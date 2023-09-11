"HE IS SO UNSERIOUS": ARMYs react as Kim Tae-hyung makes it clear that Chapter 2 isn't about BTS members taking their shirts off

On September 11, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung made a guest appearance on SUGA's talk show, Suchwita, to promote his recently released album, Layover, which has been receiving positive praise from ARMYs worldwide.

While on the show, the BTS members spoke about their solo careers and the second chapter of their group. Chapter 2 features the individual solo debuts of each BTS member, involving their respective albums. The central theme revolves around the members discovering their unique musical identities through their solo endeavors.

As Chapter 2 began, many members, including Jungkook and Jimin, posed shirtless for different photoshoots, whether for their solo albums or magazine shoots. However, V has made it clear that Chapter 2 isn't about members taking their shirts off, hilariously declining the ongoing trend on social media.

Soon, fans took to social media, stating that the way he expressed those lines seemed unserious.

ARMYs can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's reply

As Kim Tae-hyung and SUGA engaged in a conversation on Suchwita, the former mentioned that he had noticed ARMYs discussing Chapter 2 as an era where members of the group would take their shirts off, often going shirtless for photoshoots, albums, and more. He said:

"I saw that there are ARMYs who think Chapter 2 is about us taking our shirts off."

SUGA responded by acknowledging that members like Jimin and Jungkook did indeed show some skin, saying:

"They did show some skin... Jungkook had his shirt off, and so did Jimin."

Jungkook was seen shirtless in photoshoots for Calvin Klein and for his single Seven, while Jimin was seen shirtless in Set Me Free Pt.2 and photoshoots for his debut album FACE.

In response to SUGA, Kim Tae-hyung replied with a straight face, trying to hold back his smile, and said:

"Chapter 2 has nothing to do with taking our shirts off."

When fans saw Kim Tae-hyung's remark, they humorously reacted to it. Some jokingly suggested that V might be secretly monitoring ARMYs with a secret X account and wanted him to reveal it, while others commented that the members seem to know everything that happens within the fandom.

Many ARMYs even provided evidence by showcasing a series of pictures where members had gone shirtless, sarcastically affirming the authenticity of Kim Tae-hyung's statement regarding Chapter 2. Some enjoyed the ongoing jokes on social media and mentioned that they would be more cautious about what they posted on social media in the future.

Chapter 2 also involves participating in group activities like shooting episodes of Run BTS!. Unfortunately, the web series is currently on hold due to their mandatory military service.

The duo also talked about many things on the talk show, revealing their struggles during the year 2018, when they were on the road to success but had no time to rest. V mentioned that after he completed the Fake Love music video, he wanted to take a break but couldn't, as the scheduled activity, which was a dance practice, seemed important. He even thought about hurting himself to get some rest.

However, at present, Kim Tae-hyung thinks differently and wants to change that part of himself.

V is scheduled to appear on IU's show, IU's Palette, on September 12, 2023.