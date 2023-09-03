"I hope my grandmother sees me performing in front of so many ARMYs" - Kim Tae-hyung talks about his grandmother on her 7th death anniversary

On September 3, 2023, You Quiz on the Block released a preview of Kim Tae-hyung, providing small sneak peeks to the ARMYs about what he's going to talk about on the show, which will air in the following two days.

You Quiz on The Block is a South Korean variety program that revolves around Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho as they immerse themselves in the everyday lives of ordinary people, engaging in conversations and surprising them with quizzes. This talk and quiz show program highlights the lives of these individuals to provide them with a refreshing and unique day.

In the aforementioned variety program preview, Kim Tae-hyung talked about his late grandmother, who passed away on September 3, 2016, while he was on tour with the group in Manila, Philippines. Fans observed that the preview was emotional and that it was posted on the seventh death anniversary of his late grandmother.

"She will be so proud of you" - ARMYs can't get enough of BTS' Kim Tae-hyung 's honest talk about his grandmother

It's no secret among ARMYs that Kim Tae-hyung announced the sudden passing of his grandmother on November 12, 2016, at their 3rd Muster concert in Manila, Philippines. At that time, fans could sense the sadness and emptiness within him.

Moving to the present date, when You Quiz on the Block shared a short clip of Kim Tae-hyung talking about his grandmother, fans were touched by his honest response.

The Love Me Again singer stated:

"I was raised by my grandmother. I wished she could have seen me performing in front of the sea of ARMY, to show how much I've grown. But she could not..."

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to Kim Tae-hyung discussing his late grandmother in the preview of You Quiz On the Block:

Moreover, in the preview, V revealed that he recorded his upcoming debut album, Layover, at Jung Kook's house and will soon share behind-the-scenes stories of it.

The idol was also seen dancing and revealing the choreography of his highly anticipated music video, including Slow Dancing and others. The atmosphere of the upcoming episode showcased that the idol seemed delighted in the presence of the two hosts and was made to feel comfortable.

Previously, V visited the same variety program with the group members, but this time he will be making a solo appearance to promote Layover.

Needless to say, fans believe that Kim Tae-hyung's grandmother would be proud of him if she were alive today, elated to see that she raised a kind and humble son. They also empathize with his sadness.

Fans also became emotional when Winter Bear started playing in the background when he was talking about his late grandmother, as the song was dedicated to her.

Kim Tae-hyung is set to release his debut album, Layover, on September 9, along with the Slow Dancing music video.

You Quiz on the Block episode featuring V is slated to premiere on September 6, 2023.