On September 2, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung made an appearance in the official music video for Lil Vada and Donny Solo's song UP! At the beginning of the video, they included a clip of the Love Me Again singer singing UP! during his recent Weverse Live session. They also credited V for the wardrobe featured in the music video.

Additionally, rapper Lil Vada expressed his appreciation on his Instagram story by giving a shoutout to Kim Tae-hyung. He mentioned V's Instagram account and captioned his story with "Outfit inspired by @thv."

Once fans learned about this interaction, they took to social media to share their various opinions. Some mentioned they hadn't listened to these artists before, but now, after watching the music video, they would forever associate it with V and watch it repeatedly.

"They can never bring him down" - Fans are elated to see the indirect interaction between Kim Tae-hyung and Lil Vada

Apart from giving a shoutout to Kim Tae-hyung for the outfit inspiration, Lil Vada also shared on his Instagram story that he was listening to Kim Tae-hyung's latest released tracks, including Love Me Again and Rainy Days. Naturally, fans were thrilled to see how much V is loved by different singers and rappers worldwide, and they expressed that nobody can bring him down.

As mentioned earlier, watching Kim Tae-hyung's clips at the beginning of the aforementioned music video has also excited fans and created a buzz among ARMYs.

They can't get enough of the comical tone of the song UP! and have been reacting hilariously to it. Some are even speculating about a possible collaboration between the duo or simply a developing cordial bond through music.

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to the Love Me Again singer being featured in Lil Vada and Donny Solo's UP! official music video and being credited for the wardrobe:

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung recently appeared on Pixid, a variety program where the idol had to act as an imposter pretending to be a dedicated fan of another idol. In the show, he thoughtfully revealed the unfortunate condition of his pet dog, Yeontan, which raised concerns among fans and prompted discussions.

"Tannie has a bad heart & had surgeries twice. But both times it was unsuccessful. Every time it was unsuccessful, he could have died during surgery. But his will kept him alive. I was so grateful that he fought for his life."

At the same time, the idol is grateful that Yeontan is bravely fighting his battles.

In other news, in the NPOP clip, the Rainy Days singer announced his highly anticipated performance on the show, featuring four new songs. His performance is scheduled to premiere on September 9th at 4 p.m. KST.

Love Me Again singer is set to release his much-awaited Layover album on September 8, 2023.