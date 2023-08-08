"HIS HAIR": BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's latest photocards and posters for upcoming album Layover sends fans into a frenzy

On August 8, 2023, Bighit Entertainment unveiled a brief teaser video for Kim Tae-hyung's highly anticipated debut solo album, Layover, which is slated to premiere on September 8, 2023. The teaser provided a sneak peek into the setlist as well as details about photocards and posters associated with the album.

The much-awaited solo album, Layover, has a total of six tracks. Among these are the five official tracks mentioned earlier, accompanied by an additional bonus track. The agency also confirmed that the album would feature tracks such as Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a special Slow Dancing Piano version.

Adding to the excitement, the idol released twenty photocards, further intensifying the anticipation among fans. The album preview, which was shared on Weverse by Bighit Entertainment, offered a tantalizing glimpse of Kim Tae-hyung sporting various hairstyles, which sent fans into a state of frenzy. Captivated by the idol's latest hairstyle, fans flooded social media platforms to express their excitement and admiration.

"OH MY GOD": ARMYs can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's latest look for Layover

Bighit Entertainment's latest preview for Kim Tae-hyung's upcoming album Layover on Weverse offered a tantalizing glimpse of the album's photocards, posters, and more. The sight of Kim Tae-hyung embracing a black and blonde hair concept stirred up a buzz among fans. In the images, he was also captured tenderly holding Yeontan, evoking an affectionate response from fans. Many enthusiasts have already proclaimed their excitement, stating their intention to acquire the physical form of the album at any cost.

The excitement was palpable as word spread about Kim Taehyung's imminent grand entrance with not just one, but five captivating music videos. The presence of Kim Tae-hyung, accompanied by a Yeontan photocard, added to the exhilaration, heightening the sense of happiness. The idol's appearance, especially his hairstyle, garnered admiration and left fans in awe. The album has been a long wait, and the prospect of finally seeing the album's release has been enough to bring tears of joy to many.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear



KIM TAEHYUNG IS COMING

LAYOVER BY V IS COMING

LAYOVER OUT ON SEP 8

THE FINAL WEAPON OF BTS IS COMING RT AND REPLYKIM TAEHYUNG IS COMINGLAYOVER BY V IS COMINGLAYOVER OUT ON SEP 8THE FINAL WEAPON OF BTS IS COMING pic.twitter.com/IWPtYyH9su

BTS V UNION @VGlobalUnion



So excited for KIM TAEHYUNG gifts! V IS COMING! LAYOVER IS COMING ♡ “V will showcase amazing new performances and make various appearances alongside the album’s release. Please stay tuned and continue to support V as he embarks on his new solo journey.”So excited for KIM TAEHYUNG gifts! V IS COMING! LAYOVER IS COMING ♡ pic.twitter.com/mJd4Z9pcsX

cami ☆ @jiminlvsjk @bts_bighit ALBUM OF THE YEAR IS COMING

Describing Kim Tae-hyung's highly anticipated album, Bighit Entertainment stated:

"V will showcase amazing new performances and make various appearances alongside the album’s release. Please stay tuned and continue to support V as he embarks on his new solo journey."

Bighit Entertainment also described the upcoming five tracks of Layover and stated:

"Layover consists of six tracks in total - five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish."

Firstly, Bighit Entertainment described Rainy Days as a song where V's voice would be heard amidst the raindrops of nature and stated:

"In this track, V’s voice melds beautifully with the sound of rain and everyday white noises, tugging at the listeners’ heartstrings."

The agency described Blue as:

"An homage to old school R&B with a modern twist, adding a special flair to the song."

Love Me Again has been described as:

"A light and captivating R&B track with an alluring vibe that lingers long. V’s signature baritone shines through in this track."

Slow Dancing has been declared as the focus track of the upcoming album and described as:

"The focus track of this album, a ‘70s romantic soul style track that exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling, just as the title suggests."

For Us by Kim Tae-hyung has been described to leave a lasting impression.

"A pop R&B track that leaves a lasting impression of the entire album. It serves as an epilogue, stirring up deep emotions with V’s vocals and unique lyrics."

Last but not least, Slow Dancing has been described as the bonus track of the upcoming album.

"A piano arrangement of the focus track “Slow Dancing,” which offers a different allure from the original as a bonus track"

Needless to say, fans are excited about the photocards of Layover and are ready to purchase them as soon as possible.

Kim Tae-hyung is slated to release Layover on September 8, 2023.