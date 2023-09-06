On September 5, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung posted a video on his Instagram story where he was seen grooving to SZA's Forgiveless, accompanied by five backup dancers who seamlessly synchronized their dance steps.

The track Forgiveless by SZA, featuring Ol' Dirty Bastard, delves into themes of self-empowerment, resilience, and the consequences of betrayal. The song's lyrics exude unwavering confidence as SZA expresses her indifference to the outcomes of her choices and her determination to assert her self-worth.

SZA emphasizes her indifference to others' judgments and unwavering commitment to reclaiming her strength and dignity.

Expand Tweet

When Kim Tae-hyung shared his dancing video, fans couldn't resist showering him with praise for his well-known dancing skills, taking to social media to express their admiration for the Love Me Again singer.

Expand Tweet

"He is the best dancer indeed" - ARMYs praise Kim Tae-hyung for his exceptional dancing skills

Expand Tweet

As the Love Me Again singer continues to showcase his smooth dance moves in his Instagram video story while maintaining a casual look, he's seen wearing a hoodie, a round cap, and baggy pants for maximum comfort. The video begins with the dancer demonstrating various moves before seamlessly synchronizing them, making it even more captivating.

Among his devoted ARMYs, Kim Tae-hyung is hailed as the ultimate dancer. They praise his body's fluidity, reminiscent of water, with each motion being precise and crisp. Additionally, they admire the swagger in his style, combined with his undeniable gracefulness. What truly sets him apart, according to ARMYs, is how he makes his moves appear natural and effortless.

Expand Tweet

As Kim Tae-hyung serves as the lead dancer, sub-vocalist, and visual of the group, it's no surprise that fans are ecstatic about his phenomenal dancing skills. They continue to praise the idol on social media.

Furthermore, some fans are speculating whether the choreography showcased in V's latest Instagram video could be used in his upcoming music video for Slow Dancing.

Check out how fans are reacting to Kim Tae-hyung's latest video posted on his Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, fans have also noticed that the Love Me Again singer is quite active on social media, especially on Instagram, where he consistently shares stories. These include a video of a sunset accompanied by Jung Kook's recommended song OH NO, OH YES! and artworks by various artists, including Banksy's Rage and the Flower Thrower artwork, among others.

Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that Kim Tae-hyung has been exceptionally busy as the release date for his studio album approaches. He's scheduled to appear on various programs to promote his upcoming album, Layover. In addition to Suga's talk show Suchwita, Japanese programs CTDV, Inkigayo, and Running Man, the idol is set to appear on You Quiz On the Block on September 6, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Recently, Bighit Entertainment released the latest concept photos for the idol's upcoming album Layover. These photos depict him enjoying the summer and ocean breeze, featuring a series of monochromatic pictures along with four colorful ones. These images have further heightened fans' curiosity, and they eagerly anticipate the release of Kim Tae-hyung's upcoming music videos.

Love Me Again singer is set to release his debut album Layover and Slow Dancing music video on September 8, 2023.