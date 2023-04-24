“You are so loved”: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans react to emotional letters by sister Moon Sua, members JinJin, MJ, and SVT’s Seungkwan

On April 24, one of ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans visited Fantagio's (agency) headquarters, which has now been converted into a memorial for the deceased singer. Fans have left handwritten notes, flowers, eulogies, and some of the INCENSE singer’s favorite snacks and drinks at the memorial site.
An unidentified ASTRO fan revealed that Moon Sua, Moonbin’s sister, accompanied JinJin, MJ, and SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan to Fantagio, where they read out a few fan letters dedicated to the INCENSE singer and also read out their own personal notes to the departed ASTRO member.
There is no official photo or video of the members at Fantagio except for the fan-narrated versions. @jxehyunf wrote “You are so loved” in response to ASTRO’s Moonbin’s loved ones' letters.
ASTRO’s Moonbin’s loved ones mourn over his loss in first personal letters since his death
This may be the first time since ASTRO’s Moonbin’s death that his loved ones have made personal statements in public about the deceased singer. On April 19, 2023, at 8:10 pm KST, ASTRO’s Moonbin was found dead at his Gangnam residence by his manager, who informed the local police.
AROHAs and K-pop fans worldwide have been devastated by this news and have flooded social media with eulogies and heartfelt tributes, sharing their favorite moments featuring ASTRO’s Moonbin. It was reported that ASTRO members immediately rushed to show support and solidarity to the grieving family, guarding the mortuary and helping his family with the funeral preparations.
For the first time since the Perfumer singer’s death, his loved ones—sister Moon Sua, members JinJin and MJ, and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan—made unofficial personal statements about the deceased singer. Fans discovered they had placed their own personal letters at ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memorial at Fantagio and have taken to social media to share their thoughts and feelings.
Moon Sua wrote a heartbreaking note saying she has been crying ever since the ASTRO member’s untimely death but will now smile and try to gather the broken pieces of life and move ahead. She hopes he is at peace and in a better place in life. Additionally, she also wrote that no matter what, she will always be his beloved little sister.
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, who had a group comeback today, took time off his busy schedule to pen down a heartfelt note to his late best friend. He wrote a simple but heartfelt I love you and added that he will give him a tight hug whenever he meets him.
ASTRO’s oldest member, MJ, who is currently serving in the military, took special leave to attend Moonbin’s funeral. He apologized to his friend and late band member for not doing enough to protect him and wished he could have done something to save him.
Finally, the group’s leader, JinJin, promised ASTRO’s Moonbin that he would smile and go back to making music to make him proud.
Additionally, Weki Meki’s Yoojung prayed for ASTRO member Moonbin’s soul to rest in peace and promised to visit him often, and added that she was grateful for his friendship and hoped to meet him again in his dreams.
Notably, Billlie’s Moon Sua has now followed all ASTRO members on Instagram, and similarly, all the members have followed her back as well. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan too has now followed ASTRO member Moonbin posthumously on Instagram and is the only other K-pop idol he follows on the social media platform alongside his 12 other band members.
ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memorial outside Fantagio HQ to be open till end of this month
ASTRO member Moonbin's agency, Fantagio, announced through the group’s fancafe that the late singer’s memorial outside the company's headquarters will remain open till the end of this month, which is April 30.
Fans can drop flowers, handwritten notes, eulogies, snacks, and drinks for the late singer and pray for his soul to be at peace.
The memorial is currently being moved to the office’s parking lot to avoid disrupting the sidewalk and provide ample space for mourning AROHAs. Additionally, Fantagio revealed that all letters and gifts left in the memorial space will be stored with care in Fantagio itself.
There will also be staff and a signboard to guide AROHAs to the memorial space and thank fans for their love and condolences for ASTRO member Moonbin.