“Cute 97 liner besties”: ARMYCARATs enchanted as BTS’ Jungkook shocks netizens by doing a 4 AM Weverse Live with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu surprised fans by hosting an impromptu Weverse live at 4 AM KST. Two of the most popular K-pop idols are not only under the same management, HYBE but also part of the same 97-liner group consisting of SEVENTEEN’s The8 and DK, GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, NCT’s Jaehyun, and Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, who was most recently added to the group.

ARMYCARATs (fandom names) were naturally surprised to see BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu hang out at 4 AM and host their brief Weverse Livestream titled 97. Notably, the Euphoria singer started the live show, and the SEVENTEEN singer joined him. Dressed in black, the two stars showed off their captivating visuals as they chatted with fans who had tuned in to watch them.

"Cute 97 liner besties", @vantaekyo wrote, sharing a clip of Mingyu leaning onto Jungkook’s shoulder during the livestream.

ًayleen⁷ ❀ @vantaekyo jungkook and mingyu, cute 97 liner besties <3 jungkook and mingyu, cute 97 liner besties <3 https://t.co/wjmgqEJRDg

BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu surprise Weverse Live incites heartwarming reactions from ARMYCARATs

JK Updates. @DailyforJK Jungkook and Mingyu drinking together Jungkook and Mingyu drinking together https://t.co/NQgaP5ivNf

ARMYCARATs were elated to see both BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu together host an impromptu Weverse Live. Mingyu was shocked to find out that so many fans had tuned in to watch his Weverse Livestream. Jungkook chimed in that ARMYs were used to these kinds of late-night surprises from him. The SEVEN singer officially introduced his fellow 97-liner to fans, and the two chatted about random things while enjoying some alcohol together.

They chatted a bit with fans before bidding farewell. So while certain ARMYCARATs were lucky to witness BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s live, the rest of the fandom took to social media to drop their heartwarming reactions to their Weverse live. Fans noticed it was the shortest live broadcast the Dreamers’ singer had done amongst all his recent live streams and joked that he beat his fellow bandmate Taehyung’s record as well.

Lasibella @dorabry16 🤩 @DailyforJK Jungkook with Mingyu are adorable .I'm glad you're having fun @DailyforJK Jungkook with Mingyu are adorable .I'm glad you're having fun 💜🤩

eli 💜 @Jeonbebegorl @DailyforJK Jungkook almost beating Tae at shortest live is so funny to me @DailyforJK Jungkook almost beating Tae at shortest live is so funny to me

hourly vminkook ʚїɞ @hourlyvmk JUNGKOOK AND MINGYU WENT LIVE I CANT BELIEVE IT MY LOVES JUNGKOOK AND MINGYU WENT LIVE I CANT BELIEVE IT MY LOVES 😭😭 https://t.co/HUfAFkRvgl

𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓪𝓯⁽ᵗᵏ⁾🔥💦|ᵛᴵᴵ ᵎˢ ᶜᵒᵐᵎⁿᵍ¹⁴°⁷ @R_taekook22 I adore Jungkook and Mingyu's friendship....respect and appreciation between them is so pure and precious I adore Jungkook and Mingyu's friendship....respect and appreciation between them is so pure and precious 😭😭😭😭😭❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/crRfQwVTCP

OMG JUNGKOOK AND MINGYU LIVE TOGETHER ON WV! LOOK HOW CUTE THEY ARE🤏🏻 OMG JUNGKOOK AND MINGYU LIVE TOGETHER ON WV! LOOK HOW CUTE THEY ARE😭🤏🏻https://t.co/utbpp7K7YV

𖧐⁷ @poemsforkku Jungkook and mingyu’s friendship is so adorable:( Jungkook and mingyu’s friendship is so adorable:( https://t.co/yfmQniQRTn

Fans were warmed to see the two 97-liner idols’ camaraderie and genuine friendship with each other. Notably, it was the first time they hosted a Weverse live together, and although it was a short one with barely two minutes, fans thoroughly enjoyed it and hope for a longer livestream next time.

Last month, BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu participated in the SUPER dance challenge, the title track from the group’s album FML. ARMYCARATs were overjoyed to see them do their first-ever dance challenge. Mingyu shared it on Instagram, thanking Jungkook for taking out time to do the SUPER dance challenge, while BTS’ maknae took to Weverse to share his thoughts on the dance challenge and thanked the SEVENTEEN member for his warm invitation.

Unsurprisingly, the video went viral on the internet, trending on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok instantly. The SUPER Dance Challenge video amassed 5.7 million views and 2 million likes on TikTok within a couple of hours of its release.

BTS’ Jungkook is all set to release his debut solo single SEVEN on July 14

SEVEN BY JUNGKOOK JULY 14



This is so sweet of them. Fans are printing Jungkook’s poster for “SEVEN” and promoting in streets!SEVEN BY JUNGKOOK JULY 14 This is so sweet of them. Fans are printing Jungkook’s poster for “SEVEN” and promoting in streets! #Jungkook #Seven #JungKook_Seven SEVEN BY JUNGKOOK JULY 14 https://t.co/jzp9OtAoYo

BTS’ maknae is all set to release his debut solo single SEVEN on July 14, becoming the sixth member of Bangtan to release his solo single after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE and SUGA’s D-DAY.

Releasing a month and a day after BTS’s ten-year anniversary, the music video will also feature Korean actress Han So-hee, marking their first-ever collaboration. On July 6, he will release the concept photo and short film for the album. This will be followed by the release of a Behind The Scenes film on July 7.

On July 10, the Euphoria crooner will drop the Recording Film Preview, two days later, on July 12, he will drop the MV teaser for SEVEN, and finally the song on July 14.

A day later, on July 15, the My You singer will release SEVEN's official performance video, and ten days later, on the 25th, he will release the Recording Film, marking the official end of his scheduled events for SEVEN.

