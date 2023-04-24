Create

“You are so loved”: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans react to emotional letters by sister Moon Sua, members JinJin, MJ, and SVT’s Seungkwan

By Anwaya Mane
Modified Apr 24, 2023 16:39 GMT
ASTRO
ASTRO's Moonbin's loved ones write emotional letters for him (Image via Twitter/@kpopers_family @FallenforAstro)

On April 24, one of ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans visited Fantagio's (agency) headquarters, which has now been converted into a memorial for the deceased singer. Fans have left handwritten notes, flowers, eulogies, and some of the INCENSE singer’s favorite snacks and drinks at the memorial site.

An unidentified ASTRO fan revealed that Moon Sua, Moonbin’s sister, accompanied JinJin, MJ, and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan to Fantagio, where they read out a few fan letters dedicated to the INCENSE singer and also read out their own personal notes to the departed ASTRO member.

There is no official photo or video of the members at Fantagio except for the fan-narrated versions. @jxehyunf wrote “You are so loved” in response to ASTRO’s Moonbin’s loved ones' letters.

some of the notes left at moonbin's funeral place, seungkwan, sua, jinjin and mj... oh my god this is tearing my heart apart it hurts so bad... binnie do you see? you are so loved... https://t.co/5ipBjnMgdc

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s loved ones mourn over his loss in first personal letters since his death

this photo of '98L (seungkwan, sinb, umji, suji, ungjae and moonbin) is so precious. they ate really close, more than we imagined. this warms and breaks my heart at the same time 😭 i really miss you, moonbin 😭 still can't believe everything.. https://t.co/SigrE5Fmsj

This may be the first time since ASTRO’s Moonbin’s death that his loved ones have made personal statements in public about the deceased singer. On April 19, 2023, at 8:10 pm KST, ASTRO’s Moonbin was found dead at his Gangnam residence by his manager, who informed the local police.

AROHAs and K-pop fans worldwide have been devastated by this news and have flooded social media with eulogies and heartfelt tributes, sharing their favorite moments featuring ASTRO’s Moonbin. It was reported that ASTRO members immediately rushed to show support and solidarity to the grieving family, guarding the mortuary and helping his family with the funeral preparations.

For the first time since the Perfumer singer’s death, his loved ones—sister Moon Sua, members JinJin and MJ, and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan—made unofficial personal statements about the deceased singer. Fans discovered they had placed their own personal letters at ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memorial at Fantagio and have taken to social media to share their thoughts and feelings.

the white butterfly around the letters… it’s our moonbin 🥹 https://t.co/pcpVjAajpy
It's already 5 days since Bin left us & Astro 🥺🥺I hope astro members including Rocky could be able to bond first before they return to each of their schedules. I hope they can talk deeply about themselves and their plans too. Hoping that they will take care of themselves ++
The notes left by Jinjin and MJ... twitter.com/xxsoranixx/sta… https://t.co/Su5i7tKg0U
moonsua also wrote a letter for moonbin in a notebook that was left at bin's memorial space."To. My forever brother ♡This is your one & only sister, sua. How's it going there? is it comfortable? I hope it's always warm and peaceful.You look pretty when you smile, (cont.) https://t.co/MUtLNGDtLo
@jxehyunf God give them the strength so that they can overcome the pain😭😭💔💔😭
@sunnylovelife Jinjin's message that he will take meals including Bin and will take care of his parents and Sua makes me cry 😭😭😭😭
@sunnylovelife MJ's message is so painful to read I thought im done crying
@astrohaluv It seems like I can understand her a bit. I lost my father two weeks ago. It feels so hard at first to lose someone you love the most, but live must go on, and the only thing to make them happy is to live well as what they want us to be.Let's be stronger that ever ❤️
as per op seungkwan went to binnie’s memorial space in fantagio and left letters along with sua, jinjin, mj, and yoojung 🥺 https://t.co/lSYwS1NWIi
@min9yu_tttop such heartfelt words from boo :(((((((

Moon Sua wrote a heartbreaking note saying she has been crying ever since the ASTRO member’s untimely death but will now smile and try to gather the broken pieces of life and move ahead. She hopes he is at peace and in a better place in life. Additionally, she also wrote that no matter what, she will always be his beloved little sister.

moonsua's letter for moonbin 🥺💜"Oppa it's me, your one & only precious little sister, Sua!I came too!I've cried too much so I'll stop now! i'm gonna smile a lot now. I'm going to be happy while doing the things I want to do. I hope you'll be in peace & happy there, (cont.) https://t.co/oH697umqL9

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, who had a group comeback today, took time off his busy schedule to pen down a heartfelt note to his late best friend. He wrote a simple but heartfelt I love you and added that he will give him a tight hug whenever he meets him.

seungkwan 🥺🫂“moongbingi 🖤please wait a little bit. i’ll make the whole universe feel like yours ♡i love you so so muchwhen we meet again please hug me tight” — bbooya https://t.co/lnq6I2QCHP

ASTRO’s oldest member, MJ, who is currently serving in the military, took special leave to attend Moonbin’s funeral. He apologized to his friend and late band member for not doing enough to protect him and wished he could have done something to save him.

mj’s letter to moonbin 😢😢😢 https://t.co/Pebf9kswo2

Finally, the group’s leader, JinJin, promised ASTRO’s Moonbin that he would smile and go back to making music to make him proud.

jinjin's letter for moonbin 🥺🤍"Bin! It's jinjin hyung! A lot of people came. You promised me, right? to live with a smile. Just like you told me, i'm trying to live with a smile like you did. I'm going to start practicing for my musical again (cont.) https://t.co/y6hS06oKrO

Additionally, Weki Meki’s Yoojung prayed for ASTRO member Moonbin’s soul to rest in peace and promised to visit him often, and added that she was grateful for his friendship and hoped to meet him again in his dreams.

Notably, Billlie’s Moon Sua has now followed all ASTRO members on Instagram, and similarly, all the members have followed her back as well. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan too has now followed ASTRO member Moonbin posthumously on Instagram and is the only other K-pop idol he follows on the social media platform alongside his 12 other band members.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memorial outside Fantagio HQ to be open till end of this month

Fancafe notice from FANTAGIOThey'll keep the memorial space for Moon Bin open open for AROHA until the end of April.#MOONBIN #문빈 #MoonBinWeLoveYou https://t.co/a6yUblmfbn

ASTRO member Moonbin's agency, Fantagio, announced through the group’s fancafe that the late singer’s memorial outside the company's headquarters will remain open till the end of this month, which is April 30.

Fans can drop flowers, handwritten notes, eulogies, snacks, and drinks for the late singer and pray for his soul to be at peace.

The memorial is currently being moved to the office’s parking lot to avoid disrupting the sidewalk and provide ample space for mourning AROHAs. Additionally, Fantagio revealed that all letters and gifts left in the memorial space will be stored with care in Fantagio itself.

There will also be staff and a signboard to guide AROHAs to the memorial space and thank fans for their love and condolences for ASTRO member Moonbin.

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...