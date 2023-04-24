"Everyone grieves differently": Fans extend support as ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo confirms first schedule post Moonbin's death

On April 24, 2023, Prestige Entertainment released a statement confirming that ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo will be participating in the upcoming KonnecThai event as planned previously. This will mark his first schedule after group memeber Moonbin’s death, which is scheduled to take place on April 30th in Thailand.

On April 19, 2023, ASTRO’s Moonbin was found dead at 8:10 pm KST by his manager at his residence in Gangnam, Seoul, and the Gangnam Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The K-pop industry is silently mourning the death of Moonbin either via condolence messages, heartfelt tributes, eulogies, or by sharing their personal anecdotes and friendships with the departed ASTRO star.

AROHAs fans have taken to social media to defend the ASTRO member for resuming his personal schedule post Moonbin’s death. A fan, @gotsevenornever, wrote “Everyone grieves differently,” in response to ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo resuming personal schedules.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo's fans defend the idol (Image via Twitter)

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo's fans support his decision to resume his personal schedule following Moonbin's demise

Several fans were critical of ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo's decision to resume work immediately after Moonbin’s death. However, AROHAs have come in the singer’s defense, stating that keeping himself busy with work might be his way of grieving his bandmate’s loss.

yapmiir🐻🌙 @foruastrohaa @KonnecThai I will try to convince my desperate and worried heart that this is our mighty EunWoo's decision. I hope this choice is yours. I hope you have chosen what you want to do, what you need @KonnecThai I will try to convince my desperate and worried heart that this is our mighty EunWoo's decision. I hope this choice is yours. I hope you have chosen what you want to do, what you need

𝕊𝕒𝕛𝕒🇵🇸Love U ASTRO💜🫂 @Sajastroha9 @KonnecThai I hope this's really Eunwoo's decision. Please take care of him, please don't make him feel anything or force him to talk about his feelings on stage. Eunwoo we love you and will support you whenever and howeverplease take your time to heal. @KonnecThai I hope this's really Eunwoo's decision. Please take care of him, please don't make him feel anything or force him to talk about his feelings on stage. Eunwoo we love you and will support you whenever and howeverplease take your time to heal.

yapmiir🐻🌙 @foruastrohaa @KonnecThai Although we are in a very difficult time, please fulfill all your responsibilities for him in return for this decision taken. Protect him from the disrespectful questions of the media. think very carefully in every detail and pay attention to everything written @KonnecThai Although we are in a very difficult time, please fulfill all your responsibilities for him in return for this decision taken. Protect him from the disrespectful questions of the media. think very carefully in every detail and pay attention to everything written

𝒮𝒸𝒶𝓇𝓁𝑒𝓉♡ᶜʰᵃʳᵒʰᵃ♡ @ae_scar_charoha @KonnecThai We’ll make Eunwoo feel the love, as we always try to do. It comes natural anyway, as we love him so true. 🫶🏻 @KonnecThai We’ll make Eunwoo feel the love, as we always try to do. It comes natural anyway, as we love him so true. 🫶🏻💜

Eunwoo🐰cha @everyday_cew @KonnecThai Support any decision of eunwoo Go online less and talk more with those around you. For a moment, I felt that work can also be a kind of relaxation @KonnecThai Support any decision of eunwoo Go online less and talk more with those around you. For a moment, I felt that work can also be a kind of relaxation

yapmiir🐻🌙 @foruastrohaa

I'll think it's your decision. I hope this is what you chose for yourself and what you want to do. I will support you and do my best to protect you. @KonnecThai I'm with you anytime, anywhere #CHAEUNWOO I'll think it's your decision. I hope this is what you chose for yourself and what you want to do. I will support you and do my best to protect you. #AROHA please let's try to understand and respectfully support and protect #차은우 @KonnecThai I'm with you anytime, anywhere #CHAEUNWOO I'll think it's your decision. I hope this is what you chose for yourself and what you want to do. I will support you and do my best to protect you. #AROHA please let's try to understand and respectfully support and protect #차은우

EunwooSingaporeFanpage @ivybishan @KonnecThai Eunwoo is so responsible. We hope to give him support and space. Seek everyone's understanding to give him the comfort he needs. @KonnecThai Eunwoo is so responsible. We hope to give him support and space. Seek everyone's understanding to give him the comfort he needs.

ASTROCHAEUNWOO @astroeunwoofan @KonnecThai I hope the decision is out of his own will. Please be considerate, he should't be forced to smile or entertain anyone. i hope those who attend can understand the situation and just respect, show your love and support. Please protect Eunwoo from the media. @KonnecThai I hope the decision is out of his own will. Please be considerate, he should't be forced to smile or entertain anyone. i hope those who attend can understand the situation and just respect, show your love and support. Please protect Eunwoo from the media.

While ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is reportedly in a state of deep shock following the unfortunate demise of his friend and bandmate Moonbin, he decided to honour his work commitments as he is representing his country, South Korea, at the event.

Prestige Entertainment released a statement regarding the True Beauty star’s participation in the KonnecThai event. They thanked ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, Fantagio, and the organizers for making this difficult decision of going ahead with the event despite the heartbreaking circumstances

Additionally, they assured fans that they will do their best to make the ASTRO member comfortable and the event meaningful, keeping in mind the member and fans’ sensitive moments at the moment. They also expressed their deep condolences to Moonbin and his bereaved family.

The full statement by Prestige Entertainment reads as follows:

Prestige Entertainment released a statement regarding Cha Eun-woo's participation (Image via Twitter)

KonnecThai is a cultural exchange event and festival aimed at strengthening ties between Korea and Thailand. It is being held on April 29-30 and will showcase performances, dance, music, art, food and culture from both countries. ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is scheduled to appear alongside Thai actors Jeff Satur and Putthipong Assaratanakul, aka Billkin.

emosionaltinggi @cupcuppx RIP MOONBIN🥀 ALL MEMBER ASTRO FULL NOW



#chaeunwoo #moonbin #ripmoonbinastro #astro #FANTAGIO #MoonBinWeLoveYou Cha eun woo has arrived in Korea, it must be really sad eun wooRIP MOONBIN🥀 ALL MEMBER ASTRO FULL NOW Cha eun woo has arrived in Korea, it must be really sad eun woo😭😭 RIP MOONBIN🥀 ALL MEMBER ASTRO FULL NOW#chaeunwoo #moonbin #ripmoonbinastro #astro #FANTAGIO #MoonBinWeLoveYou https://t.co/NJLM4zMjUI

On April 20, 2023, a day after Moonbin’s tragic death, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, who was in Los Angeles to attend the Dior show and Coachella, urgently flew down to Korea and headed straight to console Moonbin’s grieving family.

Dressed in a navy blue jacket and wearing a cap and face mask that covered his face entirely, the True Beauty star walked alongside his manager and bodyguard without pausing to interact with press members and reporters waiting.

Moon Ga-young pens a heartfelt note for Moonbin

rin 아로하 @astrohaluv moon gayoung posted pictures with moonbin on her ig and wrote a caption:



"i remember our beginnings, and how I was suddenly looking up at you from well beyond my height." moon gayoung posted pictures with moonbin on her ig and wrote a caption:"i remember our beginnings, and how I was suddenly looking up at you from well beyond my height." https://t.co/3xHdJGnR5O

The ASTRO member may not have issued a personal statement regarding Moonbin, but his True Beauty co-star Moon Ga-young has taken to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for the deceased singer Moonbin.

The two reportedly modeled for a children’s clothing brand in their pre-teens. In 2020, Moon Ga-young and Moonbin appeared together on the cable channel tvN's Food Avengers. At the time, they joked that they never thought they would reunite in adulthood on a variety show and wash dishes together.

Moon Ga-young released a carousel of pictures on Instagram with the first slide painted black as a tribute, the other two contained pictures of themselves as child models and the other as young adults respectively. She captioned the post with:

"I remember our beginnings, and how I was suddenly looking up at you from well beyond my height."

None of the ASTRO members have made any personal statements about Moonbin’s death as of yet.

