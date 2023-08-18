"We are so blessed": ARMYs excited as BTS' V drops the Layover promotion schedule including official release for Winter Bear, Snowflower, and Scenery

On August 17, 2023, Bighit Entertainment released BTS' V schedule for his upcoming album Layover, outlining details about the songs, teasers, photos, and music videos set to be unveiled in the upcoming days.

In the promotional schedule for Layover, Bighit Entertainment has specified that the first and second teasers for the music video of Blue will be released on August 22 and August 25 respectively. Highly anticipated tracks by V, including Winter Bear, Snowflower, and Scenery, are scheduled for official release on streaming platforms starting August 28.

Additionally, on the subsequent day, the agency plans to unveil "concept photo three" for the BTS' V forthcoming album, and the inclusion of three dots in the schedule hints at unexpected surprises for fans.

Moving forward to September 6, 2023, fans can expect the release of "concept photo four" for the upcoming album, leading up to the album's final release on September 8. On this date, the agency will also drop the music video for Slow Dancing.

ARMYs reacted with overwhelming excitement as soon as the agency unveiled the schedule. They expressed their immense joy about the forthcoming content releases and conveyed their love and support for the idol.

"So when is blue mv releasing": ARMYs reactions to BTS' V Layover schedule

In the previously mentioned Layover promotion schedule, two music teasers for the upcoming Blue music video have been provided. However, fans are wondering about the complete release date of the music video itself, as Bighit Entertainment has not yet disclosed any details about that yet.

Interestingly, Blue will mark BTS' V 's first music video to receive teasers, leading some fans to humorously speculate on social media that the video might drop "out of the blue."

Adding to the excitement, fans are eagerly looking forward to the official release of Winter Bear, Snowflower, and Scenery on various streaming platforms, including Spotify. These three songs have generated considerable anticipation among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting their availability on the platform.

Check out how fans are sharing their reactions to the BTS' V and his Layover promotion schedule, especially regarding the official release of Winter Bear, Snowflower, and Scenery, on social media:

Many fans are also intrigued by the presence of three dots within the latest promotion schedule for V's upcoming album, Layover. Speculation is rife that these dots could signify surprise content drops or even the release of the Blue music video during those dates.

Fans are gearing up to amplify their streaming efforts while eagerly awaiting the potential surprises.

Meanwhile, BTS' V has already released two tracks from the upcoming album Layover, namely Love Me Again and Rainy Days, both of which have garnered positive responses from fans worldwide.

As of August 15, Billboard reported that BTS' V claimed the top two positions on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart with his pre-release tracks. Love Me Again secured the first spot, while Rainy Days took the second spot.

Impressively, his upcoming title track, Slow Dancing, despite being unreleased, managed to secure the seventh position on the same chart, which was an unexpected achievement.

BTS' V is all set to release his upcoming album Layover on September 8, 2023.