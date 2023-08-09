"I wish you would love me again": Kim Tae-hyung longs for his lover in Love Me Again mv

On August 9, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung dropped his much-awaited Love Me Again music video, where he enchanted fans with the lyrics of the song, expressing himself as someone who longs for his lover.

Bighit Entertainment revealed a short teaser video on August 8, 2023, offering a glimpse of Kim Tae-hyung's much-awaited solo debut album, Layover. The album's official release date is set for September 8, 2023. The agency also verified that the album will include five songs and a bonus track: Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a unique Slow Dancing Piano version.

In the Love Me Again music video, Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, sings and craves for the memories he made with his love and sings that he wishes to be loved again by his lover, creating a sad and romantic atmosphere simultaneously. In one part of the music video, he sings:

"I wish you would love me again. No I don't want nobody else."

"Lost without you, baby": Kim Tae-hyung misses his lover in the music video Love Me Again

Love Me Again is a captivating R&B tune that accentuates V's distinctive vocal style. The song places a spotlight on his singing as he enchants the camera with his serenade in a breathtaking setting.

In the music video, Kim Tae-hyung is elegantly dressed in CELINE's men's winter 2022 collection, featuring a striking golden turtleneck.

As the music video starts, the focus is on Kim Tae-hyung holding his mic on the verge of starting a heartbreaking yet beautiful song that will express a multitude of emotions from a lover who wants to be loved. The idol begins by recounting how his lover has left him. He questions whether she will regret the decision she has made and if she will ever let him know whether she regrets her choice to leave him or not.

"You Left Me. Took Those Memories With You. Even Now, I Can’t Let You Go, Let You Go. Is That All You Have To Say? One Word, That’s It? If Ever You Regret This.Won’t You Let Me Know? Let Me Know."

Kim Tae-hyung further exposes his vulnerability, describing how he constantly thinks about his lover, wondering where she is, who she is with, and how she is doing in life. He goes on to reveal that he feels lost without her and desires no one else in his life but her. He articulates his yearning, vulnerability, and emotions through his lyrics and sings:

"Fine, I Will Be Honest With You. Put It All Out There. I Think About You All The Time. Where You Are, Who You’re With. Lost Without You, Baby. I Wish You Would Love Me Again. No, I Don’t Want Nobody Else."

By the end of the song, Kim Tae-hyung pleads with his lover to return and restore everything to the way it used to be. He admits to lying about being okay after her departure. He also poses a question to her: will she be alright if he is with someone else? The idol's lyrics convey:

"Am I the only one like this? Are you okay if I'm with someone else? Let's take it way back, slowly. Make it feel better, yeah, make it forever. Don't say it's okay. Said I'm alright, said I'll be fine. I'm sorry, they're all lies. Please don't leave. Please don't go, so far away."

With the release of the music video, fans were naturally over the moon upon listening to the heartbreaking song. Presently, they are discussing the vocals, aesthetics, and lyrics of the song, as well as acknowledging V's talent.

Kim Tae-hyung is scheduled to release his album Layover on September 8, 2023.