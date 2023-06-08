"Prince and Princess of Korea": Cha Eun-woo and Song Hye-kyo stun fans with their appearance at the Chaumet Event

Actress Song Hye-kyo and Cha Eun-woo graced a lavish dinner gala organized by the renowned French jeweler Chaumet that was held in Paris on June 7. Both Cha Eun-woo and Song Hye-kyo have been global ambassadors for the brand, and they attended the recent event looking resplendent in their stunning attires and Chaumet's jewelry sets.

Established in 1780 by Marie-Étienne Nitot, Chaumet is an esteemed designer label renowned for its exquisite jewelry and watchmaking. Under the guidance of foreman Pascal Bourdariat, a team of fourteen skilled artisans practice their craft in the workshop located on Place Vendôme. As of 2012, Chaumet has been under the ownership of LVMH.

After photos from the event went viral on social media, fans couldn't stop praising the actors' looks and expressing their excitement about having the two iconic celebrities in the same frame. Tweeting about the same, one fan even called the two "The beloved Prince and Princess of Korea."

Fans can't get enough of Cha Eun-woo and Song Hye-kyo's visuals at the event

As the duo attended the Chaumet Event, fans couldn't take their eyes off of them. Song Hye-kyo was spotted wearing the brand's exquisite jewelry set, which perfectly complemented her white silky gown. Fans commented that the actress looked like a princess and emitted a similar regal vibe.

On the other hand, Cha Eun-woo received praise for his princely appearance, exuding a sense of royalty in his sophisticated black suit, that was paired with a crisp white shirt. His outfit was further enhanced by a tasteful brooch from the brand that was inspired by the ocean.

Fans showered compliments on the duo, describing their visuals as unreal, comparing them to characters straight out of a webtoon. Furthermore, after witnessing the popular South Korean actors together, some fans expressed their desire to see them collaborate in a K-drama. Take a look at how fans are reacting to Song Hye-kyo and Cha Eun-woo's presence at the Chaumet event:

steph @rubyinme song hye kyo’s beauty really matches paris’ romantic vibe song hye kyo’s beauty really matches paris’ romantic vibe https://t.co/VimUG6e3ob

‼️BACA THREAD DI PINNED UNTUK KIRIM MENFESS‼️ @starfess -hey cha eun woo and song hye kyo at chaumet gala dinner!! real the queen and the prince vibe -hey cha eun woo and song hye kyo at chaumet gala dinner!! real the queen and the prince vibe😍😍 https://t.co/vX6efTDdqn

K-Drama Menfess @kdrama_menfess



knetz praised Cha Eun Woo & Song Hye Kyo at the Chaumet Paris event •kdm•knetz praised Cha Eun Woo & Song Hye Kyo at the Chaumet Paris event •kdm•knetz praised Cha Eun Woo & Song Hye Kyo at the Chaumet Paris event 💫😍 https://t.co/sUUfwVcJgp

lav ๋⋆✩⋆๋₊⭒⋆๋ (semi ia/slow) @bluejeanbirkin chaumet and the people at their maison are really head over heels in love with song hye kyo 'cause what do you mean the ceo held her hand as she came down the stairs and walked all the while the man's kept his champagne on hold chaumet and the people at their maison are really head over heels in love with song hye kyo 'cause what do you mean the ceo held her hand as she came down the stairs and walked all the while the man's kept his champagne on hold https://t.co/4nAMtwWNbL

The duo has also appeared in a number of Chaumet's campaign in the past. Chaumet has recently unveiled their newest collection, Chaumet Leins, which symbolizes the bond and connection between individuals. Cha Eun-woo took the lead in the Stories Of Liens campaign.

It was also revealed that other celebrities will also be fronting the campaign alongside the K-pop star, including Yoon Sanha, Jinjin, and Rocky, who are members of the renowned K-pop boy band ASTRO, of which Cha Eun-woo is also a member.

Subsequently, Song Hye-kyo also participated in the promotional campaign for the brand. She appeared as a part of Chaumet's Bee My Love campaign, wearing their ultimate collections.

Needless to say, fans were all over the moon after watching the Hallyu Queen and K-pop sensation at the same event.

More about Song Hye-kyo and Cha Eun-woo

Song Hye-kyo' s rise to fame reached new heights when she took on a prominent role in the poker drama All In alongside Lee Byung Hun. She also captivated audiences in the popular romantic comedy series Full House where she starred alongside singer Rain.

In 2008, Song Hye-kyo made her debut in the American film industry, appearing in the Hollywood indie film Make Yourself At Home.

Meanwhile, the ASTRO member, originally known as Lee Dong Min, is a versatile South Korean entertainer who has gained global recognition as a singer, actor, and member of the idol group ASTRO, managed by Fantagio.

He kickstarted his acting career with a minor role in the film My Brilliant Life, which paved the way for another notable appearance in the series The Best Hit. His striking appearance has earned him the moniker Genius Face from the media, further cementing his popularity among viewers. He recently played the lead in the Disney+ drama Island.

Song Hye-kyo recent starred in the smash hit Netflix series The Glory, while Cha Eun-woo has been confirmed for the upcoming revenge based drama Wonderful World.

Poll : 0 votes