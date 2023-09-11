Why is HYBE CORRUPT trending on Twitter? Fans are enraged over alleged lack of sale and supply of BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung's Layover album across countries

On September 10, 2023, ARMYs began defending Kim Tae-hyung against the allegedly corrupt practices of HYBE LABEL and GEFFEN RECORDS due to the reported worldwide shortage of the idol's debut album, Layover. Fans pre-ordered the album about a month ago, but the lack of sales and supply for Layover has exacerbated the situation, intensifying accusations of favoritism.

Subsequently, pictures from Target stores went viral on social media. In the pictures, Kim Tae-hyung's album, Layover, was seen placed behind Olivia Rodrigo's album, with proper display facilities available for her.

Expand Tweet

Since HYBE and GEFFEN formed a strategic partnership in 2021, Olivia Rodrigo falls under the U.S. Label. The preferential treatment of her latest album over Kim Tae-hyung's has led to much criticism on social media.

Expand Tweet

Fans wants HYBE to give equal treatment to Kim Tae-hyung

Observing the lack of promotion for Kim Tae-hyung's album, Layover, has angered ARMYs, with many stating that this is the first time such a situation has occurred.

There have been numerous delays on the part of the agency, including delayed orders from multiple retailers for the album, despite fans having pre-ordered it over a month ago. Moreover, HYBE allegedly asked Hanteo to cancel almost 800k pre-orders, even though they were placed over a month ago, citing insufficient production quantity to meet the increasing demand for Layover album.

Expand Tweet

Fans are now questioning the authenticity of the agency's statement.

The lack of preparation for the promotional schedule and production quantity has raised questions as well, with many speculating what the labels were doing during the whole time that fans were placing pre-orders.

Expand Tweet

Since Olivia Rodrigo and V share the same U.S. Label, GEFFEN RECORDS, fans are also angered that the former received a separate display set for her latest album, while Kim Tae-hyung's albums were hidden behind the display, making them difficult to find.

This has led to suspicions that the U.S. Label is trying to undermine the achievements of the Love Me Again singer and is lacking in U.S. promotional support and playlisting.

Expand Tweet

Here is how ARMYs are rallying behind Kim Tae-hyung, calling for his fair treatment at the hands of HYBE and GEFFEN.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are now determined to promote the BTS member's debut album, Layover, by themselves, as they feel HYBE is doing nothing but causing delays.

The delays in sales and a lack of access to Layover worldwide will eventually impact V's position on several music charts, including Hanteo and Billboard. The first few weeks after an album release are crucial, and fans are angered that HYBE LABEL isn't making efforts to improve the situation and didn't anticipate the high demand for V's album worldwide.

Fans are also demanding proper displays for Kim Tae-hyung's albums in every store, just as they are provided for other artists. They are also calling for a proper support and promotion schedule for the idol, but the agency seems to be lacking in all these aspects, ultimately damaging the sales of V's album.

Expand Tweet

The agency's inability to handle the surplus orders appears to be due to a lack of preparation on the part of HYBE LABEL, which continues to be unresponsive to several delays.

The Love Me Again singer is expected to appear on Suchwita on September 11, 2023.