official memorial in front of the agency building.

Several artists left their letters to Moonbin at the location, including sister Moon Sua, fellow ASTRO members, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, and others.

One letter that caught fans’ eyes and made them super emotional was SEVENTEEN’s rapper, Wonwoo’s handwritten note. Wonwoo mentioned how the late ASTRO member was a pillar of support for him during a difficult time when Wonwoo's mother passed away in April 2022. He apologized for not knowing that he was experiencing difficult times too.

The English translation of Wonwoo’s letter for Moonbin via Twitter user @inkofparadise reads:

"Bin-ah! This is hyung. The kindest and the coolest in the world, Bin-ah. When hyung was falling apart, you ran to me first. But when you were falling apart, I didn't know it, I'm sorry."

The letter continued:

"You who were always kind and nice, who would want to exercise with me, all of it is still very clear to me and my heart hurts. But even so, I will work hard and confidently live my life with ASTRO friends too and bring lots of stories to tell for you. Until then, tell me lots of stories about you too."

Wonwoo's letter added:

"You saw hyung's mother at her funeral, right? My mother will lead you well up there, in the moon land put down all of your worries, travel happily and just be happy. Thank you, and I love you, Bin-ah. - Wonwoo"

Fans got emotional when SEVENTEEN's rapper mentioned his late mother. Many shared that they weren’t able to stop their tears from flowing while reading his letter.

hani ☁️ @vxmpiremin haechannie @hae_wonu



-Wonwoo hyung @boo_221024 "You saw hyung's mother at the funeral right? Don't worry she will lead you well. Let go of all your worries and just be happy in Moonland. Thank you and love you Bin-ah"-Wonwoo hyung @boo_221024 "You saw hyung's mother at the funeral right? Don't worry she will lead you well. Let go of all your worries and just be happy in Moonland. Thank you and love you Bin-ah" -Wonwoo hyung oh lord I'm crying again twitter.com/hae_wonu/statu… oh lord I'm crying again twitter.com/hae_wonu/statu…

everywonwoo @01september97_ twitter.com/hae_wonu/statu… haechannie @hae_wonu



-Wonwoo hyung @boo_221024 "You saw hyung's mother at the funeral right? Don't worry she will lead you well. Let go of all your worries and just be happy in Moonland. Thank you and love you Bin-ah"-Wonwoo hyung @boo_221024 "You saw hyung's mother at the funeral right? Don't worry she will lead you well. Let go of all your worries and just be happy in Moonland. Thank you and love you Bin-ah" -Wonwoo hyung 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/hae_wonu/statu…

☁️ @loveleewoozi 💜 @boo_221024 원우 왔다갔어요! 와서 조용히 보다가 붙이고 갔습니다 원우 왔다갔어요! 와서 조용히 보다가 붙이고 갔습니다 https://t.co/XpD3chIA4Q ok no fcking way i'm not gonna cry this breaks my heart twitter.com/boo_221024/sta… ok no fcking way i'm not gonna cry this breaks my heart twitter.com/boo_221024/sta…

FML | 손오공 @gyupachups 💜 @boo_221024 원우 왔다갔어요! 와서 조용히 보다가 붙이고 갔습니다 원우 왔다갔어요! 와서 조용히 보다가 붙이고 갔습니다 https://t.co/XpD3chIA4Q wonwoo telling moonbin that since mb saw his mom (in the funeral), ww's mom will surely guide moonbin well 🥺🤍 acckk my heart! my two squishy babies 🫂 twitter.com/boo_221024/sta… wonwoo telling moonbin that since mb saw his mom (in the funeral), ww's mom will surely guide moonbin well 🥺🤍 acckk my heart! my two squishy babies 🫂 twitter.com/boo_221024/sta…

𓍼Micole²⁴ʰ𓍯✶ @arohacaratttt



In the letter, Wonwoo told Bin that since Bin saw his mother in his mom’s funeral, this time she will guide Bin from up there Wonwoo knows more than anyone— 💜 @boo_221024 원우 왔다갔어요! 와서 조용히 보다가 붙이고 갔습니다 원우 왔다갔어요! 와서 조용히 보다가 붙이고 갔습니다 https://t.co/XpD3chIA4Q Wonwoo’s mom passed away last year and I think Bin went to her funeral.In the letter, Wonwoo told Bin that since Bin saw his mother in his mom’s funeral, this time she will guide Bin from up thereWonwoo knows more than anyone— twitter.com/boo_221024/sta… Wonwoo’s mom passed away last year and I think Bin went to her funeral.In the letter, Wonwoo told Bin that since Bin saw his mother in his mom’s funeral, this time she will guide Bin from up there😭😭😭 Wonwoo knows more than anyone— twitter.com/boo_221024/sta…

𓍼Micole²⁴ʰ𓍯✶ @arohacaratttt and stay strong too!!🥺 how it’s like losing someone so dear to you… I’m sure he will keep Boo company in this sad time… thank you wonwooand stay strong too!!🥺 how it’s like losing someone so dear to you… I’m sure he will keep Boo company in this sad time… thank you wonwoo😭😭😭 and stay strong too!!🥺

mex🌸 (school) @jeonghooniie Wonwoo asked bin if he met his mom in heaven Wonwoo asked bin if he met his mom in heaven 😭😭

nafs @allmyluvnr mex🌸 (school) @jeonghooniie Wonwoo asked bin if he met his mom in heaven Wonwoo asked bin if he met his mom in heaven 😭😭 goodbye y’all I literally can’t do this today twitter.com/jeonghooniie/s… goodbye y’all I literally can’t do this today twitter.com/jeonghooniie/s…

hana ❁ @min9yu_tttop



can’t read everything well but the part where wonwoo said his mom will guide/lead bin well up there… can’t read everything well but the part where wonwoo said his mom will guide/lead bin well up there… 😭😭😭💔

Konstantina\⁷ FML @HerefortheTae Wonwoo asking Moonbin if he met his mom in heaven in his letter and telling him she is going to guide him has me bawling my eyes out Wonwoo asking Moonbin if he met his mom in heaven in his letter and telling him she is going to guide him has me bawling my eyes out

shey 𖧷 works at likhanishey @sishiyoon im crying not wonwoo asking binnie if he already met his momim crying not wonwoo asking binnie if he already met his mom😭😭😭 im crying

밍구야 그림 너무좋다 🌹 @dindinowo how comforting is it to know they won’t be lonely and they’ll have each other :( a mom-like figure and son-like figure :(((((((( ahhh wonwoooooo wonwoo’s mom guiding moonbin in heavenhow comforting is it to know they won’t be lonely and they’ll have each other :( a mom-like figure and son-like figure :(((((((( ahhh wonwoooooo wonwoo’s mom guiding moonbin in heaven 😔 how comforting is it to know they won’t be lonely and they’ll have each other :( a mom-like figure and son-like figure :(((((((( ahhh wonwoooooo

It is worth noting that SEVENTEEN and ASTRO shared a deeper bond than fans knew. The former group’s DK and Mingyu also wrote letters to Moonbin at the memorial.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's Woozi also posted a lengthy comment expressing his emotions about the ASTRO singer on the latter's last Instagram post. He also promised to release What Kind of Future, a personal song that he has only performed twice in over four years, on Moonbin’s birthday.

The late ASTRO member loved the song and always asked Woozi to release it on a streaming service. Woozi will now be dedicating the release to Moonbin.

Poll : 0 votes