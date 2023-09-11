"I thought I should get hurt": Kim Tae-hyung reveals about his exhaustion during Fake Love era where he was unable to rest

On September 11, 2023, Kim Tae-hyung spoke about his struggles and hectic schedule during the Fake Love era on Suga's talk show Suchwita. He stated that in 2018, the group was involved in so many activities that he couldn't find any time to rest. This eventually led to a buildup of negative thoughts within him, to the extent that Kim Tae-hyung even considered hurting himself just to get some rest and avoid participating in upcoming schedules.

As Suga and Kim Tae-hyung discussed that era when they released Fake Love, the lead single from the band's third album, LoveYourself: Tear (2018), they continued to share stories related to those times. Kim Tae-hyung was so exhausted but couldn't find any reasons to rest, and he commented:

"So I kept thinking of ways I could rest, but I couldn't think of anything. So I even thought I should get hurt."

Suga and Kim Tae-hyung discuss burnout during 2018

In the year 2018, BTS was climbing the ladder of success, winning five awards at MAMA 2018, visiting Billboard and the AMAs. It was a crucial year for the group's success. However, behind success, there are always sleepless nights when the group members couldn't even find time for themselves to rest, and they kept hustling to do justice to the achievements they were gaining.

As Kim Tae-hyung and Suga began their conversation, the former stated that people were unaware of their struggles, which were the consequences of burnout. The group members felt burned out while giving their best, filming music videos, doing dance practices, and much more.

The idol went on to reveal how the negative thoughts resulted in the accumulation of an inferiority complex when he compared himself to others. He stated:

"I started to compare myself to others. 'Because my pace is slower than the other members, and my thoughts are a bit different. Is that why I’m more burned out?’ I thought this a lot whenever I looked at our members when we performed. The members were so perfect, and they enjoyed the stage. 'But why am I the only one like this?"

Even when the members were exhausted, they continued to push themselves despite having second thoughts about whether keeping their health on the edge would be beneficial or not.

Following their conversation, Kim Tae-hyung revealed how he felt most exhausted during the Fake Love era. After the filming of the official music video, he wanted to rest but was unable to do so. However, one more activity was left on their schedule, which they had to practice, and V considered it more important than the health of his body. He commented:

"I guess we can’t rest. All this negativity piled up inside me. I didn’t think I could do anything in that state."

Subsequently, negative thoughts resulted in the development of severe thoughts, where Kim Tae-hyung would try to find any possible reason to get some rest. He thought that if he tried to hurt himself or got hurt, he would be able to rest. However, his thought process has since changed, and at present, BTS' V thinks differently. He stated that he would change that part of him that thought of hurting himself.

"So I kept thinking of ways I could rest, but I couldn't think of anything. So I thought I should get hurt, but now I want to change that part of my past."

Kim Tae-hyung will appear as a guest on IU's talk show, IU's Palette, on September 12, 2023.