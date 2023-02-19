ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo dominates February Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Index

ASTRO’s internationally beloved heartthrob Cha Eun-woo has topped the latest edition of the Brand Reputation Index for individual members of K-Pop boy bands.

On February 19, 2023, the Korea Business Research Institute announced the February edition of the index, which charts and ranks the popularity of male K-Pop idols during a four-week period.

To note, Monthly brand reputation rankings are published by the Korean Business Research Institute for male and female K-pop groups, individual idols, K-pop soloists, variety stars, and general variety programs.

The Korean Business Research Institute analyzed 117,196,162 brand big data points of 703 K-pop boy group members from January 18, 2023, to February 18, 2023, to determine the most popular K-pop boy group members for the month of February.

K-Pop boy group members' big data has grown by 2.69 percent since January, when it totaled 114,130,418 records.

These rankings are based on an analysis of consumer involvement, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indices.

BTS’ Jimin and EXO’s Baekhyung follow ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo to the top three in the February Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Index

Soaring over and above all K-Pop idols was ASTRO’s sensational vocalist Cha Eun-woo. The star of My ID is Gangnam Beauty, achieved a remarkable brand reputation score of 6,171,832. After starting the year with a score of 51596515.52, the artist saw a 9.36% boost in popularity this February.

"Island, Dior, and picture exhibition" were the three terms that ranked highest for Cha Eun-woo in the keyword study. "appear," "release" and "hold" were the connected phrases that ranked highest in importance for Eun-woo's link analysis. Furthermore, a positivity-negativity study revealed that the idol/actor had an 83.50 percent positive rate.

Closely following ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo was one of the biggest K-Pop stars in the world, BTS’ Jimin. Jimin achieved a brand reputation index of 6,121,650. Despite being dethroned as one of the most popular artists, the silver lining of the most recent edition is that the Serendipity artist's popularity has increased by 7.15% since January, when his brand reputation score was 5,713,172.

Coming third was EXO Baekhyun. Baekhyun has witnessed a stunning rise in popularity over the past month. The idol’s brand reputation score increased by a whopping 131.07% from 1297157.58 in January to 4,174,952 in February.

Wanna One’s Kang Daniel maintained his position at rank four with a brand reputation score of 4,102,572.

Finally closing off the top five was the Golden Maknae of K-Pop, BTS’ Jungkook. Jungkook scored a brand reputation index of 3,753,544.

In other news, ASTRO’s Chae Eun-woo is currently working on the upcoming crime-thriller K-Drama, Bulk.

