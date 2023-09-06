"He is so busy": ARMYs worried as Jungkook reveals he wasn’t able to celebrate his birthday

On September 5, 2023, BTS' Jungkook arrived at Incheon International Airport for his overseas schedule. He was warmly welcomed by South Korean media and reporters who had gathered at the airport to capture press photos. Naturally, some small talk occurred as the idol engaged in conversations with several reporters.

Upon entering the airport premises, the Seven singer was met by reporters and media personnel who inquired about his birthday. Jungkook replied that he had spent his birthday resting all day and couldn't even enjoy a bowl of seaweed soup, thus being unable to fully celebrate.

As a video of the conversation between Jungkook and the Korean media reporters surfaced on social media, fans couldn't help but express their concern for him due to his demanding schedule while they await for his another single.

ARMYs wants Jungkook to lead a healthy life, ask him not to "overwork himself"

As Jungkook arrived at Incheon International Airport, he received a warm welcome from several Korean media reporters. The Seven singer continued his customary practice of bowing and waving at the people present at the airport.

Just recently, on September 1, 2023, ARMYs worldwide celebrated his birthday. However, Jungkook himself mentioned at the airport that he hadn't done much for his birthday.

He went on to explain that he hadn't even eaten seaweed soup. In South Korea, individuals typically enjoy a bowl of seaweed soup on their birthdays as a way to honor their mothers for giving them life, often making it a breakfast tradition. Therefore, the significance of having seaweed soup in South Korea, especially on one's birthday, holds great importance.

Considering that the idol couldn't even have seaweed soup, ARMYs are now growing concerned about whether he might be overworking or neglecting self-care. They urged him to lead a healthy life, get proper sleep, enjoy good food, and celebrate his birthday.

Meanwhile, as the singer arrived in his all-black attire and a black beanie, he delighted the crowd with a cute dance and playful jumps, sending finger hearts to those present at the airport. This indicated that the idol was in good spirits and not troubled by anything.

Later, the Seven singer expressed his desire for a piece of bread as he suddenly caught the scent of it, and reporters asked if he was hungry, noticing him touching his belly. He confirmed that he was indeed hungry.

Needless to say, the interaction between the reporters at the airport and Jungkook has also generated buzz on social media.

Furthermore, the Seven singer's domination of the Billboard charts continues to captivate fans, with Seven maintaining its top position on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 Excl. U.S. charts for an impressive seven consecutive weeks.

This remarkable achievement not only marks the first time any Asian act has accomplished such a feat but also makes it the first single of 2023 to reach this milestone.

The Euphoria singer has also announced plans to release a single and a mini-album by the end of November, as he mentioned during his appearance on Suga's talk show, Suchwita.