SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and DK say "Members' strong will" made them record double title track for new album FML

SEVENTEEN (also stylized as SVT) has arrived with a new album, FML, which has created a frenzy among K-pop fans, prior to its global release. In a recent pictiorial interview with Allure Korea, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and DK dished on the reasons behind releasing double title tracks for the album and the group's constant growth.

On April 24, SEVENTEEN released their 10th mini album with title tracks F*ck My Life and Super. Unlike regular albums, the latest EP by the group was supported with double title tracks, further elevating excitement among fans.

Speaking about the same, SVT's leader S.Coups shared:

“There was the members’ strong will. Since the focus could inevitably fall a bit, our agency voiced their concerns. However, we were confident."

Meanwhile, DK shared that both the tracks radiate different vibes and meanings.

It's clear that no one is doing it like SEVENTEEN at the moment. The boy group recorded the highest number of pre-orders with FML, which exceeded 4 million orders, a record previously held by BTS.

The group has now presented fans with two blockbuster title tracks which, although entirely different, are equally motivating for fans. During the interview with Allure Korea, DK explained that Super is a track that showcases the energy which compliments SVT as a group, while F*ck My Life is a beautiful song, which tells the story of the group and who they are in 2023.

Moving forward, S.Coups also dished on how staff members were constantly worried for the group since they were working too hard, considering that they are comparatively an old group.

“They’re basically wondering if there’s any need to do this much when we could go comfortably and stably. We’re okay, but this was a journey completed by us working in overdrive to the point where people around us would say, ‘Why are you working to this extent?'”

However, the leader said that such kind of comments always made him feel good.

The duo did not forget to mention their fans and credit them with the endless growth and records that they've made as a group. Speaking about their staggering album sales (FML), DK commented that though the numbers do not indicate the standard of results, everything was due to CARATs’ [SVT’s fan club’s] love.

PLEDIS Entertainment's SEVENTEEN made their comeback on April 24 with their 10th mini EP, FML. Comprising six tracks, FML is now the highest-selling album on Hanteo Charts with a whopping 3,998,373 copies sold in one day.

