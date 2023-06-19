“He’s the #1 Soobrangdan”: Fans adore TXT Yeonjun’s comments on Soobin’s personal Instagram post

On June 18, 2023, TXT’s leader Soobin surprised fans by opening his personal Instagram account, becoming the second member (after Yeonjun) to do the same. As fans celebrated his Instagram account, they collectively agreed that they always fell a rank below the eldest TXT member, as he was Soobin's number-one cheerleader.

Fans have always loved Yeonjun, TXT’s eldest member, adoring his younger member but leader Soobin. They were offered another adorable interaction wherein the former welcomed the latter and even commented on his first post. What made fans’ hearts melt even more was that the leader pinned his comment.

yeonjun giggling next to soobin knowing perfectly that he's the #1 soobrangdan and #1 soobin's ig's followers and #1 soobin's hypeman and the only one receiving soobin's "🥰" and getting his comment pinned on instagram i am actually Sobbing

TXT’s Yeonjun shows off that he was the first follower after Soobin opens up personal Instagram account

Ahead of their much-anticipated summer comeback, TXT’s leader, Soobin, treated fans by opening his own personal Instagram account. Only he and Yeonjun currently have personal accounts while Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai are yet to do the same.

The leader inaugurated his Instagram account by treating fans to multiple photos. The BIGHIT Legendary Trainee Yeonjun welcomed him by taking a screenshot of his account and posting it on his Instagram story. He also drew attention to himself as he commented on Soobin's post, showcasing his love for the leader once again.

Additionally, Yeonjun also boasted that he was Soobin's first follower. For proof, he posted the screenshot which showed that the user @page.soobin had only one follower - the eldest TXT member. Fans loved the comments and were excited to learn that the eldest member will finally have someone to interact with on Instagram.

Moreover, unlike BTS, the two TXT members have kept their comments open - which means that fans can shower their posts with love without any trouble. Fans also celebrated as Soobin became the fastest fourth-generation K-pop idol to reach one million followers on Instagram. As per fans on Twitter, he achieved the feat in just two hours and 18 minutes after opening his account. He currently sits at 2.5 million followers.

yeonjun being the most supportive hyung ever, being soobin's first follower and going under his first posts comments hyping him up I LOVE THEM

Jaem_잼 @magicshopmon 탄 @for_yawnzzn



🦊: What kind of zebra are you?

🦊: Whoa this is my first time commenting (on someone’s post)

🦊: Welcome bro~~~



Yeonjun's comments on Soobin's Instagram Post
🦊: What kind of zebra are you?
🦊: Whoa this is my first time commenting (on someone's post)
🦊: Welcome bro~~~
#YEONJUN #SOOBIN
Congratulations user page.soobin for being the first to have user yawnzzn comment on your post

Thea @legnawons



But yay, Soobs twitter.com/for_yawnzzn/st… 탄 @for_yawnzzn



🦊: What kind of zebra are you?

🦊: Whoa this is my first time commenting (on someone’s post)

🦊: Welcome bro~~~



Yeonjun's comments on Soobin's Instagram Post
🦊: What kind of zebra are you?
🦊: Whoa this is my first time commenting (on someone's post)
🦊: Welcome bro~~~
#YEONJUN #SOOBIN
I saw Yeonjun's IG story earlier and legit thought he forgot to switch to priv bc why was he randomly posting such a boyfriend photo of his boyfriend
But yay, Soobs

탄 @for_yawnzzn



: 🥰



Soobin's reply to Yeonjun's comment and he also pinned Yeonjun's comment haha
🐰: 🥰
#YEONJUN #SOOBIN

i just opened Instagram AND NOW SOOBIN HAS HIS OWN ACCOUNT????????? I WANT YEONBIN SELCAS PLSSS

Recent updates on TXT: A summer single with The Jonas Brothers?

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, dropped a teaser on June 16 announcing their comeback with a digital single in July. Earlier last month, Bang Si-hyuk, BIGHIT MUSIC founder and producer, teased that the quintet was working with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder. However, recently, fans found him liking a fan’s tweet that talked about the possibility of TXT joining hands with The Jonas Brothers.

Speculations arose after TXT posted a picture in a pose similar to The Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins album. The caption in the photo said “We go Together,” which is the opening line of the trio’s hit track, Sucker. It turns out that Ryan Tedder was the one who composed and produced the viral song.

All this while, fans also discovered Nick Jonas’ official Twitter account liking TXT’s “We go Together” tweet, further fueling the speculation. It remains to be seen if the upcoming digital single will be the same collaboration or if the quintet will release an album soon.

