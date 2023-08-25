On August 25, 2023, Eyes Magazine posted the latest pictures of BTS' Kim Tae-hyung and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum on their social media accounts. The two recently attended the re-opening event of the Celine Store on Omotesando Street in Tokyo, Japan, on August 23.

Kim Tae-hyung and Park Bo-gum serve as global ambassadors for the French luxury brand Celine, renowned for its leather goods, ready-to-wear clothing, and various other products.

As the publication shared the latest pictures of these close best friends, fans were ecstatic to see the duo together. The images showed the two seated stylishly in the Celine Store, surrounded by the brand's products, emanating a charismatic aura.

Naturally, fans took to social media to express their excitement, with one fan tweeting:

Expand Tweet

"They look so good" - Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung and Park Bo-gum's looks at Celine Store

Expand Tweet

Eyes Magazine shared nine pictures of Kim Tae-hyung and Park Bo-gum on their Instagram account, where the duo looked stunning in various Celine outfits. Among these pictures were shots of them seated together in the new Celine Store, along with airport photos of the duo.

One of the images showcased Kim Tae-hyung wearing pieces from CELINE's men's winter 2023 collection, which included a jacket, pants, and Camargue Biker Chelsea boots. He completed the look with the Celine Besace Triomphe bag. Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum sported a biker jacket paired with iconic Celine jeans while carrying the newest Celine Besace Triomphe bag.

Fans were overjoyed to see the two friends posing together and praised them as stylish best friends, highlighting how stunning they looked in their outfits and how they provided a glimpse of the newly opened Celine Store.

Check out the reactions of fans to the recent pictures of Park Bo-gum and Kim Tae-hyung together at the Celine Store in Japan:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Moving on to the architectural aspect, the new Celine Store covers an impressive 700 square meters across three levels. This space reflects Hedi Slimane's innovative architectural vision and exudes a timeless aura. Meticulously designed, it serves as a testament to its purpose as a unique boutique.

Expand Tweet

The ground floor presents an array of leather wonders, encompassing handbags and other exquisite creations. Ascending to the first floor, visitors encounter a captivating fusion of fragrances and delicate jewelry, set against a backdrop of seamlessly integrated art pieces, where chrome and gold brass coalesce in harmonious splendor.

Further exploration leads to the second floor, which consists of dual spaces. One functions as a private chamber, while the other serves as a canvas for women's ready-to-wear attire. This section invites visitors to experience the synergy of design and elegance.

Expand Tweet

Upon Kim Tae-hyung and Park Bo-gum's arrival at the Celine Store, they were greeted by a large crowd outside. These dedicated fans had been waiting since the previous night to catch a glimpse of their idols. The videos shared by fans online captured the energetic screams and chants of V and Park Bo-gum.

Kim Tae-hyung is gearing up to release his debut album, Layover, on September 8, 2023. On the other hand, Park Bo-gum is confirmed to star alongside IU in the upcoming Netflix series titled You Have Done Well.