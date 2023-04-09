The famous friend group, '97 Liners, had a small reunion with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, BTS' Jungkook, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. On April 8, 2023, after Mingyu's birthday on April 6, the three got together to share a meal. In Mingyu's recent Instagram picture, the idol posted a series of pictures.

Many didn't release that the idols had met for a meal, as the first few images in Mingyu's post were of him posing for solo pictures. However, the last couple of photos in the thread shocked fans as they saw that Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo had accompanied the idol on his night out.

Since no one anticipated the sudden reunion, fans were quite surprised and went crazy when they realized that the trio had met. Soon after, Twitter was flooded with tweets about the '97 Liners' reunion.

'97 Liners is a group consisting of some of the most famous K-pop idols born in 1997.

"I missed them so much" - Fans celebrate the reunion of BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

On April 6, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu shared an Instagram post featuring him celebrating his birthday with his fellow group members and joining them for dinner. While many hoped that the '97 Liners were among those who attended the dinner, to fans' disappointment, they weren't.

Regardless, Mingyu's belated celebration with his same-aged friends has delighted many. In the images shared on SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's Instagram, the three shared dinner at a barbeque restaurant.

cerise @mojja_rella HUH??? EUNWOO JUNGKOOK MINGYU TOGETHER HUH??? EUNWOO JUNGKOOK MINGYU TOGETHER https://t.co/2Vw5EsoXH2

나비.97 (FAN) @globaliconjeon Jungkook reunited with his 97 squad Mingyu and Cha Eunwoo!! THIS IS SO COOL I MISSED THEM SO MUCH Jungkook reunited with his 97 squad Mingyu and Cha Eunwoo!! THIS IS SO COOL I MISSED THEM SO MUCH😭 https://t.co/vo6riwGqjj

ً @eunwoothink just gained 20 years of my life just gained 20 years of my life

While fans have been yearning for a '97 Liners reunion for months now, the news about the same has excited the K-pop fandom. Though it's true that other same-aged groups are quite close-knit, fans argue that the '97 Liners have one of the best friendships in the K-pop industry. This group of friends includes an iconic set of K-pop idols from various famous groups like BTS, SEVENTEEN, ASTRO, Stray Kids, NCT 127, and more, and fans can't help but yearn for more interactions between them.

The group is also one of the most active and interactive in the K-pop industry. Their reunions usually involve them getting dinner together and fans love to see their friendship grow. Although the group that reunited was smaller compared to the entirety of their friend group, fans rejoiced at the reunion regardless.

eunwoo loml @bieunu yall can't break them apart One thing abt eunwoo jungkook mingyu they're always togetheryall can't break them apart One thing abt eunwoo jungkook mingyu they're always together 😭😭 yall can't break them apart https://t.co/R0kFu7JVQl

With the long-awaited reunion finally becoming a reality, fans have been flooding many social media platforms, expressing their opinions on the same. In light of this, fans also noticed that the three are considerably closer to each other in comparison to the other '97 Liners given their presence at every friend group gathering.

As K-pop idols, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, BTS' Jungkook, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo continue to make time despite their busy schedules to meet and catch up with each other, fans can't help but swoon over the lovely bond that the same-aged friends share.

