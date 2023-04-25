SEVENTEEN Wonwoo’s emotional letter to Moonbin at his memorial makes fans teary-eyed

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo left a heartfelt letter to the late ASTRO member, Moonbin, at his memorial. Fantagio, the latter’s agency, opened a place for the idol actor’s public memorial. The ASTRO singer passed away on April 19, 2023, and the world of K-pop has been mourning his loss ever since. A Twitter user @boo_221024 spotted the SEVENTEEN member’s letter at the location on April 25, 2023, and posted it online.
The tweet currently has 4.4 million views. Several English translations of the letter have been doing the rounds on the internet. However, two specific lines in it moved fans to tears.
Those lines were, as per translation via @inkofparadise:
“When hyung was falling apart, you ran to me first. But when you were falling apart, I didn't know it, I'm sorry… You saw hyung's mother at her funeral, right? My mother will lead you well up there…”
Fans get emotional after reading SEVENTEEN Wonwoo’s letter for Moonbin
As mentioned earlier, ASTRO member, Moonbin, passed away on the night of April 19, 2023. Since then, fans across the globe have been sending in condolences in the form of several memorials put up for him. His agency, Fantagio, organized an official memorial in front of the agency building.
Several artists left their letters to Moonbin at the location, including sister Moon Sua, fellow ASTRO members, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, and others.
One letter that caught fans’ eyes and made them super emotional was SEVENTEEN’s rapper, Wonwoo’s handwritten note. Wonwoo mentioned how the late ASTRO member was a pillar of support for him during a difficult time when Wonwoo's mother passed away in April 2022. He apologized for not knowing that he was experiencing difficult times too.
The English translation of Wonwoo’s letter for Moonbin via Twitter user @inkofparadise reads:
"Bin-ah! This is hyung. The kindest and the coolest in the world, Bin-ah. When hyung was falling apart, you ran to me first. But when you were falling apart, I didn't know it, I'm sorry."
The letter continued:
"You who were always kind and nice, who would want to exercise with me, all of it is still very clear to me and my heart hurts. But even so, I will work hard and confidently live my life with ASTRO friends too and bring lots of stories to tell for you. Until then, tell me lots of stories about you too."
Wonwoo's letter added:
"You saw hyung's mother at her funeral, right? My mother will lead you well up there, in the moon land put down all of your worries, travel happily and just be happy. Thank you, and I love you, Bin-ah. - Wonwoo"
Fans got emotional when SEVENTEEN's rapper mentioned his late mother. Many shared that they weren’t able to stop their tears from flowing while reading his letter.
It is worth noting that SEVENTEEN and ASTRO shared a deeper bond than fans knew. The former group’s DK and Mingyu also wrote letters to Moonbin at the memorial.
Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's Woozi also posted a lengthy comment expressing his emotions about the ASTRO singer on the latter's last Instagram post. He also promised to release What Kind of Future, a personal song that he has only performed twice in over four years, on Moonbin’s birthday.
The late ASTRO member loved the song and always asked Woozi to release it on a streaming service. Woozi will now be dedicating the release to Moonbin.