"GLOBAL SMASH HIT" - ARMYs over the moon as Fox TV played Jung Kook's Seven as background music during the Texas Tech vs. Oregon game

On September 10, 2023, BTS' Jung Kook's Seven (feat. Latto, Nightfall Mix) was played as the background music during the intense Texas Tech vs. Oregon game at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Fox TV, sending fans into a frenzy.

Jung Kook had previously released his hit single Seven on July 14, and it has since dominated the Billboard Hot 200 music charts for seven consecutive weeks, marking him as the first K-pop soloist to achieve this feat.

Once the video of this event surfaced on social media, it quickly went viral, highlighting the popularity and influence of Jung Kook as one of the first Korean artists whose song was played as background music during a game.

Expand Tweet

"I get goosebumps" - ARMYs can't get enough of Jung Kook's song played at the football game

Expand Tweet

Given that football is one of the most sought-after and famous sports in the United States of America, ARMYs couldn't contain their excitement upon hearing Seven, sung by the Euphoria singer, played at such a significant event.

Notably, Texas Tech and Oregon had a score of seven when the song was played, adding a special touch for the ARMYs since the song's title is Seven. Also, BTS consists of seven members, and this number holds particular significance.

Many fans also pointed out that the Nightfall Mix version of the song was played, indicating that the broadcasters were well-informed about all of the song's variations. They proudly highlighted Jungkook's global popularity and the worldwide influence he possesses.

It marked the first time the Euphoria singer's song was featured on such a prominent platform, particularly in one of the world's most popular sports. Fans couldn't help but celebrate the global impact of BTS's music.

Some even humorously speculated that Seven and Dreamers might end up competing with each other, as the latter is the official song of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where Jung Kook made history as the first singer ever to perform at such a prestigious sporting event.

Take a look at how ARMYs reacted when Fox TV played Seven as background music during the Texas Tech vs. Oregon game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, The Texas Tech Red Raiders football team represents Texas Tech University in the Big 12 Conference, part of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. On the other hand, the Oregon Ducks football team from the University of Oregon is in the NCAA Division I FBS and belongs to the Pac-12 Conference, with plans to join the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

Golden Maknae's desire to hold world tour

On September 3, 2023, Big Hit Entertainment released the Most Requested Live video featuring Jung Kook, where he interacted with his fans and responded to their inquiries. During the session, one fan asked, "Hi, my handsome Jungkook (JK giggles), are there any upcoming plans for a world tour?"

In response, Jung Kook expressed his eagerness for a solo world tour, though he clarified that he hadn't made concrete plans due to various reasons. He mentioned the need for more songs to support such an endeavor, affirming his desire to embark on a tour.

Jung Kook is set to perform at Global Citizen Festival at September 23, 2023.