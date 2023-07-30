"They are so cute": Fans go wild over BTS' Jungkook and TXT's Yeonjun on Inkigayo

On July 30, 2023, BTS' Jungkook attended SBS' South Korean music program, Inkigayo, where he was welcomed by the hosts of the show, including TXT's Yeonjun and others. It's a known fact among K-pop fans that both idols belong to the same label, HYBE, and thus share a somewhat close bond.

On the same day, the idol delivered an electrifying encore stage performance of his recently released digital single, Seven, and even won first place on the show.

As soon as the videos of Jungkook and Yeonjun interacting went viral on social media, fans had different opinions about how close they are and why Jungkook decided to lean a bit closer to the latter than to other hosts. After watching the duo's interaction, one fan tweeted:

"THEY SHOOK HANDS": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook and Yeonjun's interaction at the Inkigayo

haze @anythingTXT pic.twitter.com/1mvFWunl2i Yeonjun congratulating Jungkook on his win... THEY SHOOK HANDS

As Jungkook made his presence known at the music program Inkigayo, he was seen gravitating towards TXT'sYeonjun during his interview with the other hosts. Fans noticed that he also patted the former's back, indicating that he's more familiar with him and shares cordial bonds with him. While the other hosts felt starstruck because of the Euphoria singer's presence, Yeonjun looked rather calm and composed because he had met him before as well.

The duo also had brief conversations and small talk during the aforementioned show, where Yeonjun shook hands with Jungkook when the latter was declared the winner. After receiving the award, the BTS member seemed a bit clueless about what he should convey to fans, to which Yeonjun replied with something that many fans observed but couldn't decipher.

Needless to say, fans are over the moon after watching the latest interaction between the two singers.

mar TXTPALOOZA @uarmyeonjun oomf pointed out that jungkook probs felt shy so he stood close to yeonjun during the whole interview since he’s more familiar with him iM GONNA CRY pic.twitter.com/IjyLEhTkSH

ree⁷ @jkyoongs u can see the way jungkook kinda leans towards yeonjun cos he knows him well while the other mcs are lowkey starstruck it's all so cute :((( pic.twitter.com/JS7CBM1PnJ

nyx 🫧 @huekoos can i just point out how jungkook always used to stick close to his hyungs when they went to award shows/unfamiliar places but without his hyungs yeonjun is the person he sticks close to bc jk naturally gravitated to warm comforting familiar vibe yj had they are literally family pic.twitter.com/9l1gCCdmGi

pic.twitter.com/lzHcv9HgmA I read somewhere that Jungkook was glued to yeonjun because he didn't know anyone there and yeonjun was the most familiar to him and mannn look at the way he still looking at yeonjun like 'what should I do now' 🥺🥺🤏🏼🤏🏼 he's such a babyyyyyy

Meanwhile, another highlight of the music program Inkigayo was when Kim Tae-hyung also joined his band mate on the dance stage, where they grooved to the idol's song Seven together and smiled ear-to-ear.

Naturally, ARMYs were ecstatic over the fact that the duo was spotted dancing together at a music show after a long time, creating a historic moment for them. They complimented V for his thoughtful gesture and for supporting the Seven singer in his endeavors at the show.

𝓪⁷ @JlNSONYEONDAN Just found out from karmys apparently there's a funny online controversy abt ARMYs singing skill. In the encore video when Jungkook pointed the mic toward ARMYs they didn't sing very clearly more like grumble-singing (probly bcs English lyrics) so he came to defend ARMYs honor pic.twitter.com/z2rkTkMPUU " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/z2rkTkMPUU" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/z2rkTkMPUU

On the same day, the idol also took to Weverse, stating that ARMYs are good singers after some fans started mocking and making fun of K-ARMYs' singing skills during Jungkook's Inkigayo Encore stage performance.

At the event, fans lacked clarity while singing the English lyrics of Seven, which later became a topic of discussion on South Korean platforms, and some fans even asked the broadcast channel to exclude and remove the fans' voices from his performance stage. However, defending ARMYs, the idol clarified in his Weverse post that they are good singers.

Additionally, the Euphoria singer also joined BTS and Jimin as the only K-pop acts to hit the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Euphoria singer has reportedly revealed on Suga's talk show, Suchwita, that he is planning to release a new single and a mini-album before November 2023.