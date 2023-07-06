“I’m so excited for this song”: TXT and Jonas Brothers’ fans react to the MV teaser for their upcoming collab Do It Like That

TXT and Jonas Brothers have dropped the official teaser for their upcoming song, Do It Like That, marking their first-ever collaboration. The two powerhouse groups released a bunch of promotional material, including a fun TikTok video and K-pop-style concept photos.

As we are nearing D-Day, TXT and Jonas Brothers dropped the final two promotional materials - the music video teaser and a group concept photo. The teaser video begins with TOMORROW X TOGETHER members singing in chorus, "Oh My God, blowing my mind like that," showing off their various charms.

Jonas Brothers join the K-pop stars as they sing and dance before the trailer cuts to a display of the song title Do It Like That. The artists' names as well as the release date (2023.07.07) can also be seen on the title poster.

TXT and Jonas Brothers’ teaser video for Do It Like That crosses 1 million views on YouTube

At the time of writing, TXT and Jonas Brothers’ teaser video for Do It Like That has surpassed 1 million views and 214k likes on YouTube. The teaser showcases artists from both groups wearing high-street casual wear, and based on the outfit choice, it seems like a nod to the 90s and early 2000s.

While much cannot be deciphered from the teaser video, it does seem to be either an all-English or Konglish (Korean and English) summer release, following in the footsteps of their seniors, BTS.

Additionally, BIG HIT MUSIC also released the official concept poster in true K-pop fashion, featuring TXT and Jonas Brothers, who look dashing in their retro-infused outfits.

For those unfamiliar, "concept photos" are basically good-quality, HD photos from artists' upcoming songs, collaborations, or album releases. It is available in both physical and digital formats, which fans can save as a keepsake and souvenir. Although it originated in Korea, it is now becoming popular among other celebrities and is said to be a solid promotional tactic.

Fans are hoping that the digital release will be included in TXT’s upcoming comeback and also feature concept photos featuring the Jonas Brothers and the Blue Hour singers. This not only marks the first collaboration with the aforementioned artists, but it also marks the Gen 4 K-pop group’s first time working with Ryan Tedder, singer-songwriter and frontman of One Republic.

Notably, Ryan Tedder has produced the catchy single and is known for collaborating with some of the biggest artists in the business, including Taylor Swift’s I Know Places, Beyoncé’s Halo, Adele’s Rumour Has It, Leona Lewis’s Bleeding Love, Lil Nas X’s That’s What I Want, Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts, and Justin Bieber’s Somebody, among others.

TXT has yet another exciting summer release on July 28

Do It Like That feat Jonas Brothers isn’t the only exciting summer release for the K-pop group. The Anti-Romantic singers will be releasing their first-ever group documentary film, Our Lost Summer, on Disney Plus worldwide on July 28.

The docu-film will showcase their journey from rookies to K-pop juggernauts as they embark upon their first-ever international tour, traveling across North America and performing for their global fanbase, MOAs. The documentary has been shot across New York, Seoul, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Additionally, they will be making a comeback in the second half of the year and will also be headlining Chicago’s famed Lollapalooza from August 3 to 6 at Chicago's Grant Park. It makes the Sugar Rush Ride singers the second K-pop act after their labelmate BTS’ J-hope to headline the music festival.

