K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, will be seen on the road in true boyband fashion, in a brand new documentary titled Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer. Travelling around South Korea and the US for their first world tour, ACT: Love Sick, the boys will get candid in this behind-the-scenes documentary which will be premiering on Disney+ on July 28, at 4:00 pm KST.

MOAs (TXT fans) were left over the moon upon the declaration of the recent news, who were tweeting their hearts out with sometimes hilarious and always supportive messages. One fan wrote that they are "SOBBING ON THE FLOOR."

In Disney+'s Our Lost Summer, members Yeon-jun, Soo-bin, Beom-gyu, Tae-hyun, and Heuning Kai will be seen moving from stop to stop, delivering memorable performances in cities like Seoul, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, while also taking the stage in front of several thousands at Lollapalooza, a renowned American music festival.

"Can't wait!," wrote one fan while the others just poured in their emotions while talking about Our Lost Summer. In the same strain, the line of funny but encouraging tweets are incoming.

TXT's recent activities and an upcoming collaboration with Jonas Brothers

In recent news, Tomorrow X Together will be releasing a brand new track called Do It Like That, in collaboration with American trio, Jonas Brothers. The song is scheduled to drop on July 7 at 1:00 pm KST and has been causing quite the anticipation among fans of both the groups since the time it was hinted.

Meanwhile, TXT and Jonas Brothers recently also released concept photos for the collab. Moreover, a TikTok clip of the K-pop group members dancing to a teaser of the collab track was additionallty seen floating around social media sites.

Looking at the way things are headed, July 2023 can be expected to be a promising month for MOAs, with not only an upcoming collab but also a documentary focussing on the quintet along its way.

Tomorrow X Together debuted under Big Hit Entertainment back in 2019, with its debut extended play, The Dream Chapter: Star. Since then, the group has evolved into one of the biggest names among 4th generation K-pop artists along with building an avid fanbase called 'MOAs' all around the globe.

Our Lost Summer comes right after the other music documentaries released on Disney+ by TXT's label-mates and seniors, the BTS members -- SUGA's Road To D-DAY and j-hope's j-hope IN THE BOX.

