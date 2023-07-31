"Give them what they want": ARMYs react as Inkigayo promises to release HD photos of BTS' Jungkook and V if their articles reach one million

On July 31, 2023, SBS' Inkigayo shared an article where they posted a few exclusive images of BTS' Jungkook from their recent music show, where the idol secured the first place and delivered an electrifying performance of his digital single Seven. He was joined by fellow BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, who came to support him.

keci⁷⁺¹ 💜 (slow) @likechizu



If the article post below reaches 1M views, Inkigayo will release additional unreleased HD photos without logo



Deadline Aug 3

Article link:

The music program also released an unclear and hazy picture of Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook grooving to Seven together. Offering a challenge to ARMYs, the post claimed that if the article with the hazy pictures of the duo reaches one million views, the program will reveal unreleased HD photos of V and Jungkook without any logo. The program has set a deadline for this challenge until August 3, 2023.

After reading the conditions set by Inkigayo, ARMYs are enthusiastically accepting the challenge and are ready to do what it takes to meet the view goal.

"Let's go ARMY": Fans are ready to accept the challenge to get the HD photos of Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook

As SBS' Inkigayo released some exclusive HD pictures of Jungkook from the event, fans were over the moon, complimenting how stunning he looked while smiling and singing.

Excitement further rose with the reveal of hazy pictures of Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook dancing together. Needless to say, fans are eager to see the HD version and are confident they won't take more than three days to reach the view goal, as the article already hit 700k views within one to two hours of release.

Some fans even requested the music show to release the HD video of the duo dancing. However, others raised concerns about sharing pictures and videos from the event, but some replied that the broadcaster has the right to share them, although fans cannot do the same. Check out how fans are reacting to the latest challenge provided by Inkigayo:

outroseokss⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ🐰🎰 @callmebyyourjin girl why is sbs gatekeeping the footage of tae visiting jk at inkigayo??? talking about some “get this to 1M views first” if u don’t give me that damn video

fandom to tkkrs,jjks and kths yesterday: delete the photos and videos! we will be banned!



kmedia: oh here’s the fancam of dancing seven



inkigayo today: ok here’s a mission! 1M views and we will release HD contents without logo



🤭 why is this so funny?!?fandom to tkkrs,jjks and kths yesterday: delete the photos and videos! we will be banned!kmedia: oh here’s the fancam ofdancing seveninkigayo today: ok here’s a mission! 1M views and we will release HD contents without logo pic.twitter.com/BJ2B5UJ7s4 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/BJ2B5UJ7s4

K⁷🐰🎰 @tksovers Inkigayo is so unserious "give this 1M views first" like babe release the damn article with the unreleased photos and your article will reach millions within minutes

taekook₇ @kookvtwins pic.twitter.com/9KCvpSbz87 SBS INKIGAYO SHARED A PHOTO OF TAEHYUNG DANCING WITH JUNGKOOK ON STAGE

Nupur 💜 @DrNupurrk ‍♀️ n today inkigayo themselves are ready to share the pics evryone was threatening to delete the pics 🤷‍♀️this is the reason I’ve trust issues @taeguide I don’t get this. They said FD will be banned if we share Tae’s video‍♀️ n today inkigayo themselves are ready to share the picsevryone was threatening to delete the pics 🤷‍♀️this is the reason I’ve trust issues

SâL_ïÑå➐ᵇʸ♪ʲᵏ🫧 @Salina0613 @winnttaebear They don't understand we can do anything for our taekook video

Maura🍊JK⁷ @bangtanchords do multiple clicks works @likechizu do we know how views are counted thoughdo multiple clicks works

m.programs.sbs.co.kr/enter/gayo/vis… pic.twitter.com/Q4nnvGFTVF ARMY MISSION: If the article post below reaches 1M views, Inkigayo will release additional unreleased HD photos without logo.

As fans reacted to the latest challenge by SBS Inkigayo, some expressed confusion about how the one million clicks will be counted and whether they need to give a heart to the article.

Further, many fans decided to read it multiple times and heart-reacted to support the cause, as they are eager to see the unreleased HD photos of Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung. Currently, clear pictures of the duo from the recent event have not been released.

The article mentions that if reaches 1M views, Inkigayo will release additional unreleased HD photos without logo. The show definitely knows the taehyung’s power & his ability to attract millions 🤭 Inkigayo on-site photo with taehyung's special appearance at Inkigayo yesterday.The article mentions that if reaches 1M views, Inkigayo will release additional unreleased HD photos without logo. The show definitely knows the taehyung’s power & his ability to attract millions 🤭 pic.twitter.com/ZWa8B6kVXA " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/ZWa8B6kVXA

SBS Inkigayo also described Jungkook as an exceptional singer in their article and stated:

"He excels at singing. He excels at dancing. He excels at visuals. He tore up the main stage tore up the encore. Tore up the interview. 365 days a year. I want to put you in a priase prison. All rounder Genius Artist."

Fans are proud that SBS Inkigayo recognizes the influence of BTS members, which prompted them to issue the challenge to ARMYs.

SBS' Inkigayo is a renowned South Korean music program that airs live every Sunday. It showcases the latest and most popular artists, offering captivating performances on stage. Filmed at the SBS Open Hall in Deungchon-dong, Gangseo-gu, Seoul, it continues to attract a large audience of music enthusiasts.

In other news, the Seven singer recently attended fellow BTS member Suga's show, Suchwita, where they had immense fun together. On the other hand, Kim Tae-hyung captured fans' hearts with his latest photos and videos for Esquire Korea.

The Euphoria singer also mentioned in the latest Suchwita talk show that he will release a new single and mini-album before November 2023, while Kim Tae-hyung is currently working on his highly-anticipated solo album.